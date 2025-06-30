IRONHEART Is Now Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

The full review embargo for Ironheart lifted just as the show hit Disney+ with its three-episode premiere last week, and things weren't looking so great for Marvel Studios' latest MCU-set series initially.

Though it never seemed to be in danger of being hit with the dreaded green splat on Rotten Tomatoes, Ironheart did start out at 68%, and was hovering around 71% for the next fee days. Quite a few new verdicts were added over the weekend, however, and Riri Williams' first solo outing is now officially "certified fresh" at 86% based on 75 reviews.

Fans have not been quite so positive about the show, but it's worth keeping in mind that critics have seen all six episodes (the final three arrive tomorrow).

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.