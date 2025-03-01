IRON MAN 3000 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped(?) Plans For A Morgan Stark-Led Project

We have some more concept art from Mushk Rizvi here, and it seems to confirm that there were (are?) plans in place for a Morgan Stark-led project titled Iron Man 3000...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man

Following some revealing concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, some more artwork from Mushk Rizvi's official site appears to confirm that Marvel Studios was planning to move forward with a project focusing on the daughter of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Morgan (Lexi Rabe), following in her father's footsteps.

The artwork is marked "Iron Man 3000," and shows a teenage/young adult Morgan Stark in a couple of different Iron Man-inspired suits. It looks like an older take on Pepper was also going to feature.

We don't have many details, but it seems Morgan was going to grow up to be a racecar driver (while no doubt fighting crime on the side). There's speculation that the project was being developed as an animated series, but that has not been confirmed.

Of course, the title comes from Morgan telling her father that she loves him "3000" in Avengers: Endgame, which Tony then repeats to his daughter during what turned out to be a final farewell to his family.

Check out the artwork at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Though there may still be plans for Morgan Stark in the MCU down the line, we know that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will take up the mantle of the Armored Avenger in Ironheart.

The Disney+ series follows Riri as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, and also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Related:

New Iron Patriot Hot Toys Figure Imagines What Norman Osborn's Iron Man Suit Would Look Like In The MCU
dracula
dracula - 3/1/2025, 7:02 PM
At some point we should see her and pepper again

Maybe if armor war ever happens
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 7:02 PM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/1/2025, 7:05 PM
CONCEPT ART DOES NOT AN ARTICLE MAKE.
Negaduck
Negaduck - 3/1/2025, 7:07 PM
@Lisa89 - and yet here you are commenting on said article
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/1/2025, 7:10 PM
@Negaduck - Correction. WE’re commenting on a NON-article.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/1/2025, 7:47 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/1/2025, 7:52 PM
@Feralwookiee - I’ve been here long enough to know that wrapping an “article” around every piece of, so called, concept art is pure hackery.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/1/2025, 7:10 PM
I think something with the character of Morgan makes sense to me, as far as continuation wise.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/1/2025, 7:12 PM
I'd like to see her again, even if it's just a cameo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 7:23 PM
@Polaris - yeah , it would be nice to see her and even Pepper again just to check in

I feel like Armor Wars would have been the appropriate choice but oh well
Repian
Repian - 3/1/2025, 7:13 PM
Some designs are in the same style as Ezekiel Stane's armor.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Surely he would have been one of the villains.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/1/2025, 7:41 PM
@Repian - Ezekiel Stane was the original villain to Iron Man 2 and was changed at the last minute but the story stayed the same.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 3/1/2025, 7:56 PM
Not every single character needs a spin-off Disney+ show for fvcksake… just pissing money away on ideas that should’ve been shot down immediately. Ideas like this are not worth the air into which they are uttered.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 3/1/2025, 7:58 PM
@NodrickStripson - Huzzah, I say, Nodick!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 7:58 PM
This feels like it had animated series written all over it.

It could have been interesting though they would have had to be careful with not revealing too much about the MCU’s future and status of certain characters so creatives wouldn’t have to be boxed in then…

Hell , that might be one of the reasons it was scrapped which I’m not too bothered by though could have been fun.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

