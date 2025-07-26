THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: A First Look At Ralph Ineson's Practical Galactus Costume Has Been Revealed

Much has been said about the practical costume worn by Galactus actor Ralph Ineson on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and we now have a first look at it.

The Nosferatu star took to Instagram earlier today to share some photos from his time on set, a lonely experience for the actor, seeing as he shot his scenes without the rest of the reboot's cast.

This costume is an amazing practical creation, and pretty much identical to what we saw in the movie itself. Fans have unanimously praised the MCU's take on the Devourer of Worlds, and the hope is that he'll somehow return in a future movie.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, Ineson said, "There’s a lot to explore in the lore, and he is a big character in the whole universe. But I would be one of the last people to know whether they are going to bring Galactus back. That’s a decision for Kevin [Feige] and the big boys, but I’d obviously love to come back and do some more Galactus."

He was also asked about donning Galactus' costume and the benefits that came with being able to wear more than just a motion-capture suit.

"I knew that superheroes wear superhero suits, so I immediately assumed it would be practical, not realizing what a naive thought that was. I didn’t realize how rare it is to try and do something on the scale of Galactus in a practical way," Ineson revealed. "But from when I first met Matt, he spoke about it as if they were going to build a suit for me to play the character practically."

"It’s a great gift for an actor to be able to do that, and whilst I also did some motion-capture work, the majority of my stuff was practical and in costume," he added. "So you really feel the part when you’ve got that kit on yourself."

Take a closer look at these behind-the-scenes photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram post below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.