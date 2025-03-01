THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Reveals First Look At Julia Garner's Silver Surfer & [SPOILER]

Some more artwork from Mushk Rizvi's site here, and this time we have a first look at the character design for Julia Garner's Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Following that revealing Avengers: Doomsday concept art (check it out here if you haven't already), we have some more of Mushk Rizvi's designs from her official site, this time spotlighting the main characters from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Spoilers follow.

This artwork features several different costume designs for the members of Marvel's First Family, as well as some alternate looks for H.E.R.B.I.E the robot. We also have confirmation that Franklin Richards will appear in the movie, and one animated clip shows the lad in a Spider-Man onesie using his powers.

Franklin's role has yet to be officially announced, but arguably the biggest reveal here is our first glimpse of Shalla Bal/Silver Surfer, who will be played by Julia Garner in the movie.

If this design does end up being true to what we see on the screen, it seems Shalla is going to look quite a bit like the Norrin Radd version of the space-faring hero (they've ditched her comic book counterpart's long hair).

In addition, there's some concept art that appears to be for the upcoming Vision Disney+ series, and it seemingly reveals that Jocasta - aka the Bride of Ultron - is going to be part of the show.

Check out the artwork at the links below... while it's still up!

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 9:56 AM
Contrived casting choice
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 9:59 AM
@AllsNotGood - Oh. Let's see if Norrin comes into play

At least they got a good actress for it
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 10:01 AM
@AllsNotGood - vague comment, pertinent of nothing
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:19 AM
@Vigor - the quality of the actress isn't the problem. When we needed a boost which norrin radd would undoubtedly would have done they bring us this
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:30 AM
@AllsNotGood -

Yeah.

This is liberals' revenge against conservatives.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:41 AM
@ProfessorWhy - vague to imbeciles otherwise pretty clear
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:43 AM
@ProfessorWhy - how do you know it's "pertinent of nothing" if it's vague? If you know "it's pertinent of nothing" it ceases to be vague
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/1/2025, 10:46 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that's the cross we have to bear. We are a long way creatively from infinity war or endgame
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/1/2025, 9:58 AM
Worst casting and ceeative choice in the film.

Also, I knew they were going to make hee bald 🤣
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 10:00 AM
Having franklin in a spidey onesie confirms they're crossing into 616. Because the creatives said the fantastic 4 world has no other superheroes than the f4
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 10:02 AM
@Vigor - could be fictional in their universe, as he is in ours
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:03 AM
@Vigor - The concept art sadly won't confirm anything. We had Deadpool in Shang Chi concept art and that was never part of the plan, just the artist having fun
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 10:03 AM
@ProfessorWhy - hmmm
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 10:04 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - ah good call
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/1/2025, 10:01 AM
They just had to add some line to the Silver Surfer costume. What is with Marvel and adding line to every costume? Makes it all look like they shop at the same tailor
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 10:02 AM
You have one group of people who read these articles to see what exciting thing they can piece together about future comic book movies

And you have another group who read just to pick out what's wrong and what they should be offended about today

People are hardwired differently that's for sure
Vigor
Vigor - 3/1/2025, 10:03 AM
@Vigor - imagine getting to the pearly gates. And when they review your life they're like "wow all you did was spew hate on online forums. Did you share any love as God instructed you to? Off to hell you go"
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/1/2025, 10:04 AM
@Vigor - pretty sure the haters on here are anti woke, anti marvel, or both. They all have a poor grasp on language skills
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:06 AM
@Vigor - The people who focus on the negative will never be fulfilled by that line of thought.

That goes for comics, movies, games or really anything in life
Latverian
Latverian - 3/1/2025, 10:09 AM
@Vigor - The only Christian ideal they adhere to is forgiveness, and that is only to demand it for themselve on th off-chance that they feel like acknowledging any of their many mistakes.

Let them burn, like they wish to burn others.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:33 AM
@Vigor - that's how life is. If only everyone could be like Vigor lmao
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:02 AM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 3/1/2025, 10:11 AM
Franklin's giving off some Momo vibes...

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/1/2025, 10:12 AM
It's Concept Art of Dubious Veracity Day here at CBM! Here's my contribution . . .

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/1/2025, 10:13 AM
Wolverine Ghost Rider confirmed!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/1/2025, 10:14 AM
@Clintthahamster - it's literally been posted to the official site of an artist who has worked with the studio for 5 years. And the page has now been deleted.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:15 AM
@Clintthahamster - I like how he's just chilling on a plane
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/1/2025, 10:26 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I was going for Wolverine and Ghostrider sitting in First Class together, while Ghost Rider reads the newspaper, but the ghost in the machine thought maybe Wolverine IS Ghost Rider? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/1/2025, 10:28 AM
@Clintthahamster - Somehow it made your prompt even better!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/1/2025, 10:29 AM
@MarkCassidy - It is kinda wild that we're getting verified spoilers more than a year from the movie's release, though. Gonna have to get back to never clicking on anything with LEAKED, RUMOR, SPOILER, etc in the headline.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/1/2025, 10:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - I'm not looking too closely to the posts to avoid spoilers, just havin' a little fun and saw an opportunity to use my Midjourney account for something. But fair enough. How about, "It's Concept Art of Unquestioned Provenance Day?"

Anyway, here, have Captain Marvel and She-Hulk fighting over the last carton of eggs.
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/1/2025, 10:19 AM
Norrin Radd or bust, if this flops I’m blaming Shalla Bal(sarcasm)
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/1/2025, 10:21 AM
looks great
but they shows need to stop, they only hinder mcu
kazuma
kazuma - 3/1/2025, 10:23 AM
Why TF does the silver surfer have panel lines?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 10:28 AM
@kazuma - Copyright thing, they need to make changes to avoid having to pay the OG Artists.
kazuma
kazuma - 3/1/2025, 10:35 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Marvel owns the copyright for the characters lmao
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:37 AM
@kazuma -

Not always.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 10:48 AM
@kazuma - Disney own Marvel and Disney do not like to pay their Artist's royalties, hence why they dropped the expanded universe.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 10:33 AM
There it is... They're adding the stupid kids in the first movie.. [frick] this shit
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/1/2025, 10:37 AM
The bad people at Disney have screwed us over for too long.

Look at all the things they ruined.

All the great opportunities they squandered.

One of the best ways to get good movies, shows, comics, theme parks, et al. from them is to stop giving them money.

It's not as though you can't enjoy any of their things again.

Things play on TV, old opened DVDs can be bought.

