ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says Darth Vader Isn't In The Series Because "[Vader] Doesn't Have A Lot To Say"

ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says Darth Vader Isn't In The Series Because &quot;[Vader] Doesn't Have A Lot To Say&quot;

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has addressed his decision not to include characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. He also explains the surprise introduction of Yavin during the premiere...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: Rolling Stone (via SFFGazette.com)

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiered  on Disney+ earlier this week (you can read our recaps here), expanding on Cassian Andor's first year as a Rebel and a mission gone awry after he steals a TIE Fighter from the Empire. 

While it's no secret that the series will lead us directly into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by the time it ends, we don't expect the show to deliver too many cameos (Andor has never been that type of series). However, with Director Orson Krennic making his return and plenty of political intrigue, could we see Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine? 

Talking to Rolling Stone (via SFFGazette.com), Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed he never considered bringing the former Anakin Skywalker into the series. 

"No, that was never on my agenda," he said of the Sith Lord. "Writing for Darth Vader is really limiting. I’ve done it. He doesn’t have a lot to say."

We're sure not all of you will agree with that, but what of the Emperor? Could we not see him in the Senate? "He was too big a piece of meat for me to introduce. It was too heavy a lift. I thought about it at one point, but it was too heavy a lift." 

"One of the fascinating things that I realized when I started the show in the very beginning is how many billions of beings are in the galaxy. Nobody knows about the Jedi, nobody knows about the Sith," Gilroy continued. "It’s just a tiny percentage of people that have any notion of it at all. It’s not in the culture. And I remember being really surprised as it was explained."

He added, "I thought it was something that everyone knew about, but no, it’s very secretive and small."

The writer and producer was also asked about the surprise introduction of Yavin in the three-episode premiere. "It’s a rebel hideout that certain people know about the way pirates used to have a certain island or something like that," Gilroy explained. "Cassian Andor is a bit like Zelig in a way. Not that he’s invisible or anonymous, but he’s in all these places where things happen."

"And no one had ever done the origin of Yavin. And the only thing they really know is there were these beasts there. That’s already in canon. The beasts are canon," he said. "I don’t know, it just felt like a cool thing to do. Why not?"

While Andor is certainly finding interesting ways to expand the Star Wars franchise, it's a shame in many ways that Gilroy isn't more of a "fan" because it would have been immensely satisfying to see Vader and Palpatine show up. That certainly hasn't hurt the series, though, as season 2 is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 96%.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 will premiere on April 22.

ANDOR Star Adria Arjona And Creator Tony Gilroy On Episode 3's Harrowing [SPOILER] Scene
Related:

ANDOR Star Adria Arjona And Creator Tony Gilroy On Episode 3's Harrowing [SPOILER] Scene
ANDOR Season 2, Episodes 1, 2, 3 Recap: Cassian Andor & Mon Mothma Discover The Price Of Rebellion - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Season 2, Episodes 1, 2, 3 Recap: Cassian Andor & Mon Mothma Discover The Price Of Rebellion - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2025, 11:22 AM
No cameos just for the sake of cameos. Thank you..
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 11:26 AM
He doesn't need to say much, just have him pull out that little red sword of his and have him go to town on another group of rebels trapped in a hallway. It ain't deep but the show could certainly use the ratings boost that would give.
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/26/2025, 11:57 AM
@HashTagSwagg - But that would a character doing something. And that's not how this show does things.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/26/2025, 11:31 AM
He cooked you Ani
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/26/2025, 11:35 AM
@MisterBones - well, he did have the high ground
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/26/2025, 11:36 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 4/26/2025, 11:39 AM
Vader is exactly what this series needs. Less talking and more lazer swords and force chokes!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/26/2025, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2025, 11:47 AM
Off topic:
Sinners is gaining traction lol
https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/s/TlvOtDZCR2
Blergh
Blergh - 4/26/2025, 11:59 AM
@bobevanz - GOOD, screw Zaslav and his stupid campaign to sell the movie as a flop so he doesn't given directors more incentive to cling to the rights to their movies. That's really why he tries to out DeLuca and Pam Abdy.

Note that Zaslav had it out for DeLuca from day one. DeLuca was Head of Production for NewLine Cinema between '91 and '03. Under him successes like The Mask, Blade 1/2, Rush Hour 1/2 and the Austin Powers trilogy were produced. And let's not forget this: HE PUT THE LOTR FILMS INTO PRODUCTION.

Zaslav himself said he planned to make more "director oriented movies", then tasks DeLuca/Abdy to get that promise fullfilles, they actively do their job and as Zaslav realises that if directors have more power they also want more rights over their projects changes tune from his "directors first" BS and threatens to kick out DeLuca/Abdy. While he really is just afraid that DeLuca, WBs golden boy who started with Freddy's Dead, would be the one that could succeed him.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2025, 11:47 AM
That is stupid pose for Vader in that picture Vader - you can’t harm me if you do palpatine will get you
Blergh
Blergh - 4/26/2025, 11:49 AM
He's not entirely wrong BUT Palpatine is kinda important to the universe at the point in time it's set it. Perhaps on TV Screens or actively interacting with characters would've been welcome. Vader being by his side would have been neat but not needed.

I do agree that he doesn't have much to say or relevance but the Emperor kinda does...
Drace24
Drace24 - 4/26/2025, 11:56 AM
The show is mostly talk, so...
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/26/2025, 12:01 PM
Don’t worry, Filoni will mine the shit out of Vader. Should just leave him be. We got a great character, but he dead now. Let him go.
MG0019
MG0019 - 4/26/2025, 12:01 PM
I'm not saying the show needs Vader; as Vader's first appearance in Rogue One felt flat and forced then. (The hallway scene was badass, redeemed it, & probably should've been Vader's only appearance. It also was a total reshoot, added by people who get Star Wars).

But Gilroy's statement is linked to my biggest issue with Andor. It doesn't feel like it belongs, or fits, within Star Wars. Does it need lightsabers, no. But if you make a show were Vader can't fit in, you're not making a Star Wars. For as much as people are blowing Andor hard, it's not that cleverly written. You can tell they wrote a regular espionage film, then took a pen and crossed out every Earth pronoun and wrote a "star wars" name above it. Hell, S1E1 has them remove the SIM card from a flip phone so they can't be tracked. That's a pretty tripe "Bourne-movie" troupe. Even the production design is too Earth-like. Button up suits with ties, new york apartments; so much feels too similar to our world.

And for a series that's lauded as the best thing ever written; it has Dramatic Rock Paper Scissor battles? I love the intrigues with Mon, the tension with Bix feels real. But it also takes forever to say a single thing, most times not important but self indulgent, or outright stupid/silly like the Dramatic Rock Paper Scissor battle.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/26/2025, 12:06 PM
@MG0019 - each to their own, but personally , everything you’ve mentioned is a reason why I love it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder