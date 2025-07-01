RUMOR: THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Is Being Eyed To Play Kitty Pryde In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is beginning to take shape, with writer Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*) tapped to bring a new team of mutants into the MCU.

The movie will be released in the wake of Avengers: Doomsday, which is confirmed to bring back many of the actors who played these iconic mutants in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. In casting the new X-Men, Marvel Studios will need to assemble an even more impressive cast to make sure they aren't overshadowed by what's come before.

There has been a near-endless series of X-Men casting rumours in recent months, ranging from Bryan Cranston as Professor X to Daisy Edgar-Jones as Jean Grey, and Hunter Schafer as Mystique.

Julia Butters has been named as a contender for Kitty Pryde, but if scooper @MyTimeToShineH is to be believed, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey could be in the mix for Shadowcat.

The actor has received widespread critical acclaim for their take on Ellie in The Last of Us, despite often facing backlash from fans who believe Ramsey isn't the right fit for the character. Ramsey is 21, meaning they'd likely play a slightly older Kitty than the teenager first introduced on the page.

Ramsey has never had much to say about superhero fare, but did suggest they'd like to play a villain in a 2023 interview. "I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddie. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddie," the actor said. "The Joker, someone really interesting like that."

Marvel Studios hasn't announced a release date for its X-Men reboot, but Schreier recently shared some insights into how he'd approach the superhero team in the MCU:

"Even if I were confirmed on that movie, I don't think I would be allowed to answer that question. I guess what I would say is that it always starts from character and working with great writers and collaborators, and certainly thinking about how to do something different with any project that you take on. That's as much as I can say."

Ramsey's film credits include Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and the upcoming Sunny Dancer. On television, they've also appeared in His Dark Materials, Becoming Elizabeth, and Time.

Do you think Ramsey would be a good fit for the MCU's Kitty Pryde?