Could We Finally See BATMAN Don The Blue & Grey Costume In The DCU? James Gunn Weighs In

For many fans, Batman suiting-up in his blue and grey costume from the comics is long overdue. Could we finally see the Dark Knight don this outfit in the DCU?

By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

We have seen quite a few different Bat-suits on the big screen over the years, and while some have taken inspiration from Batman's classic look (Ben Affleck's DCEU Dark Knight arguably came closest to the design, if not the color scheme) from the comics, we haven't seen the blue and grey costume in live-action since the Adam West TV series back in the '60s. 

While a lot of fans feel this outfit would look a little too cartoonish, others believe it could work, especially in the less grounded, more comic book-friendly DCU that will soon be established in Superman.

Is there a chance the DCU's new Caped Crusader will don the blue and grey?

Superman director and DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn was asked about the costume during an interview with CBR, and while he does seem open to the idea, it doesn't sound like the new Bat-suit is something he's given much consideration to yet - which isn't exactly surprising when they still haven't even cast the role.

We'd say Gunn is a big enough fan to at least give the blue and grey suit some thought, and there's a decent chance he will move away from the armoured, militarized look of some previous costumes at the very least.

It's probably going to be quite a while before we find out for sure, but let us know what you think about the prospect of the DCU;s Batman wearing the blue and grey suit in the comments.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of The Brave and the Bold when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/1/2025, 5:29 PM
Of course we’ll get a blue and gray Batman. Big bright yellow belt with oversized trunks pulled up high.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/1/2025, 5:32 PM
As long as foam and leather jackets come in those colours we can be sure Gunn's Batman will wear blue & grey 👀
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 5:34 PM
I wouldn’t mind something akin to the upcoming Matt Fraction run in regards to the costume for the character…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It’s different with the blue & grey yet feels modern aswell.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2025, 5:35 PM
Gunn will give us the closest thing to Adam West Batman that the folks who sign the checks will allow.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2025, 5:36 PM
Digitally painted over or not, we already got the blue the grey look.
User Comment Image

