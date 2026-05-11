Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Has Reportedly Arrived On Man Of Tomorrow Set

Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Has Reportedly Arrived On Man Of Tomorrow Set

Supergirl touches down in theaters next month, and it's now said that Milly Alcock is in Atlanta, Georgia, to reprise the role for next summer's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

There's been speculation for a while now about Milly Alcock's Supergirl appearing in Man of Tomorrow, and that's seemingly been confirmed by a prolific member of the paparazzi in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Superman sequel is part of James Gunn's "Superman Saga," as is this June's Supergirl, so the Maid of Might appearing alongside her cousin to face Brainiac isn't hugely surprising. How big a role she'll play in this movie remains to be seen.

Supergirl appeared in the closing moments of Superman to retrieve Krypto. Since then, trailers for her upcoming solo outing have confirmed that David Corenswet's Man of Steel will communicate with Kara Zor-El by video chat while she's in space. 

While Supergirl takes place in the cosmos, Peacemaker Season 2 seemed to establish that Kara is a member of—or has at least worked alongside—the Justice Gang. With that in mind, don't be shocked if she's fighting alongside them when Brainiac invades.

Filmmaker James Gunn was asked on Threads how shooting is going on Man of Tomorrow and replied, "Beautifully and unstintingly."

Surprisingly, there's been no set photos so far. It's hard to imagine production not eventually hitting the streets of Cleveland to shoot Metropolis-set scenes, but sets may have been constructed in Atlanta that will save having to shoot on location. 

That would be a shame, especially as leaks from set revealed a first look at Superman, the Justice Gang, and even the Daily Planet staff. This time around, fans are hoping to see Brainiac and Lex Luthor's Warsuit, though both could end up being more CG than practical. 

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/11/2026, 9:39 AM
Yes!

The gang is getting together...
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/11/2026, 9:43 AM
Man of Tomorrow will be the last DCU project when it inevitably flops.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/11/2026, 10:11 AM
@FireGunn - "inevitably" is doing a lot of work there...

See you in 2034.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2026, 10:25 AM
@FireGunn - you're never going to get your way so shut the [frick] up
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/11/2026, 10:34 AM
@UltimaRex - No one cares about that made up date dude lmao
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 9:43 AM
This movie will have a $10 Million Dollar WEEKEND!!!😂😂 We've saw what Gunn has in min after watching Creature Commandos, Peacemaker & the weakest Superman ever to be seen on film. Not Interested. The worst costumes, bad script, bad direction, no cinematography, forced comedy & sexual innuendos with left wing political views. Did I mention the music? Rotten tomatoes & the rest of these ppl that try to gaslight us into thinking what Gunn is doing is GREAT is exposed as SHILLS. These projects are now streaming alongside Zacks Man Of Steel, BvS & his 4 hour JLA & Gunns film looks like Joss Whedon's JLA😂😂😂😂 Sad but true. Can't wait till hes fired.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2026, 10:26 AM
@mck13 - what are you going to say when it opens for more than 10 million clown
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 5/11/2026, 9:45 AM
Are they doing the thing where they get 3 movies deep before the second one even comes out and have no plan if it sucks again?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/11/2026, 9:45 AM
Are we gonna get an article telling us what she orders for lunch?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/11/2026, 9:51 AM
I think she's a solid actress and I'm really looking forward to all this DCU stuff, but...

Why she gotta look like Dexter Morgan?
Skestra
Skestra - 5/11/2026, 10:02 AM
@SummersEssex - I never noticed that before but now that you've said it, I can't unseen it.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/11/2026, 10:12 AM
@SummersEssex - why did you have to say that....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2026, 10:36 AM
@SummersEssex - there’s this thing called genetics…
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/11/2026, 9:57 AM
1billion gross secured
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/11/2026, 10:03 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - NO Superman movie has EVER got close to 1 billion. Going up against.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/11/2026, 10:12 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - yeah.... that's not gonna happen
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 10:25 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - lol😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
PS118
PS118 - 5/11/2026, 10:10 AM
I think Superman 25 balanced all its heroes well. There were other heroes doing things but I never once thought it was the Justice gang movie. Clark was always the main focus. This time around it’s Supes and Lex as the main focuses. I expect John Stewart and Super girl to be in an after credits scene or something like that.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/11/2026, 10:16 AM
@PS118 - If we had a graph of screen time, Superman probably still had the most, but his "focus" got diluted a lot in that movie, even Krypton took a lot of time from him. To me it felt like an ensemble movie with a main focus character and not a proper Superman movie.
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 10:20 AM
@PS118 - That movie was all over the place with this non heroic Superman crying about online memes😂😂😂 Im sorry. Also with Lex yelling video game commands at his antagonist to beat Gunns version of a superman? That was the worst! Superman trying to get affection from Lois while the real horse are outside trying to save Metropolis from an ongoing threat? This movie ages very badly. It's DC for DUMMIES. When the fan base at its core is over 40 year old men!
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/11/2026, 10:11 AM
Looks like it's going to be DCU's BvS

User Comment Image
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 10:23 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - BvS was very good! The script, cinematography, Batman warehouse fight scenes was the BEST Batman fight scenes ever filmed in live action or animated. The hate this movie got was unwarranted. I only watched these films after watching Gunns DC & its SUPERIOR by far over anything James Gunn has done with DC
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2026, 10:26 AM
I can't wait to track this movies success
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2026, 10:30 AM
How come Visionary and his other Marvel shills never comment on these articles
Pampero
Pampero - 5/11/2026, 10:29 AM
Nobody cares
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/11/2026, 10:35 AM
"Why SHE so UGLY, tho?"

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2026, 10:40 AM
Stop using big words Gunn , i had to look up the meaning of unstintingly…

𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬.

Anyway if Kara is in MOT , that’s cool and I can’t wait to see more of her dynamic with Clark since I enjoyed what we briefly saw in Superman last year!!.

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