THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks set to end the weekend with slightly less than expected, but is still off to a strong start with a $218 million global bow. Superman has also passed another benchmark.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel's First Family returned to theaters this weekend, and after a slightly sluggish Saturday, it looks like The Fantastic Four: First Steps will end the weekend with $118 million. That's lower than expected, but still well ahead of those $100 million estimates.

In these days of "superhero fatigue," this is a great result for Marvel Studios and, outside of Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the MCU's biggest openings in some time. 

Overseas, the movie is eyeing a $100 million start, for a worldwide debut of $218 million. That's only $2 million behind Superman's global bow of $220 million, though the figures could rise slightly when they're confirmed tomorrow. 

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps has slowed the Man of Steel's momentum, Superman also put a dent in the MCU reboot's domestic debut.

The DC Studios reboot passed $500 million this weekend, the magic number Warner Bros. executives reportedly wanted to consider Superman a success (whether it even breaks even with that number is up for debate). This weekend, it made $24.9 million domestically and $19.8 million internationally. Now, with a North American total of $289.5 million and $213.2 million overseas, it sits at $502.7 million.

Helping neither movie is the success of Jurassic World Rebirth. After making $13 million during its fourth weekend, it's passed $300 million at the domestic box office, and looks to remain a contender for one of the year's biggest movies. 

$600 million for Superman by the end of its run seems likely, but it's too soon to say how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps will go in the coming weeks. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

As for Superman, we wrote, "Superman is an indescribable joy. A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Watch a new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, celebrating its status as the #1 movie in the world, below.

MCU Multiverse Saga Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS)
Related:

MCU Multiverse Saga Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS)
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – What Could Have Been SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – What Could Have Been SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/27/2025, 12:51 PM
@spr0cks

But but F4 was gonna beat Superman 😂😂
Doombot
Doombot - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
@RockReigns - It will probably be revised higher on Monday as per norm.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/27/2025, 1:18 PM
@Doombot - Disney is overestimating Sunday.
Doombot
Doombot - 7/27/2025, 1:21 PM
@RockReigns - I mean possibility but you act like its a known fact when generally movies get revised higher. Not that is matter that much they are very close to each other and were both enjoyable.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 12:53 PM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 12:59 PM
@AllsGood - BUT Won't know Actuals until Monday later in the day.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/27/2025, 12:55 PM
Good start! I'm hoping to go see it this week.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/27/2025, 12:55 PM
Short of a miracle, 'Superman' will fail to gross $670,145,518 world-wide. Who was it that had a wager going again?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/27/2025, 1:02 PM
@Lisa89 - That would be me and @SpiderParker

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
@Lisa89 - You should also count the extra $120 million Man of Steel made from dvd and blu-ray sales in 2013.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/27/2025, 12:55 PM
Superman’s overseas total is much higher than I thought it would be based on the reporting. Glad to see both films doing well. Even happier though as a fan to see great movie content from DC and Marvel!!!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/27/2025, 12:55 PM
Seeing FF I. 5 minutes
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/27/2025, 12:57 PM
And Jurassic World, How to train your Dragon, F1 are still superior. Not such a good year for Superhero movies.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/27/2025, 1:11 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Jurassic World was atrocious
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
@WalletsClosed - Doesn't matter. Still makes Tons of money.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/27/2025, 1:23 PM
@jasonvoorhees - So did the Avatar movies, which are trash
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/27/2025, 1:00 PM
There is no question that superhero movies are no longer guaranteed to be major blockbuster, billion dollar box office
performers

Superman will make less then Man of Steel
F4 will crawl to 500 Million

These would be 1 billion dollar movies in 2019
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2025, 1:08 PM
@WakandaTech - AND Any Marvel or DC Re-Boots will make even less money.

I think I will Retire from comic book movies after :)

1) Avengers: Doomsday

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day: (My most anticipated movie)

3) Avengers: Secret Wars.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
@AllsGood - i can welcome you to my Ne Zha club
Huskers
Huskers - 7/27/2025, 1:19 PM
@WakandaTech - I think a lot of that has to do with the content and quality of the movies that came before. MCU had terrible content in Phases 3 and 4, as well as on tv. As a result they pissed away their reputation and ability to open on brand name after Endgame. Plus the bad FF films that preceded it. And Superman hasn’t had a universally loved film since Superman ll, 44 years ago. As a consequence, I feel both films lacked credibility before they even opened.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2025, 1:03 PM
F4 is doing really really badly over seas
Forthas
Forthas - 7/27/2025, 1:05 PM
"...$600 million for Superman by the end of its run seems likely"

It better get there for their sake otherwise...

