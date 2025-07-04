SUPERMAN Unleashes His Heat-Vision In Latest Teasers For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

We knew the marketing was going to kick up a few gears as we drew closer to the movie's release, and another couple of TV spots for James Gunn's Superman have now found their way online.

While these teasers do feature a lot of footage from previous promos, one of them includes an extended shot of the Man of Steel unleashing the full power of his heat-vision to take down a group of Lex Luthor's goons. The second features more of Lex Luthor flying into a rage over the public siding with Superman.

We also have updated box office forecasts, and it looks like James Gunn's DCU reboot is set to take in a very respectable $130M-$170M over the course of its opening weekend.

Check out the new spots below, along with Gunn's character-focused Spotify playlist.

Let’s go. 💫 Be the first to see #Superman - Only in Theaters July 11. Get Tickets Now. https://t.co/mznvQOysqv pic.twitter.com/X9gl3Bz3Om — Superman (@Superman) July 3, 2025

New international tv spot for ‘SUPERMAN’! pic.twitter.com/dltqUZpwwk — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 4, 2025

.@Spotify asked me to create playlists for many of the characters in #Superman, imagining the music each of them listened to. I haven't had more fun this year.https://t.co/uVvS4TIUxv pic.twitter.com/C3gXnCUiRE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."