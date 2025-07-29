MCU/DCU News Roundup: SUPERMAN's Mr. Handsome Backstory Revealed, Jeremy Renner On HAWKEYE Season 2, And More

MCU/DCU News Roundup: SUPERMAN's Mr. Handsome Backstory Revealed, Jeremy Renner On HAWKEYE Season 2, And More

In our latest MCU/DCU news roundup, we have updates on Superman, Hawkeye season 2, Daredevil: Born Again season 2, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, and more. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

This past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con was one of the worst in recent memory for news (most studios release their trailers before the event), but there are still lots of interesting tidbits floating around for fans of the MCU and DCU. 

We'll start this roundup with a new social post from Superman director James Gunn. The horrifying Mr. Handsome—who acted as Lex Luthor's slave in his pocket universe—has intrigued fans, with some speculating that he might be a White Martian, for example.

In a post featuring several new behind-the-scenes photos, Gunn explained, "Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 - he was trying to make a human. He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk."

That ties into Luthor eventually creating Ultraman, a mindless Superman clone who he controlled through a series of computer instructions. 

Entertainment Tonight also caught up with Gunn at Comic-Con, and asked about Robert Pattinson's Batman potentially joining the DCU. "We've talked about it before, but it's not what's happening right now," he reiterated. "Everything's in flux, so we'll figure out what we're doing next."

Much has been said about Hawkeye season 2. Thanks to Jeremy Renner, we know that he turned down a return as Clint Barton after he was offered half the money he made for season 1...for twice as much work.

Whether the show has now fallen by the wayside isn't clear, especially as Marvel Studios plans to release only one TV series a year moving forward. Renner, however, seems confident that season 2 will eventually happen.

"I’m always happy to be in that world, man," he told Empire Online. "I love all those guys, I love the character. I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Talking of MCU returns, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Talking to Deadline, the actor talked about keeping her long-awaited reunion with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear under wraps. 

"Well, I obviously knew all of the things that were happening. When I landed in New York, everybody was like, 'She’s here for Daredevil,'" Ritter recalled. "Then it was announced that I was in Dexter, so it was a fun way to throw everybody off the track."

She added, "We really wanted to preserve the Jessica Jones announcement for an event like the Upfronts. Marvel wanted to find the right time to announce so it could be celebratory and not have it leak, so it’s not something on the internet that comes and goes. We pulled it off, and that was exciting."

And staying street-level for the moment, here's a new look at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set in Glasgow, Scotland:

We end with more on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In the movie's mid-credits scene [SPOILER WARNING], we jump four years into the future and find Doctor Doom, mask in hand, setting his sights on young Franklin Richards.

Director Matt Shakman has already confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was wearing the cloak for the stinger shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo Brothers, and now the Invisible Woman herself, Vanessa Kirby, has chimed in.

"Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader," she shared with Variety. "We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long."

Kirby added, "And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on 'Avengers.' I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited."

Let us know your thoughts on these latest MCU and DCU updates in the comments section below. As a bonus, here's the trailer for WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen's new movie, Eternity

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/29/2025, 11:52 AM
Sue gonna be pregnant for doomsday ? Or they just gonna hand wave her away?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 11:54 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - they might try to hide it or perhaps Doom takes her too like Ultron took Widow in AOU to cover up Scarjo’s pregnancy at the time.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2025, 11:58 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - They’ll give her a CGI abortion. The film’s being produced overseas, so they’ll have that choice.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2025, 12:44 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Probably hide it but rolling it into the narrative to intro the characters daughter is possible, time will tell, but bringing Valeria into it is always possible but without that sent to an alternate future bit where Dad was Doom.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 12:00 PM

I'm so excited, I just can't hide it. I'm about to lose control, and I think I like it!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/29/2025, 12:25 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image

Sorry, I can't hear that and not think about this scene
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 12:01 PM
San Diego comic con did this to themselves. I last went in 2006. I was excited and it was a blast.
But, then they got to the point of selling tickets and hotels out for the next year during that year's event and it became impossible to go. Add in the insanely long lines, inflation of gas, food, airplane tickets and the money you spend on the floor, people gave up; especially with cons at every major city happening now.
With the Internet also ruining everything with leaked trailers and such, the studios basically said "screw it" when it comes to bringing fresh info there. It became pointless.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2025, 12:03 PM
How do you have RDJ on set as Doom for the mid credits and not show of his face/Doom look?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2025, 12:03 PM
@Bucky74 - Unless his Doom look still isn’t finalized
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2025, 12:47 PM
@Bucky74 - Cos they want to save the reveal of what he looks like and why for the actual film?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 12:10 PM
I wish that “Mr Handsome” backstory was in the film but just having him there added to the weirdness & comic booky kookiness of the film akin to something like SW when people would have first seen it and wondered what all those aliens/creatures are etc.

Speaking of backstory , I hope Hawkeye S2 happens
since it would be nice to know more about Clint in regards to childhood and maybe even introduce Barney who is his brother.

?si=AeCRGv51SQGCsW1d
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 12:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Barney Barton? That's a comic book alter ego name if ever I've heard one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 12:44 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep lol

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2025, 12:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have a feeling they will work it out, they'll likely just have Renner only there for an opening scene then final episode only to reduce his time away from his family which is more the issue for him I feel than money.

They CAN still have him in more episodes than that as a guy in the chair for Kate but could do the small bits of that from his RL home over a couple of days even or they could give the character a tech helmet to use for parts of it and thus a stunt double for some action scenes again to reduce time away from his family etc.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2025, 12:14 PM

Renner got done dirty. I wanted Hawkeye 2, but without him, forget it. The MCU has enough girl bosses failing.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/29/2025, 12:22 PM
This past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con was one of the worst in recent memory for news (most studios release their trailers before the event
Good, Comic-Con can go back to being a COMIC convention, not a media rave. D23 and CinemaCon can showcase new MCU and DCU content.

