Chris Evans & Hayley Atwell Have Reportedly Begun Filming Their Scenes For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

According to a new report, both Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell have started filming their scenes for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Possible spoilers follow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Though they weren't part of the first cast announcement, both Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell are expected to reprise their respective roles as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter for Avengers: Doomsday, and Daniel Richtman is reporting that they have begun filming their scenes.

The chances of catching a glimpse of the actors in set photos seem slim, as Doomsday hasn't been shooting outdoors since those early shots of the X-Mansion and a downed Sentinel found their way online back in May.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though plot details are still under wraps, rumor has it that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will target Rogers for his part in causing the Multiversal incursions when he returned to the past in Avengers: Endgame to live out his life with Peggy. The prevailing theory is that these incursions somehow resulted in a devastating loss for Victor Von Doom, and he is now hell-bent on revenge.

Evans recently claimed that he was "happily retired," and has no intention of reprising his most famous role. During an interview with Screen Rant, the Materialists star remained adamant that he won't be back, while admitting that he's sad to be missing "the party."

"I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, there was a lot of speculation that Rogers would ditch the Captain America persona and suit-up as Nomad, and while he did wind up embracing the spirit of the wandering vigilante in the movie, he never officially took up that mantle. We have heard that Rogers will take up the Nomad mantle in Doomsday... possible after Peggy's death at Doom's hands? 

This would obviously be a pretty dark route to take the story, but it would give the younger version of Rogers an excuse to pick up the shield again, and set up conflict with Doom (we definitely expect some kind of face-off between Evans and RDJ).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Dafne Keen Says She Hopes To Return As X-23 For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2025, 9:28 AM
Ain't love grand?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2025, 9:30 AM
They'll spoil the whole movie, or let these
Scoopers say whatever they want to keep engagement high. I'm tired boss
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/26/2025, 9:30 AM
Unless the recast Evans post Secret Wars, it’s probably unlikely Steve Rogers sticks around in a meaningful way which really sucks.

Sam’s Cap is just too underwhelming to carry a movie all on his own.

I’m really hoping Marvel has a enough foresight to think past the immediate priority with the X-Men and setup a soft reboot of several other characters
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/26/2025, 9:39 AM
@MuadDib - They made Captain America work with Evans, but it realy isn't the be all and end all characters some think it is as basicaly an Olympic level fitness WWII Vet displaced in time with a frisbee. That isn't to say I am against a return of Rogers, but there are better characters to focus on/introduce from the comics and a recast is no more likely to be well recieved as Sam's Cap is/was given scripts of similar quality.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/26/2025, 9:32 AM
Guys, I already knew this but you literally spoiled the news by including their names in the title. C’mon, man.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:44 AM
@movieguy18 - Don't even bother at this point. Anything for clicks I guess. Sickening
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/26/2025, 9:53 AM
@movieguy18 - Evans and Atwell returning isn't the spoiler.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/26/2025, 10:01 AM
@MarkCassidy - Has it been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios or a reputable source (e.g. Hollywood Report, Variety...), the answer is NO, hence a spoiler.

If they wanted us to know about this they would announce it, which they might still do in anohter "chair watch" video, but until then, yes it's a freaking spoiler lol
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/26/2025, 10:04 AM
@Urubrodi - Do you know hiw many times it's been reported that they're both - particularly Evans - are returning on this site, many others, and the trades? No spoiler tags in any previous headlines.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/26/2025, 10:15 AM
@MarkCassidy - "the trades"... any of the major ones (e.g. Hollywood Report, Variety...)?

But the thing though is that it's so easy to put a spoiler tag in and let whoever is curious to click on it.

Basically if anyone wants to have any surprises for this movie they will need to avoid CBM.com altogether, cause you put the information on the headline.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:44 AM
Anything for clicks am I right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 9:48 AM
Honestly , it doesn’t seem like it will be the case unfortunately but I do hope the Steve and Peggy we got at the end of EG are left alone…

I would rather we just got Hayley as another Captain Carter variant that’s part of perhaps the rumored/speculated Team TVA while Evans is a part of Doom’s apparent team as Captain Hydra.

However if we go get those versions from Endgame in this then I hope they come help out and go back to their happy existence rather then any sort of tragedy happening.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/26/2025, 9:49 AM
Evans: You could not live with your own failure. Where did that lead you? Back to me.


Seriously though. I dont know if I like this idea of using Evans as a plot device unless hes back as Cap.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/26/2025, 9:59 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - This movie's inevitable success will hinge on characters built up from 10+ years ago. They have nothing from the last five years that will get anyone excited. Only possible exception is maybe Florence Pugh's Yelena. But that would be it.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/26/2025, 9:52 AM
I'll be the one to say it:

The scoopers will ruin this movie experience for most fans.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/26/2025, 10:11 AM
@gambgel - I think sites who put spoilers in the title are the problem more than scoopers.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/26/2025, 10:16 AM
@movieguy18 - if there werent scoopers, there wouldnt be articles like this
Android
Android - 8/26/2025, 10:15 AM
Get Em Nomad!

