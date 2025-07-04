SUPERMAN Unleashes His Heat-Vision In Latest Teasers For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

DC Studios has released another couple of teasers for James Gunn's Superman, one of which shows the Man of Steel fully unleashing his heat vision on some unfortunate foes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 04, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We knew the marketing was going to kick up a few gears as we drew closer to the movie's release, and another couple of TV spots for James Gunn's Superman have now found their way online.

 While these teasers do feature a lot of footage from previous promos, one of them includes an extended shot of the Man of Steel unleashing the full power of his heat-vision to take down a group of Lex Luthor's goons. The second features more of Lex Luthor flying into a rage over the public siding with Superman.

We also have updated box office forecasts, and it looks like James Gunn's DCU reboot is set to take in a very respectable $130M-$170M over the course of its opening weekend. 

Check out the new spots below, along with Gunn's character-focused Spotify playlist.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 10:03 AM
🚨 Attention All DC Fans! 🚨

Superman hits theaters next week, and it’s time to stay [frick]ing strong. The polls are real , Superman is leading the hype, and the haters can’t stand it.

Don’t let their bullshit get to you. We’re on the brink of DC’s big comeback, and next week we show up, show out, and talk these mother[frick]ers down.

Keep the faith. The Man of Steel is about to soar, and we’re all in this together.

#DCForever #SupermanRises

For [frick]s Sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/4/2025, 10:12 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I never do I never trust critics reviews and rotten tomatoes people who follow that trash may as well like avatar movies they have high reviews high rotten tomatoes scores do people like avatar for those reviews alone that is good question be asked let rotten tomatoes , critics , reviews tell you what to see in life without your own opinion that counts you may as well like avatar movies regardless
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 10:13 AM


@THEKENDOMAN - that 1 reviewer has spoken sir!



This film will be

#SuperShit 👀

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 10:15 AM
@dragon316 - Mother[frick]er [frick]ing Preach 👊🏿
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 10:18 AM
@JurassicClunge - woooosa

Ignore his old ass.

He’s [frick]ing old.

He doesn’t know what the [frick] he is [frick]ing saying.

Wooooosa!

Ignore his old [frick]ing crusty ass.

Don’t let him get to you.

He is just an old [frick]ing hater

Walk the [frick] away

Wooosa
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/4/2025, 10:19 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - oh im there.

#InGunnWeTrust
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 10:20 AM
@vectorsigma - My [frick]ing brutha.👊🏿

#InGunnWeTrust
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/4/2025, 10:24 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - 🤣😭 i don't even believe him and I'm a straight up hater 😮‍💨

But imma have my fun until the rest of the reviews hit 🤣
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/4/2025, 10:27 AM
@JurassicClunge -Why do you [frick]ing think I keep [frick]ing doing this and [frick]ing enjoy it?

🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/4/2025, 11:03 AM
@JurassicClunge - unfortunately that dude though Alien Romulus and Captain America Brave New World we're great. So it's hard to take his review seriously right now for me. Those movies were so obviously bad less than 45 mins into their runtimes.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/4/2025, 10:09 AM
Krypto going ham in the background
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/4/2025, 10:12 AM
How this film is making me feel

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/4/2025, 10:16 AM
Literal clown feet
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/4/2025, 10:25 AM
@HashTagSwagg - wtf
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/4/2025, 10:30 AM
@AllsNotGood - A side effect after fixing the lazy eye.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/4/2025, 10:33 AM
@HashTagSwagg - If you watch the clip, Krypto's cape looks fake as all hell!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/4/2025, 10:44 AM
@Forthas - some CGI has been questionable
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/4/2025, 11:22 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Did Rob Liefeld do the cgi for the feet here?
This movie looks like a mess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/4/2025, 10:24 AM
That spinning heat vision shot is still so cool!!.

Also this might be the most jealous and hateful version of Lex we have seen on the big screen at this point.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/4/2025, 10:27 AM
I'm not watching any more footage
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/4/2025, 10:36 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/4/2025, 10:53 AM
I think this will be super corny but have some cool action scenes. Just what Gunns aiming for a superman animated series put into film
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/4/2025, 11:27 AM
The cgi has that cheap plastic weightless look to it, much like The Flash.
I know a lot of the fx work is farmed out to 3rd worlders now, but sheesh.

