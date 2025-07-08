SUPERMAN First Reactions Hit Social Media - Here's What Critics Are Saying About The DCU Reboot

Much has been said about Superman in recent days following leaked early reviews, but the social media embargo has finally lifted, and we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the DCU reboot.

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 12:07 AM EST
The first social media reactions for Superman have landed, and we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Man of Steel's big screen return. The DC Studios reboot will introduce moviegoers to the new DCU, and many believe the franchise's future hinges on its success.

After a couple of leaked reviews painted a largely negative picture of Superman, these reactions are mostly very positive. So far, the CGI seems to be the biggest gripe people had, but beyond that, most walked away very happy with how filmmaker James Gunn portrayed these characters. 

The word "mess" crops up again, but this sounds like a crowd-pleaser, and that's what DC Studios will be banking on as it looks to restore a brand tarnished by the DCEU's dying days.

These days, there's a healthy level of scepticism surrounding social media reactions. For almost every movie, they tend to be overwhelmingly positive; while the full reviews are sometimes in the same vein (Thunderbolts* and Sinners, for example), many typically are not (Jurassic World Rebirth was largely hailed as a win on X, but ended up with 52% on Rotten Tomatoes). 

Still, there's no denying that Superman is off to a good start, and all eyes will now be on whether the full reviews are as overwhelmingly positive as some of these out-of-theater reactions. 

Check out the first Superman reactions in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Come Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/8/2025, 12:11 AM
SOUNDS LIKE THE DCU IS BACK BABY!!?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/8/2025, 12:28 AM
@BlackStar25 - yeah this makes me feel better, im still not sold that its the superman I wanted but as long as its a good movie ill be happy
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/8/2025, 12:53 AM
@BlackStar25 - looks like josh wilding deleted my comment saying he is a disney slave for always trashing gunn's superman lol what a mega pu**y
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/8/2025, 1:02 AM
“Wacky” lmao dear lord
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 12:12 AM
Prepare to eat crow haters

#InGunnWeTrust
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/8/2025, 12:49 AM
@vectorsigma - Stop it right there. I'm fully expecting it to be really good but lets not create another SnyderCult. That will only hurt DC.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/8/2025, 12:12 AM
Love to see this! Obviously we have to take social media reactions with a grain of salt but things are trending up!
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/8/2025, 12:17 AM
@movieguy18 - Yeah I try to stay clear of fan reactions, but there’s a number of reputable critics throwing their own out there too. Definitely way more positive ones at the moment!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/8/2025, 12:12 AM
Sounds pretty positive to me
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 12:14 AM
I'm not worried about the humor, at this point you know what to expect when it comes to Gunn's comedy if you've seen his previous projects. Gunn proclaims he's a huge fan of Superman so I'm interested to see how his take on the character stacks up to the others when this obviously set more in line with the comics/ Justice League cartoons.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/8/2025, 12:15 AM
This is what I was hoping to read
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/8/2025, 12:15 AM
Even Grace Randolph loved it.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/8/2025, 12:48 AM
@DTor91 - I was going to say, it's gotta be at least decent of she's willing to give it a pass since she hates Gunn so much
LordMushu
LordMushu - 7/8/2025, 12:16 AM
That’s nice to see you! Even as a marvel, die hard, I hope this movie does well financially and critically so that it raises the bar of competition. If this goes well with the whole genre as well and so on and so forth!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/8/2025, 12:17 AM
Okay there must be something here.. even Grace Randolph loved it (not that I agree with everything she says but she is always dour on every movie)

And the Raimi Spiderman comparisons are great to hear!!

Hopefully these aren’t over exaggerated social media reactions and the final verdict is close to these reactions !
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 12:19 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - yeah I agree she sucks. But she's a Snyder fanatic, and she claims this is the best Superman movie ever lol.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 12:21 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - ive read a couple of reactions comparing to Raimi and that sounds great.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/8/2025, 12:27 AM
@McMurdo -

Yeah which is a weird turn of events
Either the movie is really good or it’s an anomaly

Hopefully the movie is just really good lol
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/8/2025, 12:28 AM
@vectorsigma -

Yeah same here, if Gunn was able to replicate any of that Sam Raimi hope and classic comic book tone, then it definitely sounds like something cool.
But hopefully we’ll all have the same verdict by the end of the week.
I’ve heard too many “best comic book movie” social media reactions in the last 10 years for every comic book movie that comes out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 12:31 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - oh agree. These social reactions are mostly fluff and those guys have shilling as careers. But there have been some credible peoole with initial reactions out too.

So we will know soon enough!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/8/2025, 12:33 AM
@vectorsigma -

Yeah I got my ticket for Thursday so I’ll be avoiding spoilers!
XKnight
XKnight - 7/8/2025, 12:20 AM
Looks like it will be in the 70-80% RT range by tomorrow.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/8/2025, 12:20 AM
I’m assuming the phrase “It’s a shame it looks like that.” (Hoai-Tran Bui) is a reference to the film looking like it could disappear into a bowl of Skittles™.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/8/2025, 12:21 AM
Within what I expected to see.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 12:24 AM
This is waaaaaay more positive than negative, thankfully. It looks like this might just be the break DC has desperately needed.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 12:25 AM
LA Three reaction - when I see ANIME influences in non japanese movies I watch.

Gunn has been great in adapting asian aspects in his films. Mo lei tau and now anime. Perfect.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/8/2025, 12:26 AM
Have a feeling critics are going to be mixed but general audience will be a high score. Similar to Minecraft which made a lot of money. Would like both scores high but it is what it is. Hoping I’m and the critics scores end up higher than I think it will be. Can’t wait for this movie!! 😊
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 12:32 AM
My prediction for the Rotten Tomatoes score is 80% or over. These reactions give me hope that it can hit that number.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/8/2025, 12:34 AM
@TheJok3r - I hope you’re right and I could be wrong, but don’t the social reactions tend to be higher than the critics?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 12:38 AM
@epc1122 - It happens unfortunately; I'm just hoping this will be a time in which both line up.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/8/2025, 12:41 AM
@TheJok3r - I hope so too.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/8/2025, 12:33 AM
I'm shocked that Grace Randolph loved it
Chris827
Chris827 - 7/8/2025, 12:40 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - maybe im wrong here cause I try to ignore anything she says cause she's terrible but doesnt she favor DC over Marvel all day long?
AnEye
AnEye - 7/8/2025, 12:40 AM
@Chris827 - She is a Marvel/Star Wars shill. No doubt about that.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/8/2025, 12:39 AM
I’m soooo pumped for this movie!!! So glad it’s getting good reviews too.
DNiceTwiceasnic
DNiceTwiceasnic - 7/8/2025, 12:40 AM
Sounds good to me, some critics I trust loved it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 12:41 AM
I never knew thia grace randolph and just hears she is on the snyder side.

I guess these "influencers" are sensing the slow shift in CBM energy that they dont want to be on the wrong side of the fence.

Waiting for writers here follow, lolz!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/8/2025, 12:48 AM
The last updated reaction from DiscussingFilm's Salazar critic viewer is a little concerning. We'll see.
Moesami
Moesami - 7/8/2025, 12:49 AM
@joshwilding crying in the corner? With Tyrone Magnus, John Rocca and Jeff Sneider?
1 2

