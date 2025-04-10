LEGO Announces Mini Bust Series Starting With Iron Man And Spider-Man

A new, unexpected announcement from Lego dropped yesterday April 9. A new Lego series has been revealed called mini busts and the first two products available will be MCU versions of Iron Man and Iron Spider-Man.

Both sets are on the smaller side. The Iron Man Mini Bust is inspired by Iron Man 2 armor, and is 434 pieces. The Iron Spider-Man Mini Bust is inspired by Spidey’s Infinity War and Endgame suit. Its piece count is slightly smaller at 379 pieces.

Both sets are meant to act as display pieces and they are both available for preorder now. The Iron Man Mini Bust will be available June first, and the Iron Spider-Man set will be available August first.

Lego released another Marvel bust set that was significantly larger than these two in the form of Black Panther. That set was 2,961 pieces and can be purchased on Amazon for about $350 as it is now a retired set.

Check out the official release statement from Lego.

“Today, the LEGO Group is excited to unveil the latest additions to its LEGO® Marvel™ product range: Marvel Super Hero-inspired mini busts for display. Available for pre-order now, builders will be able to recreate Iron Man and Iron Spider-Man in LEGO brick form. With both being just over 6.5 x 6.5 inches, these collectible mini busts are perfect for display on any shelf.

Launching June 1st and available for pre-order now, the LEGO Marvel Iron Man bust provides fans with an epic display model. The set depicts the Iron Man MK4 armor, inspired by the suit within Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2. The 434-piece set is equipped with 2 posable airbrake flaps, micro missile launchers and a whole host of other features making fans ready for any opponent. A printed nameplate and Iron Man minifigure are also included to round out this set highlighting one of Marvel’s original Avengers.

And if that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, the LEGO Marvel Iron Spider-Man bust launches August 1st and is available for pre-order today. This unique build depicts Iron Spider, a suit equipped with nanotechnology to help battle one of Earth’s mightiest foes, Thanos, in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. This 379-piece set is equipped with all of the Iron Spider suit’s unique features, including 2 movable mechanical arms and a Spider-Man minifigure, guaranteed to get builders’ ‘Spidey Sense’ tingling.”

The Iron Man Mini Bust set is priced at $59.99, a bit above the standard of ten cents a piece but in line with Marvel sets. The Iron Spider-Man Mini Bust is also priced at $59.99, significantly higher than the standard.

What do you think about these new sets? Let us know in the comments!