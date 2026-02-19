Hugh Jackman Predicted AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY In A Resurfaced 2013 Interview For THE WOLVERINE

Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000's X-Men, and reprised the role in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan.

The latter was meant to serve as his farewell, but Marvel Studios convinced him to don the claws again in Deadpool & Wolverine. Next, the actor is expected to return in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and possibly even the Mutant Saga.

A clip from a 2013 interview with Jackman has gone viral on social media today, featuring the actor essentially predicting the next Avengers movie nearly a decade and a half before it became a reality.

"I believe...maybe I'm optimistic. I understand at Marvel, they've got Avengers," Jackman says below. "They've got a lot of big things going on. I find it almost impossible that there's not a way [to take] Iron Man, all the Avengers characters, Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man, and somehow get them in all together."

At the time, it was impossible to imagine that happening. Sony Pictures was gearing up to release The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and 20th Century Fox still had a tight grip on the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises.

Since then, we've had the Disney/Fox merger and a deal between Marvel Studios and Sony that has seen Spidey swing into the MCU (on loan).

It's been rumoured that Avengers: Doomsday will feature Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has wanted to pair up Maguire and Jackman on screen for decades, so this meeting is long-overdue.

You can hear more from Jackman in the player below.

Hugh Jackman Predicted 'AVENGERS DOOMSDAY' 13 years ago 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HIuVhYVhoz — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) February 18, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.