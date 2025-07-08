SUPERMAN Box Office Tracking Update Revealed As Analysts Predict Tough Battle With JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

SUPERMAN Box Office Tracking Update Revealed As Analysts Predict Tough Battle With JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

The latest box office tracking for Superman is in, and not much has changed since three weeks ago. As a result, the movie faces stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth after it overperformed...

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025
Jurassic World Rebirth exceeded expectations at the global box office this past weekend with a $323 million haul. Similar to its predecessors, the movie benefited greatly from strong walk-up ticket sales, a surprise, seeing as reviews were mostly mixed, if not outright negative. 

According to The Wrap, "A still-strong performance by 'Jurassic World Rebirth' could chip into 'Superman' at a time when comic book films have been on a slump." The DC Studios reboot opens in theaters this weekend, though Amazon Prime preview screenings take place in the U.S. this evening.

While today's social media reactions and reviews will have an impact on Superman's opening weekend, the trade explains, "Tracking hasn't changed from the wide range first offered nearly three weeks ago, with NRG offering the most optimistic range at an opening of $125 million to $145 million."

You'll recall that the pessimistic range pegged Superman as having a $90 million opening, a figure that doesn't seem remotely likely given the positive buzz surrounding the movie

Analysts expect Superman to face tough competition from Jurassic World Rebirth, but plenty is going in the hero's favour as BoxOfficePro's Danie Loria explains. "'Jurassic' has established itself with moviegoers as reliable popcorn entertainment, and 'Superman' is a superhero film about the most recognisable superhero of all time. He's not Blue Beetle. He's not even Captain America."

"The one big advantage that 'Jurassic World' has is that people know what it is. It is more of what they've always gotten from this franchise," Loria continues. "The strong marketing for 'Superman' has given the public an idea of James Gunn’s take on the character, but we don't know yet if it is going to be more family-driven or fan-driven."

The trade expects reviews to be crucial for Superman. After analysing previous movies, the site concluded that, whatever happens, Jurassic World Rebirth is likely to perform stronger in Asia. The Man of Tomorrow, however, will have the edge in Europe and Latin America. In other words, it's going to be a close battle.

If The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperforms like Thunderbolts*, then Jurassic World Rebirth could "[beat] the odds" and reach $1 billion. Alternatively, it's still eyeing an impressive $800 million haul.

It's too soon to say where Superman will ultimately land. Still, if those reviews are as positive as the social media reactions, the latest Jurassic movie's $1 billion hopes are facing extinction. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025. Let us know your opening weekend predictions in the comments section below.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2025, 12:43 PM
I called this months ago. Jurassic World Rebirth will dominate July with or without negative word of mouth. Both Superman and Fantastic 4 will face box office issues due to Jurassic World holding strong.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 12:57 PM
@SonOfAGif - BUT with a Terrible Rotten Tomatoes Score and weak Audience Score 72 % will Jurassic World Rebirth have legs?

Jurassic World Rebirth I saw it was Good but not Great. One viewing for me.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 12:59 PM
@AllsGood - agreed. they said it had an “okay” drop from Sunday to Monday. Down 61%

