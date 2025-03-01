THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals First Look At Julia Garner's Silver Surfer & [SPOILER]

Following that revealing Avengers: Doomsday concept art (check it out here if you haven't already), we have some more of Mushk Rizvi's designs from her official site, this time spotlighting the main characters from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Spoilers follow.

This artwork features several different costume designs for the members of Marvel's First Family, as well as some alternate looks for H.E.R.B.I.E the robot. We also have confirmation that Franklin Richards will appear in the movie, and one animated clip shows the lad in a Spider-Man onesie using his powers.

Franklin's role has yet to be officially announced, but arguably the biggest reveal here is our first glimpse of Shalla Bal/Silver Surfer, who will be played by Julia Garner in the movie.

If this design does end up being true to what we see on the screen, it seems Shalla is going to look quite a bit like the Norrin Radd version of the space-faring hero (they've ditched her comic book counterpart's long hair).

In addition, there's some concept art that appears to be for the upcoming Vision Disney+ series, and it seemingly reveals that Jocasta - aka the Bride of Ultron - is going to be part of the show.

Check out the artwork at the links below... while it's still up!

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.