MCU Multiverse Saga Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS)

MCU Multiverse Saga Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS)

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps now playing in theaters, we've revised our ranking of the MCU's Multiverse Saga movies. Where does Marvel's First Family sit among this latest era of storytelling?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Love or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes has become a crucial tool in helping many moviegoers decide whether they want to watch a newly released movie. And, for studios, those "Certified Fresh" badges have become a huge part of pre- and post-release marketing campaigns. 

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered hit after hit since Iron Man was released in 2008, the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag. That's apparent from this Saga delivering not one, not two, but three "Rotten" movies. 

Is the Multiverse Saga really as bad as some would have you believe? It's been a tad inconsistent, yes, but how does this era of storytelling stack up in terms of those all-important percentage scores on Rotten Tomatoes? Captain America: Brave New World didn't fare too well, but Thunderbolts* was rightly hailed as a return to form for Marvel Studios. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has proven to be another huge win.

To check out our updated ranking of how the Multiverse Saga's movies compare according to Rotten Tomatoes, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

13. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

ant-man-and-the-wasp-review-800x450

Score: 46%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.

Peyton Reed said he no longer wanted the franchise to be a palate cleanser, but the filmmaker clearly isn't cut out for epic storytelling on this level. Despite being nowhere near as bad as the score above suggests, this wasn't a strong start to Phase 5, and the movie really let Jonathan Majors down. An over-reliance on The Volume and a lack of what makes the franchise so much fun hurt it.
 

12. Eternals

miniseternals-800x450

Score: 47%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.

Given Marvel Studios' track record, we never expected them to have a "Rotten" movie, but this is one of three. It's hard to escape the feeling that some critics were too hard on Eternals, perhaps relishing the opportunity to take the studio down a peg or two. There's a lot to love here, with some incredible performances and lots of world-building. There are, however, waaaay too many characters.
 

11. Captain America: Brave New World

qf-Af-E5auxsuxhx-Ppn-ETRAy-TP5ff-1

Score: 48%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap's mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.

Captain America: Brave New World was a troubled production with extensive reshoots, creating a tonally inconsistent movie that still had its moments. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford were undeniable highlights, and the Red Hulk battle was...incredible. This still fell short, though, and Marvel Studios needs to take a close look at what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again. 
 

10. The Marvels

MARVELS-threetop-800x450

Score: 62%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Funny, refreshingly brief, and elevated by the chemistry of its three leads, The Marvels is easy to enjoy in the moment despite its cluttered story and jumbled tonal shifts.

This sequel was lacking, but it didn't deserve to be a flop. The villain sucks, and it admittedly needed to be a little more epic, but with three terrific leads in Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, there is fun to be had here. A jaw-dropping post-credits scene and solid humour combine with smartly choreographed action to result in a blockbuster that's better than some of Marvel Studios' weaker efforts.
 

9. Thor: Love and Thunder

thorloveandthunderurntime

Score: 63%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.

What a disappointment. While Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't a bad movie, an over-reliance on silly humour and a paper-thin bad guy means it ranks among some of Marvel Studios' most underwhelming blockbusters. We loved The Mighty Thor, but like everything else in this sequel, her arc was incredibly rushed. The movie had its moments, but it didn't live up to expectations.
 

8. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness 

6209ec18864d9

Score: 74%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi's distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell. 

While Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel wasn't top-tier Marvel Studios, it's still a little surprising to see it barely beat Iron Man 2. A vastly superior blockbuster to that sequel (and a few of the other movies you'll soon see here), this trip into the Multiverse admittedly wasn't anywhere near as mad as we hoped, possibly explaining this reaction. We did, however, love that pure Raimi horror vibe. 
 

7. Deadpool & Wolverine

01-deadpool-wolverine

Score: 78%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies.

78%? Really? This score makes no sense to us, particularly as Deadpool & Wolverine is easily one of Marvel Studios' best movies. Pure fan service but full of heart, humour, and some of the MCU's best action scenes, this is a very special team-up and one we think will only become even more well-regarded as time passes. And c'mon, they gave us Hugh Jackman in the suit, mask and all!
 

6. Black Widow

black-widow-building-lg-800x450

Score: 79%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.

Hit by multiple delays due to COVID-19, Black Widow finally arrived in theaters in 2021, and certainly didn't disappoint...well, mostly. Some have argued that the movie wasn't wholly necessary, but after introducing characters like Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, it's hard to agree. A fitting farewell to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, even if it was perhaps too little, too late in some ways. 
 

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

GOTG3-large-top-800x450

Score: 82%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family.

After originally hitting the site with 78%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's score later increased and the threequel obtained "Certified Fresh" status with ease. While we'd argue that this is, in fact, one of the best MCU movies ever made, it makes for difficult viewing at times and that could be why it didn't score higher. Regardless, it's a worthy, beautiful conclusion to James Gunn's trilogy. 
 

