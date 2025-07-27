THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million

Marvel's First Family returned to theaters this weekend, and after a slightly sluggish Saturday, it looks like The Fantastic Four: First Steps will end the weekend with $118 million. That's lower than expected, but still well ahead of those $100 million estimates.

In these days of "superhero fatigue," this is a great result for Marvel Studios and, outside of Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the MCU's biggest openings in some time.

Overseas, the movie is eyeing a $100 million start, for a worldwide debut of $218 million. That's only $2 million behind Superman's global bow of $220 million, though the figures could rise slightly when they're confirmed tomorrow.

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps has slowed the Man of Steel's momentum, Superman also put a dent in the MCU reboot's domestic debut.

The DC Studios reboot passed $500 million this weekend, the magic number Warner Bros. executives reportedly wanted to consider Superman a success (whether it even breaks even with that number is up for debate). This weekend, it made $24.9 million domestically and $19.8 million internationally. Now, with a North American total of $289.5 million and $213.2 million overseas, it sits at $502.7 million.

Helping neither movie is the success of Jurassic World Rebirth. After making $13 million during its fourth weekend, it's passed $300 million at the domestic box office, and looks to remain a contender for one of the year's biggest movies.

$600 million for Superman by the end of its run seems likely, but it's too soon to say how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps will go in the coming weeks.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

As for Superman, we wrote, "Superman is an indescribable joy. A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Watch a new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, celebrating its status as the #1 movie in the world, below.