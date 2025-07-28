First SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Seemingly Reveal Whether The Movie Is Set Before AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The first photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, have swung online, and they reveal when the movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline.

As you can see below, signage has been put up indicating that construction is taking place on a building in New York that's set to be completed in "December 2027." The events of Captain America: Brave New World played out across 2026 and 2027, with Thunderbolts* then set in 2027.

The latter movie's post-credits scene jumped into the events of Avengers: Doomsday with a "14 Months Later" title card, placing the movie in 2028/2029. With that in mind, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is almost set before the next Avengers movie, not between Doomsday and Secret Wars as some have previously speculated.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day being a street-level adventure rather than another Multiversal blockbuster was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," the executive explained. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic."

"That great cover," Feige added, "I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool."

Marvel Studios typically releases movies and TV shows in a rough chronological order, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day taking place before Avengers: Doomsday was perhaps to be expected.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Check out these set photos below, along with some new shots from The Punisher Special Presentation.