THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Beaten By SUPERMAN In U.S. Opening But Flies Past The Man Of Steel Overseas

Updated box office numbers are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while Marvel's First Family was beaten by Superman in North America, the team reigned supreme overseas. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Weekend actuals are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it opened to a solid $117.6 million at the North American box office. That's slightly lower than yesterday's estimates, but higher than the initial $100 million - $110 million predictions.

$117.6 million means it places behind only Superman ($125 million), Lilo & Stitch ($146 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($162.8 million) in 2025. 

The days of superhero movies consistently dominating multiplexes may be over, but this is a solid result for Marvel Studios and proves the studio still has "it" after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also topped Spider-Man: Homecoming's $117 million opening in 2017; that was another failed franchise before Marvel Studios rebooted it, so this opening weekend bodes well for the MCU's First Family moving forward. 

To break it down for you, the movie made $24.4 million from Thursday previews, $57.3 million on Friday (including preview screenings), $33.3 million on Saturday, and $27.1 million on Sunday. 

Overseas, The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened to $99.1 million in 53 markets, a stronger start than Superman's $95 million haul. The Man of Steel did have the team soundly beaten in the U.S., where it debuted to $125 million earlier this month. 

As always, the second weekend will be key for the movie, and we'll have to wait and see where it goes from here. Like Superman, it's probably taking aim at a modest $500+ million total, and that might just be the new norm for the genre. 

$1 billion blockbusters are rare now, with only exceptional movies reaching that benchmark. Nine movies grossed over $1 billion in 2019 (one of them made over $2.7 billion: Avengers: Endgame). However, in 2025, only two movies have reached that figure: Lilo & Stitch and the Chinese mega hit, Ne Zha II.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is probably the only movie left in 2025 that stands a chance of hitting $1 billion worldwide, though Jurassic World Rebirth is still holding up well. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

When Will THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Be Released On Digital And Disney+? Everything You Need To Know
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2025, 2:36 PM
I mean...somehow FF Is being received Better in Israel than Superman.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/28/2025, 2:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - are you surprised? Lol
PopBye
PopBye - 7/28/2025, 2:38 PM
Happy for both movies.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/28/2025, 2:38 PM
I liked Superman better mainly because of Luthor, Galactus was awesome but I didn’t like how they defeat him
PopBye
PopBye - 7/28/2025, 2:43 PM
@Gambito -

I personally liked F4 more, and found it to be a better movie. But I did enjoy superman. I'd call this a win for both movies imo.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/28/2025, 2:55 PM
@Gambito - I’m disappointed by Gunn’s superman. I preferred F4 I’m happy that we finally got a great F4 movie. It only took Hollywood twenty bloody years!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/28/2025, 2:45 PM
This is a good win for F4. Very happy for the movie. Can't wait to see it this weekend.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/28/2025, 2:50 PM
Why they always gotta phrase in a way that they're competing with each other.
Be happy they're BOTH doing well.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/28/2025, 2:54 PM
F4 and Thunderbolts are better movies, but Superman is more rewatchable. Superman is very fast pace, fun, and action driven while F4 & Thunderbolts are much slower, character focused, and story driven. IMO it was a good year for CBMs, even though Cap 4 was disappointing it wasn't terrible.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/28/2025, 2:57 PM
@mastakilla39 - F4 & Thunderbolts hit that sweet spot for me whilst Superman & Brave new world were totally mid imo.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/28/2025, 2:56 PM
Where are you @sprocks?! 😂😂😂
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/28/2025, 2:56 PM
This isn’t going to do $500M by end of its run. The Frontloaded Four.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/28/2025, 2:57 PM
so this opening weekend bodes well for the MCU's First Family moving forward.


No, it doesn’t @JoshWilding

48% of its entire weekend gross came from Friday. It’s gonna have small legs.
Matador
Matador - 7/28/2025, 3:14 PM
@RockReigns - *Short*

User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/28/2025, 3:18 PM
@RockReigns - All due respect, but I don't think anyone is going to take your analysis seriously when your CBM greatest hits include headlines like, "James Gunn's SUPERMAN absolutely destroys FANTASTIC FOUR's 24 hour views," "SUPERMAN Outpaces FANTASTIC FOUR On Latest QUORUM Chart," and "SUPERMAN Trailer Outpaces FANTASTIC FOUR'S Trailer In Just 2 Days."

Like Superman, FF will be a modest hit, especially when it has little in the way of competition in the weeks ahead. It should perform better overseas in the long run, too.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/28/2025, 3:22 PM
@JoshWilding - And it also destroyed F4 in the box office 😌

The legs on this movie will be incredible short. Embrace for a huge drop 2nd weekend.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/28/2025, 3:25 PM
@RockReigns - Thank you for proving my point - if you think making an additional $7.4 million is "destroying" FF, you really don't kno how this work. Bear in mind, too, that FF cost $25 million less to produce and upwards of $25 million less to market. That $7.4 million doesn't seem too bad when it has a $50 million advantage from the off. 😉
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/28/2025, 3:06 PM
Josh just can't let DC have the overall win. He's gotta twist it to meet the narrative and appease his shill priors. Lol.
ferf
ferf - 7/28/2025, 3:11 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - yep, notice how he conveniently left the global totals out of this article?
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/28/2025, 3:15 PM
@ferf - I sure did notice it!
stephhurry
stephhurry - 7/28/2025, 3:11 PM
Stop comparing the movies you [frick]ing nerd
ferf
ferf - 7/28/2025, 3:14 PM
@stephhurry - yes only compare them when marvel is making more, josh, you dick
ferf
ferf - 7/28/2025, 3:13 PM
"but higher than the initial $100 million - $110 million predictions" yeah weren't you predicting 140 million based on the "HUGE" thursday numbers?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/28/2025, 3:19 PM
@ferf - Tracking is notoriously unreliable, hence Superman not having its predicted $200 million opening weekend. Stop twisting the narrative to suit your argument, because on that basis, Superman flopped.
ferf
ferf - 7/28/2025, 3:25 PM
@JoshWilding - are you having a stroke? superman made way over 200 million opening weekend, but i like that you call it a flop when FF made less than that flop. unless you have a prediction showing it making 200 mil domestic, but i certainly never saw that. you got receipts josh?
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/28/2025, 3:16 PM
To translate into a normal headline:

FANTASTIC FOUR OPENED LOWER IN BOTH U.S. ***AND*** WORLDWIDE.

Pointing out that Fantastic Four made slightly more Internationally, while omitting that it made less WORLDWIDE(!!!) in addition to making less in the U.S. really looks like Josh shamelessly trying to cover for Disney.

To be clear, I liked both movies, but

CMON DUDE JUST LET THE FACTS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 3:26 PM
So Superman is doing or did better in the states on opening weekend then FF while the latter is doing better overseas…

User Comment Image

Also crazy to realize only 2 movies this year so far have hit a billion or over , one of them being Lilo & Stitch while the other is Ne Zha 2 which pretty much made its money from China specifically.

Out of the rest this year , I think the likely candidates to make a billion are Wicked:For Good , Zootopia 2 & Avatar:Fire & Ash so will be interesting to see if that happens or not for 2 out of 3.

Anyway , I liked both FF & Superman so happy for their success so far!!.

