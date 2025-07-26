THE FANTASTIC FOUR Now Eyeing $230+M Global Launch; Robert Downey Jr. Shares More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Prep

It won't be until Monday morning that we have a clear idea of exactly how high The Fantastic Four: First Steps has soared during its opening weekend. Still, the latest round of estimates is in, and things look simply fantastic for Marvel's First Family.

According to Deadline, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now eyeing a global launch of $220 million - $230 million after grossing $106.2 million worldwide through Friday.

The Matt Shakman-helmed reboot earned $57 million on Friday, taking its expected domestic opening weekend to $120 million - $125 million (some analysts believe it could go as high as $130 million if there's strong walk-up business today).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is also exceeding expectations overseas, where it's now looking at a $105 million start. Like with Superman, the weeks ahead will be crucial for this one, though it's fortunate to have little in the way of noteworthy competition this August.

Will Marvel Studios' latest movie beat the Man of Tomorrow's opening weekend? It's tracking a little ahead of Superman right now, but they're pretty much neck-and-neck, and that's a huge win for the genre amid claims of "superhero fatigue.

A new critics TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also been released, and you might want to keep your eyes peeled for a ComicBookMovie.com mention...

4️⃣ us all.



Experience The Fantastic Four: First Steps, now playing in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/2sngFlK3Gq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2025

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Robert Downey Jr., meanwhile, is continuing to promote his son, Indio Downey's, new music by giving us fans something to talk about. In a new video shared to Instagram, we see that the Oscar-winner is brushing up on the original Secret Wars and Iron Man: Legacy of Doom. while shooting Avengers: Doomsday.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.