THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel Studios' Reboot?

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel Studios' Reboot?

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in most locations worldwide, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2025 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters, and we want to know what you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, thought about Marvel Studios' long-awaited reboot.

Fans of Marvel's First Family have been waiting a long time to see these characters done justice on the big screen after several underwhelming efforts, and so far, the consensus seems to be that Marvel pulled it off by delivering a fun, stylish and engaging superhero adventure.

The majority of critics were very impressed, anyway, as the movie is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 291 reviews.

There really hasn't been much negativity aimed the movie's way, but some do seem to feel that the third act felt a little rushed, and there wasn't enough time dedicated to developing Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm's characters. 

Let us know what you made of First Steps by voting in the poll below.

PollMaker

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Look At The Team In Their Classic Costumes
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Look At The Team In Their Classic Costumes
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Now Eyeing $230+M Global Launch; Robert Downey Jr. Shares More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Prep
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Now Eyeing $230+M Global Launch; Robert Downey Jr. Shares More AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Prep

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/26/2025, 11:07 PM
Mid movie ...AND improvement over the other ones...but a plain sándwich Is Always Better than a turd
Amaru
Amaru - 7/26/2025, 11:10 PM
I was confident that it was going to be good based off trailers but I was shocked it was as good as it was.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/26/2025, 11:12 PM
Glad y'all loved it, just didn't really do much for me.

😬
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/26/2025, 11:14 PM
Great movie. Honestly, I'd give it a 10/10. it was everything I wanted from out of a F4 film. I loved the birth/race against the surfer. The cinematography was great and the Thing looked perfect. They put a lot of love into this film and it shows.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/26/2025, 11:22 PM
@TheRationalNerd - I wouldn't rate it that high, more like an 8/10, but I admire and respect your enthusiasm! My favorite takeaway from the film is how it properly honored Jack Kirby.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 11:22 PM
What made Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps GREAT and 5 Stars movie. Was more Serious Take on the family.

Felt more like a Captain America: Winter Soldier movie with serios issues to solve. All the members shined.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/26/2025, 11:24 PM
I loved it and find myself constantly thinking about it since seeing it yesterday. And I'm not even that much of a fan of the Fantastic Four comics. I gave it a 4/5 in this poll, but I hate 5 scale ratings...I would give it an 8.5 out of 10 (4.25/5 I guess). I don't know if I'll be able to see it again in theaters, but I'm eager to be able to watch it again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2025, 11:25 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - same

I have been eager to see both this and Superman again and that hasn’t happened for awhile to me.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/26/2025, 11:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - how'd you like both?
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 7/26/2025, 11:27 PM
Thought it was pretty good. Supes and now the 4. So far so good on CBM movies this summer
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 7/26/2025, 11:28 PM
It was a good thing i didnt pay for the movie. But yeah. As i said before. Trash. Shalla wasnt doing it for me.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/26/2025, 11:31 PM
I liked. I had confidence in Marvel Studios handling the film, unlike Fox who gave us 3 sloppy films with Marvel's First Family.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/26/2025, 11:31 PM
It’s a solid 8/10 superhero movie for me. I’m a huge fan of the 4, and I’ve been waiting for them to be done justice on the big screen. This movie does it.

Honestly, I liked it more than I thought I would.

As for the MCU as a whole, these are the best “new” characters to come after Endgame. Looking forward to Doomsday.
Luke8
Luke8 - 7/26/2025, 11:33 PM
It was literally an adaptation of Plato’s Republic and I don’t think they even did that on purpose. Absolutely fantastic!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/26/2025, 11:35 PM
3/5 is was just good. Nothing more.

There was a lot i liked about it....but a lot left to be desired.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/26/2025, 11:36 PM
Loved it , cant believe Marvel made a great movie

Marvel is back

Sorry, Gunn the DCU will mot be able to compete with Marvel’s upcoming slate

2026
Spiderman: Brand New Day (Punisher)
Avengers:Doomsday

2027
Blade
Avengers: Secret Wars

2028
Black Panther 3 ( T’Challa)
Nova
X-Men

2029
Wolverine
Spiderman: Dark Days
Midnight Sons
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 11:41 PM
@WakandaTech - 2026 Spiderman: Brand New Day (Punisher) and the Hulk :)
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/26/2025, 11:37 PM
Great movie. Didn’t need any outside influences or teases to make it great. Love that they’re saving all that Doomsday stuff for that movie. Love that we don’t know why their ship shows up at the end of Thunderbolts, I thought that was going to be part of this one and now we’re just left with a little tease. Excited for the future.

That said, I am still really disappointed that this isn’t the 616 Fantastic Four. Multiverse of Madness proves that the FF exist(ed?) in that timeline, so I hope we get an explanation at some point.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/26/2025, 11:37 PM
It was a throwback to the good old Marvel days, the team had amazing chemistry and actually felt like a family.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/26/2025, 11:39 PM
Some people just “love” EVERYTHING, and anything. They’re so easily impressed lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder