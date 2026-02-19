TOY STORY 5 Trailer And Poster Reunite The Gang As Sequel's Full Voice Cast Is Revealed

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer for Toy Story 5. The toys are back, and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee).

The brand-new tablet device arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

This sneak peek opens with the marriage of Forky and Knifey, and Lilypad soon arrives to cause chaos in Bonnie's bedroom. Jessie reaches out to Woody over the radio, establishing that there are more abandoned toys than ever, thanks to, you guessed it, tech.

Woody returns home to lend his old friends a helping hand, but is a little worse for wear, something that's evident from his newfound bald patch. From there, we see the Buzz Lightyear army, the toys rallying against Lilypad, and some fun—familiar—tension between Woody and Buzz.

As the toys face the tech devices of today, it’s going to be all hands on deck with some familiar and all-new characters. Overall, this looks like a return to form for the animated franchise after a fourth instalment that, while still very good, didn't leave the same lasting impact as its predecessors.

Several actors have joined the incredible roster of voice talent today, including Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Scarlett Spears as the sweet and shy 8-year-old Bonnie; Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

Also rounding out the voice cast are John Ratzenberger as the wisecracking piggybank Hamm; Wallace Shawn as Rex, the anxiety-riddled tyrannosaurus rex toy; Blake Clark as the ever-loyal Slinky Dog; Jeff Bergman as the sarcastic Mr. Potato Head; Anna Vocino as the nurturing Mrs. Potato Head; Annie Potts as the adventure-loving Bo Peep; Bonnie Hunt as the wise rag-doll Dolly; Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly, Bonnie’s homemade toy fashioned out of a plastic knife; John Hopkins as the dignified hedgehog plush toy Mr. Pricklepants; Kristen Schaal as the plastic triceratops toy Trixie; Ernie Hudson as the action figure Combat Carl; and Keanu Reeves as Canadian daredevil toy Duke Caboom.

The previously announced voice cast includes Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants) and Tony Hale (Forky).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory), and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.

The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on June 19, 2026.