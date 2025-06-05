THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - 4 Complaints From Fans That Make Absolutely No Sense

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - 4 Complaints From Fans That Make Absolutely No Sense

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been scrutinised by fans for a long time now, but there are some complaints about the movie which, upon closer inspection, make zero sense. You can find out why here...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is just over a month away from hitting theaters, but will it turn Marvel Studios' fortunes around after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*?

That's the hope, and it does rather look like a return to form for the MCU. Alas, there are those willing it to fail, either because they have an irrational hatred for this franchise now or because the "woke" movie has made the sort of tweaks we see in every superhero movie. 

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at some of the more ridiculous complaints made about The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We're also explaining why, upon closer inspection, they make absolutely no sense. 

As always, just hit the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to find out why these "problems" aren't problems at all...
 

4. The Gender-Swapped Silver Surfer

Xgxzwqup o

From the moment we first heard that The Fantastic Four: First Steps would feature a female Silver Surfer, the complaints have come thick and fast. How dare Marvel Studios "gender swap" one of its most iconic characters! 

Except that isn't what's happened. Shalla-Bal is a separate character who became the Silver Surfer in Earth X, a comic that saw her and Norrin Rad share the burden of being Galactus' Herald (the twist was that Franklin Richards had become Galactus, a plot point we believe could be touched on in this movie). 

While we'd have loved to see the "classic" Silver Surfer alongside the MCU's Eater of Worlds, it's important to remember that The Fantastic Four takes place in an alternate reality. Marvel Studios likely wants to save Norrin for the new timeline created after Avengers: Secret Wars, so why not sub in Shalla-Bal here?
 

3. Mister Fantastic's Facial Hair

Mhzr6bvu o

Don't like the lines on Peter Parker's suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Not a fan of nanotech? Frustrated that Doctor Doom will be an Avengers villain before a Fantastic Four one? Those are all valid complaints. 

The discourse surrounding Mister Fantastic's facial hair in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, on the other hand, is laughable. Reed Richards has been known to rock a beard on the page, and in Pedro Pascal's case, the hair on his upper lip is slightly darker than that on his chin and cheeks.

Alas, some fans can't get over this. It may even be a deal breaker for them. This is as ridiculous as saying Tony Stark's goatee is the incorrect shape, and if you're unable to deal with a superhero rocking a cool 'tache...maybe it's just because you can't grow one?
 

2. Invisible Woman Is The Lead Character

Il8lphy3 o

All signs point to Sue Storm being The Fantastic Four: First Steps' "lead." That doesn't necessarily mean she'll have more screentime or that the rest of Marvel's First Family; it's more a case of the story being built around the Invisible Woman and her pregnancy. 

Spoiler alert: that's not a bad thing. Not only have the best comic book writers established that Sue is the Fantastic Four's most powerful member, but Franklin is a game-changer for the MCU, and more specifically, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Sue should be this movie's main focus, especially as previous movies relegated her to eye candy whose clothes disappeared or a scientist still not as smart as her boyfriend. Vanessa Kirby is perfectly cast in this role, and these complaints feel like they boil down to good 'ol-fashioned sexism. Sigh...
 

1. The Thing's Accent

Jsnbuv2s o

Ben Grimm has a very distinct accent on the page. Hailing from Yancy Street, The Thing's speech pattern is undeniably unique...but that won't necessarily translate well to live-action. In fact, it runs the risk of making the hero sound like a walking, talking cartoon. 

There's also a misconception that The Thing should have a Brooklyn accent. However, Yancy Street is on the Lower East Side; Brooklyn is across the river. Various animated shows have gone with the Brooklyn accent, though, making it the only correct choice in the eyes (ears?) of some fans. 

Is The Thing's character design the best we've seen? There's room for improvement, in fairness. The size complaints are overblown because, depending on which artist is drawing him, he's either huge or not that much bigger than a regular, muscular guy. The MCU is in the middle. 
 

Why Fans Should Give The Fantastic Four A Chance

Ye7nwcvp o

Look, we're not saying you can't complain about what you've seen from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Heck, that's a big part of being a comic book fan in the first place.

