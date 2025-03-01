AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Reveals First Look At Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom, And More - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios artist Mushk Rizvi has shared some of her designs for several characters from Avengers: Doomsday, and it looks like we may have our first glimpse of RDJ's Doctor Doom!

By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Some very revealing concept art for a number of upcoming Marvel Studios projects has been shared online, and while this really can't be considered a leak since it was shared by artist Mushk Rizvi herself, we can't imagine the studio is aware that she's posted it to her official site!

The artwork below gives us a first look at the character design for Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, as well as Star-Lord, Hulk, She-Hulk, Skaar, and several members of the Young Avengers, including Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Cassie Lang, and Billy Maximoff along with who we assume to be his brother, Tommy.

There are also a number of alternate designs for what appears to be the MCU's new Black Panther (T'Challa).

We're not sure if these designs will ultimately inform what we see on the screen, but considering the artwork is marked "Concept and Development Work (2022 - Early 2024)" on the site, we'd say there's a pretty good chance the characters will look at least similar to this when we meet them in Doomsday next year.  

We're not sure how long these images will stay up, so check them out at the links below while you can!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Both movies are expected to shoot (almost) back-to-back, with production kicking off this April in the UK.

