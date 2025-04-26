AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Was Released 6 Years Ago Today; Marvel Shares New Teaser Spotlighting Epic Final Battle

Avengers: Endgame was released six years ago today, and Marvel Studios has shared a new 40-second teaser promo spotlighting some of the most iconic moments from the movie's final battle...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 26, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, which still represents the pinnacle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many fans, was released in theaters six years ago today, and Marvel has shared a new 40-second teaser highlighting some of the most memorable moments (and there are a few) from the movie's epic final battle between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Man Titan, Thanos.

Among other things, this extended sequence features Captain America lifting Thor's hammer Mjölnir, Iron Man's noble sacrifice, and, of course, the "Portals" scene.

During the climactic battle, Thanos manages to defeat Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America - but Steve Rogers isn't about to stay down. As the Sentinel of Liberty dusts himself off and prepares to fight until his last breath, he hears Sam Wilson's familiar "on your left," and turns around to see Black Panther and the rest of the recently-revived heroes assembling through Doctor Strange and Wong's mystical portals.

This moment has had such a lasting impact that it might be difficult to imagine it playing out any other way, but co-director Joe Russo recently revealed that the original idea for the scene was quite different - and he had to fight for the version we saw in the finished film.

"There was probably some debate regarding the most famous moment, I think, of all the Marvel films, which is the portals opening at the end of Avengers: Endgame," Russo told Empire.

According to the filmmaker, instead of witnessing the heroes arrive through the portals, we'd have seen "the camera rotate around Steve Rogers and everybody was collected behind him."

"I remember fighting that one for months in the edit room," Russo added. "I'm not going to say who was one what side, but that was a grinder. I remember [Anthony] and I going, '[frick] it, we're going to shoot it during reshoots."

It seems writer Stephen McFeely was one of the people involved with bringing the film to the screen who wanted to stick with the first version of the scene, as he "thought the first cut worked pretty well."

"One of the lessons I've learned over the course of working with these guys and working with Marvel is emotional-logic trumps logic-logic. It's not a cop-out. It's what the movie wants. It's what your audience wants," he added. 

Check out the new teaser below, and let us know if you plan on re-watching Avengers: Endgame today to mark its 6-year anniversary.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Carrie Coon Didn't Voice Proxima Midnight In AVENGERS: ENDGAME Due To A Financial Dispute With Marvel
Related:

Carrie Coon Didn't Voice Proxima Midnight In AVENGERS: ENDGAME Due To A Financial Dispute With Marvel
10 Romantic Superhero Movies You Can Watch With Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
Recommended For You:

10 Romantic Superhero Movies You Can Watch With Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/26/2025, 10:59 AM
I didn’t really like Endgame it was 3 hours of patting itself on the back for previous movies and no action until the third act
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2025, 11:10 AM
@0bstreperous - I kinda looked at it as a breather after Infinity War which was balls to the wall action. They knew that final battle would be long and epic so giving us quieter more character driven scenes seemed like a good choice to me.

It also gave us a chance to really see the range of the characters when they weren't just giving one liners and quips. I especially liked Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson showing off their acting skills.

Also that Hawkeye opening was some heartbreaking shit man. When it comes to spectacle, fun and excitement I would give it to Infinity War, but when it comes to characters. Endgame wins.

But I don't like separating the two films. Every time I revisit them I watch them back to back. It works so well as one piece
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/26/2025, 11:14 AM
@DarthOmega - When they weren't giving us one liners and quips?

Fat Thor literally spent the whole film being a comedic relief and talking jokes?

Same goes for Professor Hulk. "Dab"?!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2025, 11:17 AM
@kylo0607 - The whole film? You mean like Thor in tears? Or the whole reason for becoming fat Thor after going for the head? Or when Hulk went through hell realizing he lost Natasha and literally giving the snap to bring everyone back? About that dab, do you remember anything about that conversation following the dab?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 11:34 AM
@DarthOmega - Thor should have went dark Thor, comic thor has rage issue's and we only really got a bit of that in the first Thor film. The scene with his mum was nice but everything else with how they handled Thor character was just gross. Topping it off with him passing his responsibilites over to the drunk who got sad one day and then abandoned her people for thousands of years until she decided to help because script said so.
As for Mark Ruffalo, I remeber him talking about how he resolved his issue's with Hulk, something Hulk fans would probably have liked to have actually seen on screen than rather have it all explained to them. No final confrontation with Thanos, just a finger snap, almost drowning to water and then punching some creature in the blurry background at the end fight.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/26/2025, 11:45 AM
@0bstreperous - true.

