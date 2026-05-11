Supergirl Star Milly Alcock Has Reportedly Arrived On Man Of Tomorrow Set

There's been speculation for a while now about Milly Alcock's Supergirl appearing in Man of Tomorrow, and that's seemingly been confirmed by a prolific member of the paparazzi in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Superman sequel is part of James Gunn's "Superman Saga," as is this June's Supergirl, so the Maid of Might appearing alongside her cousin to face Brainiac isn't hugely surprising. How big a role she'll play in this movie remains to be seen.

Supergirl appeared in the closing moments of Superman to retrieve Krypto. Since then, trailers for her upcoming solo outing have confirmed that David Corenswet's Man of Steel will communicate with Kara Zor-El by video chat while she's in space.

While Supergirl takes place in the cosmos, Peacemaker Season 2 seemed to establish that Kara is a member of—or has at least worked alongside—the Justice Gang. With that in mind, don't be shocked if she's fighting alongside them when Brainiac invades.

Filmmaker James Gunn was asked on Threads how shooting is going on Man of Tomorrow and replied, "Beautifully and unstintingly."

Surprisingly, there's been no set photos so far. It's hard to imagine production not eventually hitting the streets of Cleveland to shoot Metropolis-set scenes, but sets may have been constructed in Atlanta that will save having to shoot on location.

That would be a shame, especially as leaks from set revealed a first look at Superman, the Justice Gang, and even the Daily Planet staff. This time around, fans are hoping to see Brainiac and Lex Luthor's Warsuit, though both could end up being more CG than practical.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.