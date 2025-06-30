IRONHEART Is Now Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Things weren't always looking so hot for Ironheart on Rotten Tomatoes, but Marvel's latest Disney+ series is now officially "certified fresh" on the popular review aggregator...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The full review embargo for Ironheart lifted just as the show hit Disney+ with its three-episode premiere last week, and things weren't looking so great for Marvel Studios' latest MCU-set series initially.

Though it never seemed to be in danger of being hit with the dreaded green splat on Rotten Tomatoes, Ironheart did start out at 68%, and was hovering around 71% for the next fee days. Quite a few new verdicts were added over the weekend, however, and Riri Williams' first solo outing is now officially "certified fresh" at 86% based on 75 reviews.

Fans have not been quite so positive about the show, but it's worth keeping in mind that critics have seen all six episodes (the final three arrive tomorrow). 

You can check out a recap of the first three episodes at the link below.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launched on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

narrow290
narrow290 - 6/30/2025, 3:36 PM
mmm..
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2025, 3:36 PM
User Comment Image
rebellion
rebellion - 6/30/2025, 3:51 PM
@harryba11zack - the word 'iconic' has lost all meaning. its thrown around like crazy by gen z-ers who think they did something special by wearing a new shirt/makeup or simply existing.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 4:37 PM
@rebellion - read up the meaning of iconic it fits her to a T
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/30/2025, 3:37 PM
Am I wrong in thinking that it should have a lot more than 74 reviews?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 3:46 PM
@narrow290 - TV shows tend to be a lot slower to get critic reviews and never reach anywhere near as many as most films, simply way too much TV/streaming content to get high totals fast and less incentives for critics to watch when there isn't the Box office aspect and red carpets (normaly) to it all.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/30/2025, 3:52 PM
@narrow290 - no, you are not. Marvel really put this out under the radar. Agatha All Along got over 200 reviews and that was considered a relatively low budget marvel show.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 4:02 PM
@MrDandy - Certainly didn't seem to have been as much advertising etc for this compared to Agatha, make of that whatever anyone will, but that would also tend to reduce the rate critics checked it out.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2025, 3:39 PM
I mean it's just OK so far, but has the potential to be better if they can stick the landing with the supernatural elements they've been teasing.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 3:42 PM
Interesting but it always was that sort of show many will either love or hate but if most are saying it is at least average to good that is as best as you'd likely expect coming out from the period where it was quantity over quality.

For what it's worth I found episode three good, not great, first couple not bad but slow so for the first half I'd hover around an overal 6 or 7 out of 10. The remaining three will determine, for me, if that average goes down or up, if they stick the landing an 8/10 doesn't sound unachievable where it left off even if many still REALY don't like the show as different strokes for different folks and all that jazz.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/30/2025, 3:43 PM
Stunning. Brave. User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/30/2025, 4:25 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Your comment sµcks.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 6/30/2025, 3:47 PM
Certified fresh dog crap. You’d have to be paid to give this a good rating. It’s getting panned everywhere else.
rebellion
rebellion - 6/30/2025, 3:47 PM
the acting is horrible, especially 'the gang'. ok, the show wanted to tick diversity boxes, fine. but get someone who can act ffs. i will say that the girl playing ai assistant is talented, shes given crap material (like everyone else) and somehow manages to stand out and be entertaining.
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/30/2025, 3:51 PM
@rebellion - True! the Gang is a joke! a bad one so is the action.
Deckacards
Deckacards - 6/30/2025, 3:54 PM
@rebellion - Completely agree with this. Her best friend/AI is the best actor on the show. I thought it was 'meh' overall...just okay. I could enjoy enough parts of it that I'll watch the second half, but I have hopes it'll be better than the first. But this is a great point - the acting, overall, is bad, and the worst is the lead herself. And her friend/AI is the best. Hopefully we get better in the conclusion.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 4:36 PM
@rebellion - at this point Ezekiel Stane is the diversity hire
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/30/2025, 3:49 PM
Does the FRESH rating officially make her iconic? 🤔
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2025, 3:51 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/30/2025, 3:51 PM
Tomorrow we eat. LFG
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/30/2025, 3:53 PM
Certified Fresh = We are afraid to criticize this terrible show because we will be called racist and/or sexist.

It's called Disney Critical Armor.

The show is terrible. Disjointed, poorly written, the acting is awful and Ri Ri Williams is basically a villain who kills a man at the end of season 3.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/30/2025, 3:54 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - three seasons already!! What did I miss??
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/30/2025, 3:56 PM
@MrDandy - Typos happen.

But the shows are so painfully long and boring....they may as well be seasons.

Deal with it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/30/2025, 3:59 PM
IRONHEART Is Now Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Well Deserved :)

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 6/30/2025, 4:17 PM
@AllsGood - Exactly I did not expect that cameo!

User Comment Image
So iconic.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/30/2025, 4:01 PM
The explanation of why her suit does not need an arc reactor is one of the dumbest think i seen in the MCU. Now EVERYBODY in the MCU can have an Iron Man suit, just put some fans and a solar panel and you’re good.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/30/2025, 4:09 PM
@ImNotaBot - Don't have the Arc Reactor Technolgy and Tony Stark is dead. Had to come with own Resorces.

Like Iron-Man 2 movie.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/30/2025, 4:59 PM
@AllsGood - An Iron Man suit needs and arc reactor that fuel the suit with almost infinite renewable energy.

Riri suit needs 2 fans and a solar panel, really? This is the best explanations that they can come up with? In IM2 Whiplash had an reactor because his father helped Howard with the original arc reactor project and no one in the MCU could recreate the project in order to make another Iron Man suit. Now all of this does not matter bc all you need is two fans and a solar panel to have your own IM suit 🤡
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 5:02 PM
@ImNotaBot - don't try and reason with them
Latverian
Latverian - 6/30/2025, 4:02 PM
Much to the dismay of some.

Good.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 4:08 PM
User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/30/2025, 4:24 PM
The show is actually pretty decent. No where near as terrible as She-Hulk.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/30/2025, 4:24 PM
Watching them all in one batch next week.

Is the score low enough to not be considered agenda-driven?
grif
grif - 6/30/2025, 4:29 PM
rt is useless

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/30/2025, 4:32 PM
If you look deeper into what the word iconic means it means this

"being considered to represent particular opinions or a particular time"

How true is this

She definitely represents particular opinions of a particular time

Dare I say committing crimes and justifying it as being owed it? Insidious entry by the writers I'm sure
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/30/2025, 4:37 PM
You can slap all the"Fresh" ratings you want on something. If people don't show up it could be the best thing ever but no one will care.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/30/2025, 4:46 PM
User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/30/2025, 4:59 PM
Sure it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 5:02 PM
Glad to see the positive critical reception for it so far since it’s been enjoyable imo (not counting the audience score due to the review bombing sadly).

Also on another note , I’m really enjoying Alden Ehrenreich as “Joe McGilicudy…

Him becoming more assertive due to Riri’s advice and us having seen moments of that leading to darker bits such as him blackmailing Riri and snipping the flower heads of his neighbors flowers etc.

Him and Dominique as Riri have good chemistry together and a fun dynamic that will likely spill over into enmity no doubt as he gets pulled into the Hood’s orbit and his life is turned upside down due to the latter.

User Comment Image
BassMan
BassMan - 6/30/2025, 5:06 PM
The first 3 episodes were solid, enjoyed it WAY more than I was expecting. Literally did not care about this at all, but found myself looking forward to finishing the last 3 episodes.

