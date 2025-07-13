Marvel Star Tom Holland Raves THE ODYSSEY Was His Best Film Set Experience Yet

Marvel Star Tom Holland Raves THE ODYSSEY Was His Best Film Set Experience Yet

In director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, Tom Holland, widely known as the MCU's Spider-Man, takes on the role of Telemachus.

By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2025 12:07 PM EST
After months of rumors and anticipation, a short teaser for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is finally being shown exclusively in IMAX theaters.

So far, Nolan and Universal seem committed to keeping the footage a theatrical-only experience. As of now, there are no plans to release the teaser online, meaning fans will have to head to the theater to get their first glimpse of what’s next from the acclaimed director.

Still, the footage has leaked, so you can CLICK HERE to check it out.

The teaser finally confirms what many fans had guessed, Tom Holland is playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and prince of Ithaca. Nolan is still keeping most other character details tightly under wraps.

In an interview with GQ, Holland praised the project, calling it the best on-set experience of his career. That’s a bold statement, especially from someone who’s starred in three Spider-Man films and played a key role in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

"It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on the film set," Holland told the magazine. "Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen."

The English actor went on to add, "Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine, so to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn't have asked for a better job."

He also shared high praise for Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, who is Nolan's producer on all of his films. "'I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had."

The Odyssey is set to make history as it will be the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX FILM cameras on 65mm IMAX film stock.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey reimagines Homer’s classic with Matt Damon taking on the storied role of Odysseus, the battle-weary king of Ithaca whose journey home becomes a defining mythical tale of legend.

Damon leads an impressive ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Cosmo Jarvis, Corey Hawkins, Ryan Hurst, and Mia Goth.

Nolan not only directs but also adapts the screenplay, drawing fresh cinematic energy from Homer’s enduring epic.

The story follows Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the fall of Troy, a quest that stretches across ten arduous years filled with fantastical creatures, divine interventions, and tragic losses. While he fights to survive across distant lands and treacherous seas, his kingdom faces turmoil: in Ithaca, Queen Penelope and their son Telemachus endure the growing threat of unruly suitors eager to seize the throne in Odysseus’s absence.

A tale of endurance, identity, and fate, The Odyssey promises a sweeping cinematic experience grounded in myth and humanity.

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

