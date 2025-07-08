SUPERMAN First Reactions Hit Social Media - Here's What Critics Are Saying About The DCU Reboot

The first social media reactions for Superman have landed, and we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Man of Steel's big screen return. The DC Studios reboot will introduce moviegoers to the new DCU, and many believe the franchise's future hinges on its success.

After a couple of leaked reviews painted a largely negative picture of Superman, these reactions are mostly very positive. So far, the CGI seems to be the biggest gripe people had, but beyond that, most walked away very happy with how filmmaker James Gunn portrayed these characters.

The word "mess" crops up again, but this sounds like a crowd-pleaser, and that's what DC Studios will be banking on as it looks to restore a brand tarnished by the DCEU's dying days.

These days, there's a healthy level of scepticism surrounding social media reactions. For almost every movie, they tend to be overwhelmingly positive; while the full reviews are sometimes in the same vein (Thunderbolts* and Sinners, for example), many typically are not (Jurassic World Rebirth was largely hailed as a win on X, but ended up with 52% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Still, there's no denying that Superman is off to a good start, and all eyes will now be on whether the full reviews are as overwhelmingly positive as some of these out-of-theater reactions.

Check out the first Superman reactions in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.