SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor May Confirm A Savage Return For Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner

Following rumors that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could feature an appearance from The Hulk, we recently got confirmation that Mark Ruffalo is indeed set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner for the fourth solo Spidey movie.

Apparently, "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film."

Fans have been speculating about what part Banner/Hulk might play in the story, with initial theories working under the assumption that the Green Goliath will be joining forces with Tom Holland's Peter Parker to face the movie's big bad (whoever that may be).

Once Jon Bernthal was confirmed to be on board as Frank Castle, it began to seem more likely that Smart Hulk, or Professor Hulk if you prefer, would revert to his original form and embark on one of his signature rampages, with The Punisher and Spider-Man joining forces to stop him.

We still don't know for sure that Brand New Day will reintroduce a "Savage" Hulk, but scooper MTTSH believes that we will "finally get Angry Hulk back" in the movie.

Although "angry" does not necessarily mean mindless, rampaging savage, we'd say there's a very good chance Smart Hulk will take a back seat here while Banner unleashes the beast. Whether Banner regains a modicum of control or Hulk stays in rage mode to build towards that rumoured World War Hulk movie remains to be seen.

Today is the last day of filming #SpiderManBrandNewDay in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/xYRQCOZIDm — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) August 14, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.