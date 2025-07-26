THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel Studios' Reboot?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters, and we want to know what you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, thought about Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot.

Fans of Marvel's First Family have been waiting a long time to see these characters done justice on the big screen after several underwhelming efforts, and so far, the consensus seems to be that Marvel pulled it off by delivering a fun, stylish and engaging superhero adventure.

The majority of critics were very impressed, anyway, as the movie is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 291 reviews.

There really hasn't been much negativity aimed the movie's way, but some do seem to feel that the third act felt a little rushed, and there wasn't enough time dedicated to developing Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm's characters.

Let us know what you made of First Steps by voting in the poll below.

See The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters NOW! Get tickets: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/abLNTVcxIe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 25, 2025

Don't miss #TheFantasticFour: First Steps, now playing in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/3YzWgBEALF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 25, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.