Scarlett Johansson Is The Highest-Grossing Actor In Hollywood Thanks To JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH's $318M Debut

Scarlett Johansson is now the highest-paid actor - male or female - in Hollywood.

As we figured it would despite the mixed-negative reviews, Jurassic World Rebirth has proven to be a huge success, and has already taken in a whopping $318 million at the global box office after six days of release. According to The Numbers, this has shot Johansson from third place to first, surpassing longtime MCU costars, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

Jackson (Nick Fury) was the previous holder of the No. 1 spot, with ​​a lifetime box office gross of $14.6 billion. Downey Jr. (Tony Stark) was right behind him with $14.3 billion, but Johansson is now the undisputed queen of the box office with $14.8 billion.

Many of Johansson's highest-grossing titles are from her tenure as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the likes of Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), the original Avengers ($1.5 billion), first sequel Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Captain America: Civil War ($1.1 billion), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million), and Iron Man 2 ($621 million). There have been some other big hits, however, such as The Jungle Book ($951 million), Sing ($631 million), and Lucy ($457 million).

Though a direct sequel has yet to be announced, rumor has it that Universal Pictures is already planning a follow-up to Rebirth, and wants Johansson to reprise her role.

Jurassic World Rebirth rules the Earth as the #1 movie in the world! 🌎🦖 pic.twitter.com/XNnrCn68xU — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 7, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now in theaters.