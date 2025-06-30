IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Addresses Negativity Surrounding Series As RT Score Climbs To 87%

It's fair to say that Marvel Television's Ironheart was never one of the studio's most anticipated projects, and even though the recent three-episode premiere did make a few converts, the series continues to be bombarded with a lot of negativity.

Star Anthony Ramos, who plays the villainous Parker Robbins/The Hood, was asked about the backlash to the show during a recent interview, and responded with the following.

“Everybody’s gonna say whatever they wanna say, but at the end of the day we know what we made, and we’re proud of what we made. When you're the first of a thing... well not necessarily the first, but we are different. Hey, at least they're talking about it.

It's worth pointing out that the series has come in for criticism for being too formulaic, and not doing enough to distinguish itself from the usual MCU fare.

At any rate, critics have definitely been getting more out of Ironheart than the majority of fans. After hovering around the 69%-72% mark on Rotten Tomatoes since its Disney+ debut last week, the show has now risen to 87% based on 74 reviews, with a 56% Audience Score.

The final three episodes of Ironheart arrive on Disney+ tomorrow. Will you be tuning in?

I've seen all six episodes of #Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on D+ 3 eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with. Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far… pic.twitter.com/UxTD7SvDCu — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 24, 2025

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.