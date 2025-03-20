"It's Not A Great Wig": Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On IRON MAN And Shares Surprise At Being In 7 MCU Movies

&quot;It's Not A Great Wig&quot;: Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On IRON MAN And Shares Surprise At Being In 7 MCU Movies

Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow has reflected on her MCU role as Pepper Potts, admitting she didn't realise Marvel Studios had put her in seven of its movies. You can find her comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man

Gwyneth Paltrow has had an impressive and varied acting career, but she'll always be Pepper Potts to comic book fans. The actor made her MCU debut in 2008's Iron Man and has since appeared in an additional six Marvel Studios movies. 

Those are Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Paltrow, however, doesn't remember too many of them. 

"That can't be right. I can’t have been in seven. Is that true?" she wondered in the video below before suggesting at least some of her confusion stems from Marvel Studios' secretive nature. "They keep it all very top secret. They think they’re the CIA over there, like it’s national secrets."

"That’s why I didn’t know I was in 'Spider-Man.' They never said. There were no signs that said Spider-Man. The script didn’t even say Spider-Man. It’s all a secret." 

The interviewer asked Paltrow about Captain America: Brave New World (a pretty strong indication this conversation took place at least a couple of months ago). After admitting she didn't even know what that was, the actor trailed off after hinting something else might be in the works. 

That's likely Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, two movies set to put a Doctor Doom Variant with Tony Stark's face front and centre. 

Paltrow was also shown a clip from Iron Man and remarked, "It’s not a great wig, guys. Let’s face it. We had so much fun on this movie. It felt like an independent movie."

"Jon [Favreau], Robert [Downey Jr.] and I improvised all day every day. There was a lot of rewriting. We’d go to Jon’s trailer in the morning and the three of us would improv," she continued. "It’s not typical to do that on a big budget action movie. Jon was so brilliant and he wanted it to feel like it had a reality to it and that it was character-based."

"There was no pressure on us," Paltrow added. "Nobody thought it would turn into anything. The studio felt they had taken this big risk with Robert as a leading man and it probably won’t even be a hit. And then it came out and it changed the course of that studio."

We last saw Pepper suiting up as Rescue to help turn the tide against Thanos; later, she was shown mourning her husband, Iron Man, after he made the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe. That left Petter alone to raise their daughter, Morgan. 

You can watch the full interview with Paltrow in the player below. 

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What Iron Man Means To Him Ahead Of MCU Return As AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
Related:

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What Iron Man Means To Him Ahead Of MCU Return As AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
IRON MAN 3000 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped(?) Plans For A Morgan Stark-Led Project
Recommended For You:

IRON MAN 3000 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped(?) Plans For A Morgan Stark-Led Project

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/20/2025, 6:56 AM
I don't fault her for not remembering being in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was a cameo, and Tom Holland likely was not even present on set when they filmed her scene.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/20/2025, 7:27 AM
I distinctly remember her scene in the first Avengers movie in which she was barefoot in booty shorts.

User Comment Image

While she was sans booty, it was still

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 7:28 AM
Her obliviousness aside , I think she’s always been good as Pepper and had chemistry with RDJ’s Tony so I would be down to see her & Morgan again…

Would be nice to see how both of them are and what have they been up to since Tony is no longer around.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder