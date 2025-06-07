SUPERMAN - 4 Complaints From Fans That Make Absolutely No Sense

Superman lands in theaters just over a month from now, and the hope is that DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will right the ship and get the rebooted DCU off to a strong start. Alas, some want to see the DCU fail before it even gets going. There are many reasons for that (we'll get into some of them here), but Superman has become the target of their frustration. Then, some just appear to hate this movie because...well, why not? It's a real shame. In this feature, we're taking a closer look at some of the more ridiculous complaints made about Superman (we recently did the same for The Fantastic Four: First Steps). We're also explaining why, upon closer inspection, they make absolutely no sense. As always, just hit the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to find out why these "problems" aren't problems at all...

4. Superman's Trunks It's impossible to make everyone happy, but after years of whining that Henry Cavill's Superman didn't have his trunks in the DCEU, there was a fresh round of complaints when David Corenswet was shown wearing them. It's such a dumb thing to make an issue out of. They're part of the character's look on the page and, while dated to some extent, they make Superman...well, Superman. We've already seen that putting the Man of Steel in the equivalent of a full-body blue condom doesn't look great either. Gunn has found a way to make this work, and for that, we should be grateful. They don't look out of place here, particularly with the comic book-inspired tone the filmmaker is going for.



3. There Are Too Many Characters There's no denying that Superman has a huge cast. The Daily Planet newsroom is full, there are multiple villains, a "Justice Gang," and lots of supporting characters. Ultimately, there's no way to do all of them justice (no pun intended). However, the movie doesn't need to. It's okay for someone like Cat Grant to have only a few lines or for Mister Terrific to simply show up and do cool sh*t. Provided what we do get is written well and they're treated with respect, these characters can still shine. Gunn has proven himself an expert at ensembles, something we've seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Creature Commandos, and even Peacemaker. We don't expect Superman to be overshadowed by this bunch, so fret no more.



2. It's Just A "Trailer" To Set Up The DCU One recurring complaint we've seen is that Gunn is using Superman solely as a launching platform for the wider DCU. There's some truth to that, especially as this movie is meant to reintroduce audiences to characters who, ultimately, were sullied by the DCEU. Gunn has repeatedly said that Superman isn't necessarily setting up any future stories. Yes, we'll follow these characters to different projects (Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner, for example, will next be seen in Peacemaker season 2), but this isn't the equivalent of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In that, several superheroes were thrown into the mix just so Warner Bros. could rush into a Justice League movie and launch a series of solo movies. For better or worse, that's not what Gunn is looking to accomplish with Superman, so Iron Man 2 this ain't.



1. It's Not The SnyderVerse/DCEU The "SynderVerse" gets a lot of hate, and often, it doesn't deserve it. Zack Snyder's approach to comic book movies wasn't for everyone, but there's plenty of appreciation and even love for movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and his cut of Justice League. However, for the people who still campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, it's time to move the f*** on. It's a shame Snyder never got to make his sequels, but living in the past isn't healthy, and even if Superman made only $1 at the box office, the DCEU still wouldn't be restored. It also shouldn't be resurrected. It's Gunn's chance to put his spin on the DC Universe, and a bright, less grim approach feels like the right move. You don't have to love the filmmaker, but you should give him a chance because it's got to be better than (most of) what's come before.

