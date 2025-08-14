SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor May Confirm A Savage Return For Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise given what we already know about the movie, a new rumor may confirm that Mark Ruffalo will make a Savage return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2025 10:08 AM EST

Following rumors that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could feature an appearance from The Hulk, we recently got confirmation that Mark Ruffalo is indeed set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner for the fourth solo Spidey movie.

Apparently, "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film."

Fans have been speculating about what part Banner/Hulk might play in the story, with initial theories working under the assumption that the Green Goliath will be joining forces with Tom Holland's Peter Parker to face the movie's big bad (whoever that may be).

Once Jon Bernthal was confirmed to be on board as Frank Castle, it began to seem more likely that Smart Hulk, or Professor Hulk if you prefer, would revert to his original form and embark on one of his signature rampages, with The Punisher and Spider-Man joining forces to stop him.

We still don't know for sure that Brand New Day will reintroduce a "Savage" Hulk, but scooper MTTSH believes that we will "finally get Angry Hulk back" in the movie.

Although "angry" does not necessarily mean mindless, rampaging savage, we'd say there's a very good chance Smart Hulk will take a back seat here while Banner unleashes the beast. Whether Banner regains a modicum of control or Hulk stays in rage mode to build towards that rumoured World War Hulk movie remains to be seen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/14/2025, 10:31 AM
All Hulk, no Ruffalo please
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/14/2025, 10:51 AM
@JacobsLadder - its turned out to be an awful casting
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/14/2025, 10:55 AM
@JacobsLadder - Agreed, no one wants RuffaHulk again. Ragnarok Hulk was the Hulk we all wanted to stick around. I personally preferred Norton as Banner but that ship has sailed. What threat requires Spidey, Punisher, and Hulk to take down though? It has to be someone major and powerful
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/14/2025, 11:06 AM
@Bucky74 - I have no idea. At this point, it could be anything.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/14/2025, 11:15 AM
@JacobsLadder - I feel like you need a Hulk villain too. Leader was wasted in BNW, Abomination is now comic relief. Rhino can maybe hold his own for a little against Hulk. A new Sinister Six?
Huskers
Huskers - 8/14/2025, 11:41 AM
@Bucky74 - You’re right, which seems to make this less and less likely to be a street level story. I honestly don’t see how you even do a street level story with the Hulk in it. Punisher, yea, but with the Hulk, no.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/14/2025, 10:33 AM
Apparently, "Banner’s Appearance will be much Larger than a Cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film."

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/14/2025, 10:33 AM
Reboot the actor
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 10:34 AM
About damn time; professor Hulk never should've been the default version of the character to begin with. I didn't mind him in Endgame as a one time thing, but that should've been it.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/14/2025, 10:45 AM
@TheJok3r - Not trying to argue, but why do you feel he is the ‘default’ version. The professor hulk version showed up over 10 years into the franchise and has appeared one other time in a tv show….im not a big fan of professor hulk either, but to act like that’s all we have ever gotten is stretching credibility a bit
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/14/2025, 10:53 AM
@TheJok3r - the really need to revamp the whole character and get much closer to his comic book power level
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 10:55 AM
@CerealKiller1 - I mean the default version for the time being. She-Hulk would've greatly benefited from a traditional Hulk.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 10:57 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - At the bare minimum we need a Hulk that's an actual threat, not this running gag we've been stuck with lately.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/14/2025, 10:49 AM
I think this is in contrast to the street level thing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/14/2025, 10:50 AM

Once Doomsday/Secret Wars are over, we need Norman Osborne and the real Eddie Brock Venom back in the Spidey movies.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/14/2025, 11:04 AM
@DocSpock - Again that movie been done.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/14/2025, 11:06 AM
@AllsGood -

And this time, they can get Venom done right. Plus having Norman is a cornerstone of the Spidey universe.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/14/2025, 11:13 AM
@DocSpock - AND Venom will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day not going to happen.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:16 AM
@DocSpock - venom done right what they did with manderian iron man 3, taskmaster , kang , silver surfer , and more not all characters marvel touched in movies have been properly and with justice.,

So far venom trilogy is best version of venom grows in size personality of lethal protector powers and look of ultimate venom
?si=7EQ117DkIIxrpUFL
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/14/2025, 10:52 AM
Marvel Studios World War Hulk movie.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 10:52 AM
I definitely think Angry Hulk for atleast a sequence is guaranteed even if we don’t get that beyond it.

I could see Bruce perhaps having become a science professor at a college that Peter is attending (he doesn’t remember who he is due to Strange’s spell) and they bond over their shared love of science but Banner gets caught in the crossfire of whatever Peter & Frank are involved in this causing him to become angry and go on a rampage again…

If Mr Negative is the baddie then he could use his corrupting touch to cause that.

Also thematically if Peter is still feeling the effects of the end of NWH and how perhaps it’s made him angrier , darker and feel more isolated then both Frank & Bruce could lend different interesting perspectives there since the former is still living in that pain while the latter has moved past it or so he thinks.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 11:17 AM
How well will this movie do if fans find out if hulk does not go savage stays smart hulk ?
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/14/2025, 11:17 AM
Unfortunately Mark Ruffalo just plays himself in these movies. So let’s just have the Hulk back as he should be or get Ed Norton back who actually played Bruce Banner.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/14/2025, 11:37 AM
@Spike101 - Ruffalo did play Banner, at least used to.

In Avengers THIS WAS BRUCE BANNER
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/14/2025, 11:27 AM
How about Joe FixIt Hulk? He would seem to fit in perfectly in this film with its more grounded, street-level tone.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/14/2025, 11:35 AM
Easy fix: Banner lied to everyone when he said he and Hulk came to an understanding. What actually happened is that he locked SAVAGE Hulk away in his mindscape and he himself took the "wheel" of their psyche. Savage finally breaks out or is manipulated out once more. We can then open the door to exploring Banner’s system of alters and D.I.D. Like in Immortal Hulk, there is a complex interplay between Banner and various Hulk personas.

User Comment Image

