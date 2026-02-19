PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN Trailer Brings Cillian Murphy Back As Tommy Shelby For One Final Fight

Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of World War II, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

The hit TV series heads to the big screen next month, and as we first reported on ActioNewz.com, the first full trailer for the movie finds Cillian Murphy's iconic gangster learn that his son, played by Eternals star Barry Keoghan, is "running the Peaky Blinders like it's 1919 all over again."

With that, he's forced to return to his old life in this conclusion to the story that began in 2013 when Peaky Blinders first launched on BBC in the UK.

"The father and son were the main structures," series creator Steven Knight told Entertainment Weekly, admitting that the finale has evolved greatly in the four years since Season 6 aired. That includes shifting the story to 1940, with the war in full swing (he originally planned to end Peaky Blinders with the first siren sounding for World War II).

When Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man begins, Tommy has left Birmingham and moved on from his old life. We last saw him riding off on a white horse, but a happy ending didn't follow.

Knight explains, "He's in a very bad place. He's withdrawn from the world. He's haunted by his life and the things he's done. For family, he's invited to come back to the world and save his son."

Talking about casting Keoghan, the filmmaker said, "I never leap on board when people start saying about an actor, 'Oh my God, he's got this stillness.' You start using all these words about an actor. But with him, it's all true. I wanted him to be the son from the beginning, and when we knew we got him, he took it to another level. Who he is in real life is perfect for this. He's just so good."

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy returns as the iconic Tommy Shelby in this epic feature film directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.

The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite), Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack), with Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Primetime Emmy Award winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence, Boiling Point).

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man arrives in select theaters on March 6 ahead of its March 20 Netflix premiere.