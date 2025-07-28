SUPERMAN Official Concept Art Spotlights María Gabriela De Faría's Engineer Costume Design

Some more official concept art for James Gunn's Superman has been released, this time highlighting what appears to be the final costume design for The Engineer (María Gabriela De Faría)...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Artist Constantine Sekeris has taken to Instagram to share a first look at some more concept art for James Gunn's Superman, this time spotlighting the striking design for María Gabriela De Faría's Engineer.

Like the artwork for the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) that Sekeris revealed over the weekend, we assume this is the final design (or very close to it) for the formidable villain, as the costume is pretty much exactly like the one De Faría donned in the DCU reboot.

"Another great character to help bring to life from the comics," writes Sekeris. "We stayed to the source material and we wanted to translate her look in a unique way that allowed her costume breathing vents when she started to use her nanotech ect. She was very challenging we all tackled as a team and also the very talented team over at @legacyeffects jumped in with stunning design work as well to help explore many ideas that I’m sure u will see in do time."

The Engineer managed to cause big problems for Superman in the movie, and very nearly succeeded to taking the hero out for good by using her nanotech-enabled abilities to suffocate him.

The character will likely return in The Authority movie - if it ever comes together - but will surely be a part of some other DCU project down the line, even if the movie ends up being shelved.

Check out the artwork at the link below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2025, 2:14 PM
That was genéric...at least make her silver like in the comics, she registered as only another of Lex's goons not as an longtime DC Character.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/28/2025, 2:16 PM
Not a bad translation to live action actually. If it were accurate to the comics she would look too much like Shalla-Bal!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2025, 2:34 PM
@Forthas - good point.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/28/2025, 2:20 PM
Everytime she was onscreen, i just saw this, they should have ad least painted her face to blend it in with the cg
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 2:52 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that's random...
Forthas
Forthas - 7/28/2025, 2:21 PM
If I had to rank the villains of the DCU so far it would be...

1) Jor-El
2) Lex Luthor
3) The Engineer
4) Ultra Man
5) Vasil Ghurkos
6) Circe
7) Amanda Waller
8) The Butterflies
9) Clay Face
10 Frankenstein's Monster
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/28/2025, 2:22 PM
Apparently Spider-Man Brand New Day starts filming this week.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 2:44 PM
The character was fine in the film , had a more minor role then I thought she would when Maria was cast but oh well (was fun to see Superman go up against someone with her powerset)…

This version of the Engineer certainly has potential though so I hope we get to see her sooner then later in the DCU again , whether it be in The Authority or not.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 2:53 PM
Nano-tech, liquid metal. eh, same diff
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/28/2025, 3:08 PM
She was super stiff.