However, if you're not going to watch this movie for any of the petty (and arguably incorrect) reasons above, then you might want to check yourself. Joseph Quinn's wig is questionable, and we kinda hate that the top of Reed's suit is blue rather than white...but c'mon, everything about this movie looks like what you'd ask for from a Fantastic Four movie.

It boasts a great cast, an 1960s-inspired setting that pulls inspiration from the work of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and a comic-accurate Galactus. The Fantastic Four are finally in the MCU (or very nearly as we write this), and that's cause for celebration. 
 

Kevin Feige Just Dropped A Bombshell About THUNDERBOLTS*'s Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/Fantastic Four Tease
Related:

Kevin Feige Just Dropped A Bombshell About THUNDERBOLTS*'s Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY/Fantastic Four Tease
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Become Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller Of 2025
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Become Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller Of 2025

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2025, 1:23 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 1:24 PM
Not once have I seen anyone complain about Sue Storm being the leader. She's always been the one that kept the entire team grounded and level headed. She is Reed and Johnny's rock and The Thing loves her like a sister and respected her like a leader. Not sure where this silly little rumour came from Josh.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/5/2025, 1:27 PM
@SonOfAGif - I recommend you take a look at the comment section on this site, as people are crying all the time calling this movie woke because Sue could be the leader
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/5/2025, 1:35 PM
@SonOfAGif - I can point you to a comment section with that complaint from less than 24 hours ago (it’s the “tickets on sale” trailer article, I believe).
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/5/2025, 1:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - you blocked MAGAt then? He's the main culprit.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2025, 1:44 PM
@SonOfAGif - It comes from just about every comment section on First Steps on this website along with the other three complaints, especially about Reed and the Silver Surfer.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 2:07 PM
@UltimaRex - I blocked a lot of them.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 2:08 PM
@braunermegda - I have so many of those echo chamber trolls blocked that it filtered itself out
Huskers
Huskers - 6/5/2025, 1:36 PM
Disney Shill Alert! Damage Control Mode!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/5/2025, 1:36 PM
I mean for an alternate reality I'm not gonna cry over a different take on Silver Surfer. It's not like we haven't gotten Norrin Radd before in the previous FF films anyway. Yeah, I was hoping for THING to have a voice similar to the cartoons, but overall his design looks pretty damn good🤷🏾‍♂️
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/5/2025, 1:36 PM
Jesus Josh.
MrJosh
MrJosh - 6/5/2025, 1:37 PM
I’ll go in hoping for a good movie, especially w/ Galactus making first big screen appearance but now-a-days when the campaign to blame “incel men for a movie’s box office failure rolls out, especially before the movie does, I’m going to assume it’s because they already know they’ve laid another giant turd.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 1:37 PM
People who are throwing out the gender swap complaints for Silver Surfer obviously have no clue what that term means and are parroting off other individuals who also don’t know what it means thus creating a cycle of idiocy…

If Norrin was made into Norra Radd then that would be a gender swap rather then doing Shalla Bal who canonically at a point in a version of the comic atleast has been a Silver Surfer as has Hercule’s granddaughter Juno.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

She is likely being used because we have already had a movie with Galactus & Norrin Radd Silver Surfer but in order to differentiate and freshen it up , they decided to make the latter into a different character that’s taken up the mantle aswell even if briefly.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/5/2025, 1:39 PM
oh how convenient a female herald
Gambito
Gambito - 6/5/2025, 1:39 PM
Your absolutely right [frick] this movie they can’t even get a good wig for Johnny!!! 3 fantastic 4 movies in a row with a terrible blonde wig
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/5/2025, 1:41 PM
Should have had FF ship arrive in post credit Endgame scene. Followed by a Doom movie (excellent origin story). But we got years of disjointed meandering drivel. I only hope the real Dooms fist bursts through Stark-Dooms chest at the end of Avengers Doomsday.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/5/2025, 2:10 PM
@SirReginald - How the heck do you cast for the F4 and Doom then film them in ONE MONTH, they only signed the deal at the end of March 2019 and would not be able to write or recruit anything/one to make even an end credit prior to that so with Endgame released April 2019...

