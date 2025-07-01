RUMOR: THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Is Being Eyed To Play Kitty Pryde In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

If a new rumour is to be believed, Marvel Studios is eyeing The Last of Us breakout star Bella Ramsey for the role of Kitty Pryde in Jake Schreier's upcoming X-Men reboot. You can find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is beginning to take shape, with writer Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) tapped to bring a new team of mutants into the MCU.

The movie will be released in the wake of Avengers: Doomsday, which is confirmed to bring back many of the actors who played these iconic mutants in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. In casting the new X-Men, Marvel Studios will need to assemble an even more impressive cast to make sure they aren't overshadowed by what's come before.

There has been a near-endless series of X-Men casting rumours in recent months, ranging from Bryan Cranston as Professor X to Daisy Edgar-Jones as Jean Grey, and Hunter Schafer as Mystique. 

Julia Butters has been named as a contender for Kitty Pryde, but if scooper @MyTimeToShineH is to be believed, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey could be in the mix for Shadowcat. 

The actor has received widespread critical acclaim for their take on Ellie in The Last of Us, despite often facing backlash from fans who believe Ramsey isn't the right fit for the character. Ramsey is 21, meaning they'd likely play a slightly older Kitty than the teenager first introduced on the page.

Ramsey has never had much to say about superhero fare, but did suggest they'd like to play a villain in a 2023 interview. "I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddie. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddie," the actor said. "The Joker, someone really interesting like that."

Marvel Studios hasn't announced a release date for its X-Men reboot, but Schreier recently shared some insights into how he'd approach the superhero team in the MCU:

"Even if I were confirmed on that movie, I don't think I would be allowed to answer that question. I guess what I would say is that it always starts from character and working with great writers and collaborators, and certainly thinking about how to do something different with any project that you take on. That's as much as I can say."

Ramsey's film credits include Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and the upcoming Sunny Dancer. On television, they've also appeared in His Dark Materials, Becoming Elizabeth, and Time

Do you think Ramsey would be a good fit for the MCU's Kitty Pryde?

EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT Star Jack Champion Responds To Rumors He'll Play X-MEN's Cyclops (EXCLUSIVE)
EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT Star Jack Champion Responds To Rumors He'll Play X-MEN's Cyclops (EXCLUSIVE)

Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/1/2025, 7:03 AM
Poor girl. People are terrible humans.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/1/2025, 7:47 AM
@Killuminatic - It would serve fandom right if women just generally boycotted legacy IP moving forward. Buncha damn bullies.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/1/2025, 7:06 AM
Vigor
Vigor - 7/1/2025, 7:26 AM
Just a reminder. Kitty pryde is an adolescent girl. So if the casting of Bella bothers you because you can't wank off to her. You shouldn't be wanking off to kitty anyway
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/1/2025, 7:33 AM
@Vigor - This is why I'm glad we get to see McKellen in Doomsday. Pure sex on legs
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/1/2025, 7:47 AM
@Vigor - Bella isn't adolescent, so no matter who they cast, keeping to this age type, nothing changes there. But looks preference don't always have to mean that. Sometimes, maybe, some people just like to look at people they find prettier, man or woman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 7:49 AM
@Vigor - yeah , don’t be Colossus.

Vigor
Vigor - 7/1/2025, 7:54 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh gawd that happened?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 7:54 AM
@Vigor - yep.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/1/2025, 8:03 AM
@Vigor - and their is the problem.....Bella isnt a girl
Vigor
Vigor - 7/1/2025, 8:14 AM
@AllsNotGood -

There*

In any other article you'd say they are a girl
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 7:33 AM
Oh boy , this article is gonna be more of a shitshow then usual…

Anyway while Bella doesn’t really “look” the part of Kitty , I think she is a good actress and could definitely pull off the attitude & personality of the character from the comics so would be willing to give her a shot if she gets it.

However , Julia Butters is still my pick personally!!.

LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 7/1/2025, 7:33 AM
Rachel Zegler for Jean Grey!
BarryShitPeas
BarryShitPeas - 7/1/2025, 7:36 AM
PLEASE GOD NO!!!!!!!!!!!!
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/1/2025, 7:41 AM
Bill Cosby for Professor X
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/1/2025, 7:42 AM
D..........O...........A
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/1/2025, 7:45 AM
As far as I've read, she's not Jewish. The character of Kitty is Jewish and I don't think Hollywood has a distinct none amount of Jewish actresses in their late teens.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2025, 7:45 AM
If there's gonna be a Kitty Pryde in her 20s in the X-Men reboot they already lost.

Go with the OG X-Men or the Giant Sized team (rescuing the OG team from Krakoa). If Kitty is in there at all she should be a kid. Teen at the oldest.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/1/2025, 7:58 AM
@ObserverIO - Giant size team, for me. They have all the best, well known X-Men characters. It will be an uphill battle of they go with the OG 5. Its already going to be tough without Wolverine, if its true they aren't using him in the first film. Too many people associate the X-Men with Wolverine and will feel put off by it without him.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2025, 8:22 AM
@CorndogBurglar - Me too. Plus if they do Giant Sized X-Men then the rest of the OG team can appear at the end when they've been rescued, setting up pretty much everyone's favorite characters but leaving some for sequels (like Gambit & Rogue etc.)
IcePyke
IcePyke - 7/1/2025, 7:55 AM
Matador
Matador - 7/1/2025, 7:57 AM
Well now I know who I want to play Colossus.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/1/2025, 8:03 AM
@Matador - He had my vote for Superman.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/1/2025, 7:58 AM
The whiners should stick to WWE
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/1/2025, 8:10 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Or maybe Marvel should stick with good castings like they used to in the past. She's not that great of an actress and I don't personally see her fitting that character. Assuming all the people criticizing only do it based on invalid reasons, is actually one of the reasons why Marvel content has been dropping in quality, maybe they should actually listen to the fans from time to time.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/1/2025, 7:59 AM
Kitty Pryde will look like a potato.
Matador
Matador - 7/1/2025, 8:17 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - Well to be fair half the people on this site can count to potato.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/1/2025, 8:03 AM
Yep, that’s on par.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2025, 8:07 AM
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 7/1/2025, 8:08 AM
Haven’t we learned the first time?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/1/2025, 8:16 AM
incase INCASE this is true I will not be spending anymore money with Disney.
DarkOak
DarkOak - 7/1/2025, 8:19 AM
Just no
BullydaReview
BullydaReview - 7/1/2025, 8:19 AM
ABSOLUTELY NOT!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2025, 8:23 AM
Not that it really matters but she's not Jewish and she's not a woman.

