STAR WARS: Ewan McGregor On Dashed ANDOR Cameo Hopes, OBI-WAN KENOBI Season 2, And THE CLONE WARS "Homework"

Andor concluded with its second season, bringing the titular character right up to the point where we first met him in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Certain characters could reappear in other Star Wars projects (we surely haven't seen the last of Bix Caleen), but Cassian's story is over.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy avoided including any high-profile cameos and declined to include Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, for example. However, had he received the call, Ewan McGregor would have jumped at the chance to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

During an appearance at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto (via SFFGazette.com), the actor said, "I missed [Andor] when it came out. And I don't know, I always come to things late. It's just the way I am. If everybody's talking about something, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll see that later.' And then when I watch it, you know, a year later, I'm like, 'This is really good.' And it was like, 'Yeah, that's what we were all saying a year ago.'"

"But I did. I watched Andor and I watched the first episode of it at home with my little boy, and then I realised what everyone was talking about," McGregor continued. "And then watched all of the whole of the first season and all of the second season just on my own without him, because I couldn't wait to get through it all. You know, he watched bits of it with me, but I thought it was great. I really liked it."

Rumours persist about McGregor's future as Ben Kenobi. A New Hope sees Obi-Wan make a heroic sacrifice when he's struck down by Darth Vader; however, there are still plenty of gaps in his story that the Obi-Wan Kenobi star could return to fill in.

Saying that he initially "got really excited" about the possibility of being in a third season of Andor after watching the show, McGregor acknowledged that he'd jumped the gun somewhat, given how the show eventually syncs up with A New Hope.

"I was thinking, 'I think I'm in this timeline. I think I could be in season 3.' I was super excited, and then I realized, 'Oh no,'" he explained. "Maybe if there was, I could have squeezed in there, if only. There's always a chance that maybe there's a story that's happening at the same time where it kind of crosses over. So there's always a chance if Disney is listening – hypothetically, hypothetically. Come on, Disney."

It was recently rumoured that Lucasfilm has plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, but McGregor claims to be in the dark. "I don’t know their plans right now," he shared, "but I’m sure at some point."

Interestingly, he did tease those in attendance by revealing, "I'm going to watch all of Clone Wars. That’s my homework." Homework for what? Fans remain eager to see a live-action version of The Clone Wars reuniting McGregor with Hayden Christensen, but whether that will happen remains to be seen.

Would you like to see more of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars Universe moving forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.