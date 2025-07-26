THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: A First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume Has Been Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: A First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume Has Been Revealed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ralph Ineson has shared some new behind-the-scenes photos, revealing our first look at the practical costume he donned as the MCU's terrifying Galactus. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2025
Much has been said about the practical costume worn by Galactus actor Ralph Ineson on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and we now have a first look at it. 

The Nosferatu star took to Instagram earlier today to share some photos from his time on set, a lonely experience for the actor, seeing as he shot his scenes without the rest of the reboot's cast. 

This costume is an amazing practical creation, and pretty much identical to what we saw in the movie itself. Fans have unanimously praised the MCU's take on the Devourer of Worlds, and the hope is that he'll somehow return in a future movie. 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, Ineson said, "There’s a lot to explore in the lore, and he is a big character in the whole universe. But I would be one of the last people to know whether they are going to bring Galactus back. That’s a decision for Kevin [Feige] and the big boys, but I’d obviously love to come back and do some more Galactus."

He was also asked about donning Galactus' costume and the benefits that came with being able to wear more than just a motion-capture suit. 

"I knew that superheroes wear superhero suits, so I immediately assumed it would be practical, not realizing what a naive thought that was. I didn’t realize how rare it is to try and do something on the scale of Galactus in a practical way," Ineson revealed. "But from when I first met Matt, he spoke about it as if they were going to build a suit for me to play the character practically."

"It’s a great gift for an actor to be able to do that, and whilst I also did some motion-capture work, the majority of my stuff was practical and in costume," he added. "So you really feel the part when you’ve got that kit on yourself."

Take a closer look at these behind-the-scenes photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram post below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Ironbot
Ironbot - 7/26/2025, 10:53 AM
Jack Kirby would be proud
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 10:53 AM
MCU's terrifying Galactus.


User Comment Image
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 7/26/2025, 10:58 AM
From the glowing eyes debut to stretching out Reed...[frick], he was fearsome.. I was like, that's my Galactus
RedFury
RedFury - 7/26/2025, 10:58 AM
A truly incredible realization of a comicbook character design. While it may not be as colourful, it absolutely captures the presence and feel of the costume. Can't wait to see it on the big screen.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 11:10 AM
@RedFury - Yeh if I were to nitpick not colourful enough but then saying that what they went with was more dramatic/scary which the GA may not feel as much if closer to versions in the comics.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/26/2025, 11:02 AM
Galactus was a bit weird, and silly looking at times.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/26/2025, 11:06 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Of course! That's why it was good! Welcome to 1960's sci-fi. This was a perfect slice of comic book pop art. Bombastic but earnest at the same time.

Lee and Kirby would be proud.

This movie should be seen by all people of every generation.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 11:13 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Which at varying points to varying degress can be said of almost every character to ever appear in the comics and if anything Galactus I'd say is less weird and less silly than most so...

...question is do you want comic book movies LESS like the comic books than they already are prone to be at times?
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/26/2025, 11:24 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - His face looked CGI
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/26/2025, 11:02 AM
What a time to be alive!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/26/2025, 11:04 AM
Hot!
Galactus gets all the chicks.

Did you see him checking out Lady Liberty in the movie? He's on a murderous rampage looking to eat a planet and steal a baby and then he sees liberty out of the corner of his eye and he's like mmmmm! Then he's back to work a milisecond later.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 7/26/2025, 11:26 AM
@ObserverIO - All for effect. Showed you how big he really is. At the time I was waiting to see if he'd destroy it, would have been funny if he just flicked it a little, though a little out of character. Im sure there are multiple reasons why they didn't do that.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/26/2025, 11:06 AM
Take away the supporting CGI and it really is just a kick-@ss cosplay costume at heart. 😁
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/26/2025, 11:10 AM
Apocalypse needs to be done like this

This but bigger

User Comment Image
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 11:11 AM
I’m still mid processing that we really just got the Fantastic Four on the big screen, and I mean the actual Fantastic Four
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2025, 11:12 AM
Ahh I love practical effects, other than Franklin the CGI was perfect! Godzilla Minus One had a budget of [frick]ing 15 million.. there's no reason why anybody with the power like Disney should ever have an excuse for ummm this hahaha
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2025, 11:13 AM
Or this ahhh
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - That was wild
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/26/2025, 11:21 AM
Interesting how this site has ignored the passing of Hulk Hogan.

A Comic Book hero, larger than life who starred in several movies (even if most weren't really good).

But Hogan was an icon who changed professional wrestling for the better. He was monumental and iconic.

I don't care if he used and N word back in 2007. You who are without sin cast the first stone.

This site is so inherently biased @natebest
It has become a propaganda outlet for Josh etc.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/26/2025, 11:25 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - Maybe because he was a racist piece of shit? He ratted out fellow wrestlers for wanting to unionize, so I don't think people thought much of him.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/26/2025, 11:26 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - “I don't care if he used and N word back in 2007.”

Ah you see the rest of us do and that’s why we don’t care he’s gone 🤷‍♂️
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/26/2025, 11:28 AM
He looked good, really terrifying on their first meeting with him...but when he was on earth, at times he just looked silly with a stupid grin on his face.
jj2112
jj2112 - 7/26/2025, 11:29 AM
Glad they ditched the shorts.

User Comment Image