Brace for down to earth impact.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/8/2025, 12:44 PM
Another Superman article by Wilding that seems to have an agenda. No matter what the quality of the film is or how it does box office wise it’s obvious he doesn’t want this film to do well.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 12:50 PM
@BreakTheCode - JFC, I'm reporting news from The Wrap. I even write, "You'll recall that the pessimistic range pegged Superman as having a $90 million opening, a figure that doesn't seem remotely likely given the positive buzz surrounding the movie." Go outside and touch grass.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@BreakTheCode - he has no agenda respect Wildick now
rockinsokinrobo
rockinsokinrobo - 7/8/2025, 1:01 PM
@JoshWilding - why u entertaining foolishness. Keep reporting and enjoying the day. Uunnnnnleessss it troll hunting; the. proceed to ur heart’s content
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 1:01 PM
@JoshWilding - I'm shocked both Rocha and Grace Randolph loved the film. They've been ripping Gunn for months now. I feel like I live in some alternate universe right now.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 1:03 PM
@rockinsokinrobo - Haha, true - it's just very tiresome. Some of these DC fans are on another planet, I swear.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 1:04 PM
@McMurdo - Rocha is a huge surprise to me, as he hates Gunn, it seems. We're definitely getting a "Fresh" score for this one. I'm thinking mid-70s.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/8/2025, 1:06 PM
@JoshWilding - I’m not a DC only fan. I’m just as much a Marvel fan. The amount of negativity you’ve put towards this movie in not just this weeks or even months but YEARS leading up to it has been ridiculous. If you have a bias then let someone else report on it. Or does this site not believe in journalistic integrity?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 1:08 PM
@JoshWilding - ya he's been ripping Gunn daily going on 6 months lol. Liking it is one thing but he just says he unabashedly loved the damn thing.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/8/2025, 1:09 PM
@JoshWilding - A few token positives doesn’t drown out the overwhelming negative or maybe even rage baiting ones. Name calling is also very immature.
DrServo
DrServo - 7/8/2025, 1:19 PM
@BreakTheCode - He's always done this and will continue to. He hates DC and Gunn and will do all he can to rank this film before it even comes out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 1:20 PM
@BreakTheCode - just want to reply and say i was blocked again by mr wilding for reasons i dony know. Lolz!

@THEKENDOMAN what did i say our resident snowflake cant take criticisms? lolz!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 12:50 PM
My list :)

1) Marvel Studios: First Steps

2) Jurassic World Rebirth

3) Superman
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2025, 12:57 PM
@AllsGood - you forgot IronHeart ..that shit was ICONIC!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 1:08 PM
@Malatrova15 - BREAKING NEWS! Marvel Studios Ironheart Rotten Tomatoes Score 87% Certified Fresh.

Now Marvel Studios is now talking Second and Third Season.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2025, 1:18 PM
@AllsGood - WOW..Hope she graduates from shoplifting to rob a bank ..then she migth catch the atention of a full Avenger AND Get rekt
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Superman has broken records in Brazil, grossing 3-times as much as GOTG3
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 1:02 PM
@RockReigns - Great news if true can you share the link to back that up?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 1:03 PM
@AllsGood - @boxreport on Twitter
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2025, 12:57 PM
Ok but Scarlet turns into a dinosaur in this one
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 12:59 PM
I think Jurassic will have a bigger than normal drop this weekend but will have strong legs. Same with Superman.

Hard to say where First Steps will go.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 1:00 PM
Even John Rocha loved it?!?!?!?!?!!

?si=FHTrvtsZRWKADkRV

SHOCK HORROR LIGHTNING CRACKLE LIGHTNING CRACKLE!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 1:07 PM
Stop being so negative Josh.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 1:09 PM
If the Rotten Tomatoes score in a couple of hours is 80% or above (which I think is very possible), then I think the box office will get a major boost as a result.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 1:17 PM
Man , people do really love dinosaurs lol…

Kidding aside it’s definitely gonna be a tough 3 way battle this month between between JW:Rebirth , Superman and FF and that’s not even mentioning films such as Smurf’s or I Know What You did Last Summer (both of which I don’t see doing very well theatrically unless WOM is strong) amongst others.

However I think while they may take a bite out of each others box offices initially , if Superman and FF are good movies that have rewatchability then perhaps the legs could carry them since August doesn’t have much strong competition when it comes to these blockbusters and same with JW.

Maybe it’s me being optimistic but while I do think Rebirth will be the highest grosser of the 3 , I still feel Superman and FF will do well regardless so fingers crossed!!.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 7/8/2025, 1:19 PM
What a surprise that the movie with dinosaurs that opened on 4th July weekend did well.
Watched it yesterday. It's not great, SJ isn't even that hot in it. All the characters make dumb decisions and I predicted correctly, once introduced to all the characters, who was going to survive.