...development for a standalone normaly takes around 2yrs, if having to fit into a complex multiverse it will be longer...

...you then need around half a year of pre-prod, at least a few month total of filming and at least half a year post-prod for a FX heavy blockbuster making the minimam from deal signed till release being over 3yrs and in the case of having to fit in to a complex interconnected cinematic universe more likely to be at least 5yrs...

...then add to that loosing a full year or more due to the pandemic and another year due to the strikes.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 6/5/2025, 1:42 PM
The Silver Surfer one gets me the most. I have gone my whole life not giving a shit about whether that character was a man or woman, but apparently it's such a violation of trust that these dudes can't stain their virgin eyes with the sight of a woman as that character.

It's fake. It's performative outrage over nothing. They are using this change as a foothold to advance their whiny political agendas
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/5/2025, 2:27 PM
@ShellHead - It isn't like Shalla was a nobody housewife in the comics, she was the leader of the planet.

Norrin was only a young astronomer that few took seriously when he warned of his theory a world eater was coming to destroy the planet. That isnt putting Radd's backstory down at all but the leader of the planet doing the deal with Galactus makes slightly more sense in most circumstances than some young upstart with a telescope, lol. I mean who would the leader of the USSR negotiate a deal with in the mid twentiech century, the PoTus of that time or Edwin Hubble/Carl Sagan.

I mean in comics national and/or planetary leaders tend to be downplayed as part of the problem not the one who helps save the day but in a coin flip multiverse scenario where the woman had more power and authority than her lover, in at least one universe she would be the one to offer herself up to save her man and planet rather than always the dude.

I GET wanting THE Silver Surfer, we had him once and will again, but for a one and done alt universe appearance using someone else and save Norrin Radd's version for 616 makes a lot of sense and thus why not connecting directly the alt to him by it being his love interest.
Matador
Matador - 6/5/2025, 1:43 PM
Silver titties check
The Fantastic Stache check
Boss girl power check
Corn Flakes Grimm Check
Unfunny Torch check
Franklin introduced in first movie check
This might be a one and done for these actors as F4 rumor check
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/5/2025, 1:48 PM
Honestly, if the Silver Surfer was Norrin Radd, I think only a relatively small number of fans are left complaining -- the other defects of the film become muted. It was Kevin Feige's decision to gender-balance the film that upset half the viewers. The better business decision -- and, let's all be candid, what all fans wanted to see -- is Norrin Radd. Then the conversation is whether this will be a good movie or a great movie; a solid $750MM film or a box-office smash $1.25 billion film.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/5/2025, 1:50 PM
I think the movie looks like a good time at the theaters honestly. But the complaints are a little jarring, I'll say that.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/5/2025, 1:51 PM
If articles like this are getting pumped out it’s already looking ify
TREE24K
TREE24K - 6/5/2025, 1:53 PM
My only gripe is the same gripe I had about Ultron. I wish that they had put some kind of effect on James Spader's voice to make him sound a little robotic. Just a little. Really took me out of it every time Ultron spoke. Same with Ben. He sounds just like Cousin. I wish that they had gruffed his voice up just a smidge.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 1:55 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image




4 the record: How can the complaints not make sense? You just gave them out as clear as everyone else has been since the announcement. For example:

?si=4BaWB1eEKRbI44Iv

Classic Teenage mutant theme song:

Leonardo LEADS... Not Donatello. Not Michelangelo. Not Raphael (except, ironically, in that movie universe 🤔).

Ben's voice has damn near sounded the same for decades. If you imagine it in your head now- It's not like this mutha[frick]a. He sounds like the bisexual Trump impersonator on South Park.

Pedro not shaving is a nod to Biblical order. I respect that. BUT- after watching him pretending to slurp on that colorful body baton- he's seemingly not too concerned with Biblical law. So, I don't understand why he won't comprimise on this, but will compromise on being the team's alpha.

Silver Surfers first MCU appearance can only be acceptable if she dies... didn't they JUST screw up Reed, Xaiver, AND Black Bolt behind this same BULLSHIT???

WHO THE [frick] THINKS THIS IS A GOOD IDEA???