User Comment Image

...it will open up a whole new narrative of failure. Just saying...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/27/2025, 1:11 PM
@Forthas - Superman already passed $500m which WB considers a success.
Everything else is gravy.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
@UltimaRex - WB is happy with a massive flop?
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2025, 1:06 PM
Am rooting for Fantastic Four to do well

But nice to see another failure for the cult of snyder after they tried ti make a big deal about Fantastic Four make 2 million more than superman on opening day

Seriously the cult grasps at anything to try to make it look like a flop
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2025, 1:13 PM
@dracula - I hate those type of fans it makes comic fan look bad cheer for both movies like them or not real comic fan will for anyone who likes those characters.,

I don’t like fantastic four it was boring for me for those who like it goood for them
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2025, 1:25 PM
@dragon316 - worst part is the cult isnt even celebrating it because they like Fantastic Four

they celebrate because they think it makes superman look bad
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/27/2025, 1:10 PM
Superman won't even hit 600 million and this won't even hit 500m. 2 bombs incoming. The superhero genre is dead.

GO back to the MCU and DCU
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 1:11 PM
I think it was received very well by comicbook fans but the general audience is just going through the motions of seeing a marvel movie.

Some box office bums in reddit have data on internal multiplier or something f4 might not have good legs.

And Superman is proving otherwise.

As i have been saying when i first saw F4, Superman has more rewarch value.

We will see next week.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/27/2025, 1:12 PM
Looks like the new normal for CBM are around 600 million global. If it's spectacular maybe 800 to a billion. The days of a comic film making in the billions with little effort are over.


Gunn and Feige better get the budgets down because a 200 million plus film to barely gross over 550 million WW is unsustainable 😬
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/27/2025, 1:14 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Gunn and Feige need to retire. They're sending the superhero genre back decades
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2025, 1:22 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - that’s half true make better movie yes Superman is colorful opposite to Batman to much comedy almost made me not like Superman same with supergirl terrible end credit part that was bad I still like it , gave fantastic four chance didn’t like it to boring for me can’t see myself watch whole thing galactus and silver surfer best parts for me.,

Fantastic four movie felt like comics boring needed more comedy with Johnny and thing back and fourth movie also did not show how Johnny survived fall after surfer kicked him off her board he falls back down to earth did sue save him , reed or thing , did flame on save him self ?

?si=SKBF_HsTl1QTcyp7
mountainman
mountainman - 7/27/2025, 1:14 PM
There isn’t much competition in August. It’ll be interesting to see how Superman and FF leg out.

I’ll be checking out FF next week. Looking forward to the family dynamics and the 60s aesthetic.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/27/2025, 1:15 PM
It doesn’t need to be a competition. Comic book fans truly should be happy that there is stuff out from both studios that people seem to like.

I’m honestly not sure which one I liked more.

I felt more emotions watching Superman but preferred the focus on the core four in First Steps over the hero building of Superman. Then I had various quibbles with both movies.

Both are 3 to 3.5/5 movies for me but I dug them both.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/27/2025, 1:16 PM
Glad it’s doing well because this is seminal work from Marvel.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2025, 1:16 PM
It’s good Superman made more could do better part of it was movie mostly comedy with Krypto that did it possibly and supergirl ending hard to say both are goood in there own ways one half they rewatch other , some say they rewatch both , be tough with these two
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2025, 1:18 PM
These 2 films are in trouble.

Ne Zha 2 in August.
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2025, 1:28 PM
@vectorsigma - Movie did shockingly well (Seriously first time a non english language movie has made that kind of money)

but doubt it will have the same numbers it got in china
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/27/2025, 1:19 PM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/27/2025, 1:29 PM
Ended up watching it last night and definitely enjoyed it! Found it to be very solid, would have enjoyed seeing them take on another villain at the start. Great family dynamic, definitely interested to see this cast play off of each other more

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder