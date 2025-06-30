IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Addresses Negativity Surrounding Series As RT Score Climbs To 87%

Ironheart star Anthony Ramos has weighed-in on the negativity surrounding the series, and despite widespread criticism that the show is too formulaic, he believes they are doing something "different."

By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Ironheart

It's fair to say that Marvel Television's Ironheart was never one of the studio's most anticipated projects, and even though the recent three-episode premiere did make a few converts, the series continues to be bombarded with a lot of negativity.

Star Anthony Ramos, who plays the villainous Parker Robbins/The Hood, was asked about the backlash to the show during a recent interview, and responded with the following.

“Everybody’s gonna say whatever they wanna say, but at the end of the day we know what we made, and we’re proud of what we made. When you're the first of a thing... well not necessarily the first, but we are different. Hey, at least they're talking about it.

It's worth pointing out that the series has come in for criticism for being too formulaic, and not doing enough to distinguish itself from the usual MCU fare.

At any rate, critics have definitely been getting more out of Ironheart than the majority of fans. After hovering around the 69%-72% mark on Rotten Tomatoes since its Disney+ debut last week, the show has now risen to 87% based on 74 reviews, with a 56% Audience Score.

The final three episodes of Ironheart arrive on Disney+ tomorrow. Will you be tuning in? 

@seasonedbf Who’s exciting for Ironheart tomorrow?! #seasoned #ironheart #ironheartmarvel #dominiquethorne #anthonyramos #mcu #marvel ♬ original sound - Seasoned

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

From WANDAVISION To IRONHEART - Every Live-Action MCU TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
Welcomewinderto
Welcomewinderto - 6/30/2025, 6:10 AM
can you explain to me why you criticize every marvel content and instead you make the dc titles stand out in a positive way?
Superman seems like Scooby Doo combined with a cartoon with all of Gunn's friends, every 2 seconds the phase 1 content changes because they can't handle anything while in Ironheart there is a continuation of iron man with ezekiel stane and even the great debut of the greatest enemy who is mephisto and you always try to make bad publicity?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/30/2025, 6:18 AM
@Welcomewinderto - No, because none of those things are true.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 6:11 AM
its not a good show there are plenty of reasons why
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 6:17 AM
For TV shows audience score isn't worth reporting on RT, I mean many would argue RT numbers are never worth reporting but point being unless you can look under the hood at the spread of votes (to spot any obvious spamming of min/max scores) the numbers are meaningless without the verified aspect they introduced for films. ie proof of ticket purchase to be counted into the average, others can be submitted and seen on the full list but don't skew the maths, not fool proof but hugely reduces fake reviews being counted into the front page stats, impossible to include a system like that for TV shows.

For viewer score, although not perfect either IMDB is better as can see any obvious skew, in the case of Ironheart the front page score is 3.6/10 but look at the breakdown and you find that is due to over half of all scores posted are 1/10 (52% of them, in statistics that is NOT natural or normal). Ignore all the 1's and 10's instead looking at the normal bell curve you come to a mode score of around 7 or 8/10.

AI bots are getting smarter at review bombing so it IS getting less clear over time as those will also do 2's and 3's so that the spike of 1's looks less obviously fake by creating S curves instead of bell ones with two spikes.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/30/2025, 6:19 AM
Modern critics can't be trusted. They praise shows for reasons other than quality storytelling and overall execution. Audiences on RT can't be trusted because they will review bomb negative and positive (time wasting culture war shit) So the only review to trust is your own.

So far this show is NOT good. If you liked it great.