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

0055c3da-cb11-4bdd-a05d-b7e6d4a230ef-sized-1000x1000

Score: 84%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.

While not quite as good as Black Panther, Wakanda Forever is still an emotional and powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman with terrific performances from its cast (Angela Bassett was, without a shadow of a doubt, Oscar-worthy). Throw in some great work from Letitia Wright and a phenomenal villain in Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and we're very pleased to see this sequel rank this highly.
 

3. Thunderbolts* - TIE

Zvz59t7c o

Score: 88%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Assembling a ragtag band of underdogs with Florence Pugh as their magnetic standout, Thunderbolts* refreshingly returns to the tried-and-true blueprint of the MCU's best adventures.

We didn't have high hopes for Thunderbolts*—a non-comic-accurate take on the team featuring characters from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Black Widow...seriously?!—but the movie massively exceeds expectations. Emotional, soulful, and thoroughly refreshing, it's packed full of excellent performances and proves that the MCU still has plenty to say, superhero fatigue be damned.
 

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - TIE

Bf3xchdw o

Score: 88%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel's First Family justice.

What a phenomenal first outing in the MCU for Marvel's First Family. The Fantastic Four: First Steps does right by its leads, and despite being very fast-paced, it's packed full of heart, emotion, and the types of dynamics that make these characters special on the page. Each actor is perfectly cast (Vanessa Kirby is amazing), and Galactus is a true sight to behold on a giant-sized IMAX screen. 
 

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-chi-poster-e1627653189103

Score: 92%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.

Who could have guessed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be one of Marvel Studios' best movies? It's not that we didn't have faith in all those involved, but like Iron Man before him, Shang-Chi was elevated from his C-List status in the comics to become a true silver screen superhero. A visual delight with a strong emotional core, this was an action-packed stunner of a blockbuster.
 

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

image-w1280-4

Score: 93%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.

Honestly, this easily deserves the top spot here. An emotional rollercoaster with a career-best performance from Tom Holland, the sight of those three Spider-Men swinging into action was awe-inspiring and iconic, while the return of those familiar villains (particularly Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin) blew us away. This was a great use of the Multiverse and remains this Saga's undeniable highlight.
 

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Opens To $218 Million Worldwide As SUPERMAN Soars Beyond $500 Million
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – What Could Have Been SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – What Could Have Been SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/27/2025, 12:23 PM
Post the box office article.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2025, 12:28 PM
Strange many people said they like fantastic four but it’s tie with thunderbolts
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/27/2025, 12:28 PM
No way home had the most conveniently written final battle, if all the Peters could find a cure to their villains overnight what stopped them doing so in their own movies? There, I just destroyed #1
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2025, 12:34 PM
@Matchesz - maybe it was easier with the three of them together bouncing ideas off of each other.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/27/2025, 12:54 PM
@Matchesz - I love NWH. It made me realise how much I love Spiderman as a fan. The emotional payoff is really high. Peter’s arc comes full circle learning the burden and responsibility of what it means to be Spider-Man. The writing for me is really intricate. When Peter meets Norman Osborne for the first time, he tries to convince Aunt May that they need to send him back to his world and she tells him that they must help him no matter what. This is the essence of Spider-Man as a character. No matter what he helps those in need. “Peter it’s what we do.” Her eventual death scene hit hard for me. Just my two cents.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/27/2025, 1:05 PM
@Canyoublush - I thought they did her death really well but the big fight felt extremely rushed, there’s no way a Disneyland bubble wand could cure Sandman idc how smart they try to write Peter and Ned accidentally learning magic is something my 5 yr old nephew would’ve added to the script
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/27/2025, 12:32 PM
I liked Thunderbolts a lot better than I thought I would, the roster for the team really grew on me. Glad it got a pretty positive reception.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/27/2025, 12:44 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah I was pleasantly surprised. A very fun movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2025, 12:33 PM
Sounds about right to me. Not a Marvel stickler though so you all definitely know better than me.
(Deadpool & Wolverine definitely deserves to be higher...my only gripe)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2025, 12:48 PM
I find it funny how we have had plenty of doom & gloom about the Multiverse Saga and still the majority of the films have being well received (the Marvels & Thor: Love & Thunder were mixed-positive while Quantumania , BNW & Eternals were more mixed-negative).

It just goes to show how once a narrative is made up by some , other people just latch onto it to fit in and not be the odd person out without any reasoning or facts , mob mentality at its finest.

Anyway , I’m surprised to see how highly “rated” Shang Chi still is but it’s well deserved imo since it’s still probably one of my favorites post EG.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder