SUPERMAN First Official Man Of Steel Concept Art Features David Corenswet's Final Costume Design

Artist Constantine Sekeris has taken to Instagram to share a first look at some concept art for David Corenswet's Man of Steel from James Gunn's Superman movie. We

assume this is the final design (or very close to it), as the costume is pretty much exactly like the one Corenswet donned in the DCU reboot.

Kal-El's DCU suit is heavily inspired by Christopher Reeve's, with a few modern upgrades. Gunn has previously revealed that he did go back and forth on whether to include the red trunks, but ultimately decided to go with the classic look.

"One of the biggest questions was, were we going to have trunks, or were we going to not have trunks? I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'You know, I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and I couldn’t get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. I went in with David — he tried it not trunks, and he tried it trunks — and I was still going to go with not trunks."

"In this version of the DCU, everyone knows he’s an alien," he went on. "He shoots beams out of his eyes. He can blow things down with his breath. He’s sort of this terrifying creature. But he really liked kids and human beings and people. He wants kids not to be afraid of him. And that was the thing that made me decide to keep the trunks."

"Hello Family and friends," writes Sekeris. "I'm posting today the work I humbly did on James Gunn Superman working with great Costume Designer @judiannmakovsky and her team that she put together with her costume Assitant @michelemoon …it took a big team to work on characters like Superman …other concept artists that were a part of this team is @warrenmanser @gloriashih @robertmckinnon @christiancordella and @maybellepineda to name a few…I was very lucky to be a part of this team to help bring @jamesgunn vision of Superman keeping the overall look to the classic, and we started with inspiration from the Christopher Reeves costume he wore in the original film bring it in today’s times from the new 52. We are all huge Superman fans and worked very hard to explore as many options as we could before one was chosen. Every line, texture, shape was explored in great detail by this team."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."