User Comment Image

If she doesn't die- it's another [frick] the fans moment just to get a high five from a 🐩 that's secretly hoping to take your 🐩 and job title!!! 🤔


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

😃😃
TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/5/2025, 2:05 PM
@KennKathleen - Ooof when a single comment corrects the article it's written about and also manages to be a better read. 🔥
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 2:07 PM
@TheStranger - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/5/2025, 2:20 PM
@KennKathleen - Does the Holy Bible say to not lick a baton? I don't remember that. How does having a mustache equate to compromise on being a team leader?

How is it an insult to not have the character die?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 2:26 PM
@dagenspear - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Before we begin: What color is Jesus Christ?🤔😏😶‍🌫️🫣😐
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/5/2025, 1:57 PM
I wish the stache wasn't there. Sure it was a bummer that it couldn't be Krasinski for the long run but that's not gonna stop me from watching the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 2:21 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don’t mind Reed with facial hair or atleast the Stache since it fits the 60’s- esque setting imo…

I too wished we had Krasinski for the long haul since I thought he did well in the role from the little we got in MoM but Pedro seems to be doing well also.
Baf
Baf - 6/5/2025, 2:06 PM
I want to see this movie, but Johnny Storm is flipping me a flaming bird.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 2:14 PM
@Baf - MCU LOGIC:

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/5/2025, 2:08 PM
Each of these complaints make perfect sense. If only you weren’t constantly slobbing on Disney D.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/5/2025, 2:12 PM
Nah, Thing's accent is literally part of his character. His dialogue in the comics is specifically written for him to sound a certain way. It'd be like adapting Gambit without a Cajun accent.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/5/2025, 2:15 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/5/2025, 2:27 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Remind me again, didn't the people (even those who praised Tatum) complain about the accent being over the top?

Also, Batman's voice in TDK trilogy didn't seem over the top to you? Isn't it supposed to sound like the Batman's voice as his original voice while the Bruce Wayne's voice was supposed to be the higher pitched act?

How did that turn out?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/5/2025, 2:16 PM
"However, if you're not going to watch this movie for any of the petty (and arguably incorrect) reasons above, then you might want to check yourself. Joseph Quinn's wig is questionable, and we kinda hate that the top of Reed's suit is blue rather than white...but c'mon, everything about this movie looks like what you'd ask for from a Fantastic Four movie."

Who says what I'd ask for in a Fantastic Four movie? Because I'm not into any of the casting really, as an example.

"Except that isn't what's happened. Shalla-Bal is a separate character who became the Silver Surfer in Earth X, a comic that saw her and Norrin Rad share the burden of being Galactus' Herald (the twist was that Franklin Richards had become Galactus, a plot point we believe could be touched on in this movie)."

Not a gender swap, but ultimately moot, and story and character wise, to me, worse than a gender swap. At least then it'd be Norrin Radd or a version of the character and not just... not the character at all. Why tell this story and not use Norrin Radd, gender swapped or otherwise, when it's arguably one of the most famous stories with the character? Now, if this is the first part of this story and the second part has Galactus and Norrin Radd going after earth, then maybe it could work. Otherwise, you pointlessly burned through Norrin Radd's potential main focus story and negated his main structure as a character, for no character or story reasoning to me.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/5/2025, 2:20 PM
Oh please, Sue Storm is not the leader of the team. She is the motherly figure and moral compass to the team. Reed is very logical in his choices and in his pursuit of science can seem unemphatic and arrogant at times.

This is balanced by Sue Storm so it makes sense that its crucial for her to have good rapport with everyone in the team to make that aspect be believable. That's the reason for casting everyone around Kirby!

And honestly, doesn't that sore thumb of a costume trait make it obvious that Reed is the leader?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 2:25 PM
@SpiderParker - I agree…

Shakman has said their marriage works because they balance each other out with those traits.

Plus he’s even said Reed is the leader , Sue having more agency doesn’t negate that since she has served the functions she serves in this in the comics aswell to an extent.

I don’t get why they didn’t give Reed the white around the collar but I do like how individualized the suits are with certain touches like that while still looking & feeling like they are members of the same team.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder