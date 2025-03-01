IRON MAN 3000 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped(?) Plans For A Morgan Stark-Led Project

Following some revealing concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, some more artwork from Mushk Rizvi's official site appears to confirm that Marvel Studios was planning to move forward with a project focusing on the daughter of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Morgan (Lexi Rabe), following in her father's footsteps.

The artwork is marked "Iron Man 3000," and shows a teenage/young adult Morgan Stark in a couple of different Iron Man-inspired suits. It looks like an older take on Pepper was also going to feature.

We don't have many details, but it seems Morgan was going to grow up to be a racecar driver (while no doubt fighting crime on the side). There's speculation that the project was being developed as an animated series, but that has not been confirmed.

Of course, the title comes from Morgan telling her father that she loves him "3000" in Avengers: Endgame, which Tony then repeats to his daughter during what turned out to be a final farewell to his family.

Check out the artwork at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

A scrapped project that would have involved Morgan Stark as the lead. https://t.co/d3lEcu4e4W — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) March 1, 2025 First concept art for Marvel Studios’ canceled ‘IRON MAN 3000’ project.



Morgan Stark was seemingly set to lead the project.



(via https://t.co/pCvHmJxF03) pic.twitter.com/oenwKnu6Gx — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 1, 2025

Though there may still be plans for Morgan Stark in the MCU down the line, we know that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will take up the mantle of the Armored Avenger in Ironheart.

The Disney+ series follows Riri as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, and also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.