Now that i think about it, the MCU was riding into nostalgia then but was decently handled given the planning on the infinity saga. Fans were invested so it was successful

Now every nostalgia aspect seems to be shoehorned, marvel being ceeatively bankrupt
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2025, 11:53 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Oh no. I don't disagree. I think fat Thor and whatever the hell that version of Thor from Love and Thunder was a misstep. Also I don't like what they did with Hulk. But I do think the actors did a great job. They did the best with the material they were given. Thor was great in Endgame before he put on the weight. Quiet, sad, observant, sitting with the lost of everyone he knew and knowing deep down he didn't actually defeat Thanos in battle but giving him a cheap shot when he wasn't expecting it.

Even when he got fat they still had moments of seriousness. It would be undercut with humor but it was still there. As for Hulk. Absolutely I would've loved to see the process instead of just an explanation, but I wonder what they would've cut out of the film to make it fit. The film was already pretty lengthy and they managed to pack so much into it.

Despite it's flaws the film seems to get better and better with time. If I was asked which film was better Infinity War or Endgame a few years ago, I would've said Infinity War. As time goes on, and I lost some people close to me. Endgame wins. The emotion hits harder
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 11:07 AM
Bucky should have been the first one Steve saw return, he was the first one Steve saw getting dusted and was the cloest connection Steve had. They didn't even give them that on the battlefield like they did with Tony and Peter, or Gamora and Peter before they threw it away for a cheap joke. Bucky was just a glorifed background extra with a gun.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/26/2025, 11:10 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

- James Rhodes at Starks funeral

- Captain America returns the Soul Gem.

So many missed moments....
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/26/2025, 11:48 AM
@KennKathleen - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 12:01 PM
@Wahhvacado - Someone hasn't seen Secret Invasion
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/26/2025, 12:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, it's a shame it never came out of production
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/26/2025, 11:11 AM
Back when we had the REAL Captain America
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/26/2025, 11:19 AM
Avengers: Endgame is my favorite Avengers and MCU movie with Infinity War a close second.

The Hulk was and is the only Avenger that could do the SNAP bring back 50% of the Universe and live. Name another Avenger that saved 50% of Universe and lived to talk about it?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 11:57 AM
@AllsGood - It was implied that everyone at the final battle of endgame was an Avenger so he counts as an Avenger. Although it's a little ambiguous because they didn't specifiy how many planets were involved but there was this one guy, who's father was so Egotistical that he planted seeds on planets accross the universe which would have resulted in the death of literally everyone until he was stopped by a certain someone.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2025, 11:21 AM
I remember like it was yesterday. Back when their movies had value AND momentum. Of course Chapek really did a number on the company in such a short amount of time. Hopefully Thunderbolts bucks the trend
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/26/2025, 11:46 AM
Avengers:Endgame wasn't as good as Avengers:Infinity War but still better than most of the MCU that came after it.Of course there have been some good movies like Spider-Man:No Way Home and Deadpool And Wolverine but most of it you could give it a miss and you wouldn't be missing much.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/26/2025, 11:46 AM
Watch Ne Zha 2.

The final battle of Endgame will look like a skirmish.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2025, 11:52 AM
Still like end game over infity war even if marvel didn’t answer all questions in infinity war and end game
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/26/2025, 11:57 AM
Enjoyed endgame so much more on the second viewing. Didn’t love the general time travel premise of the film but the third act made up for it.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2025, 12:04 PM
A moment in time that may never happen again but I’m grateful it did for atleast once in my life time…

EG was a truly satisfying conclusion to that chapter of the MCU!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder