MARVEL Star Chris Pratt On Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - "I love him"

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has shared his thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., revealing that he feels warmly toward him despite the public controversies surrounding Kennedy’s political career.

Speaking with Bill Maher on an episode of the Club Random podcast released on August 18, Pratt described his personal interactions with Kennedy in a more intimate and casual light. “I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him, just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well,” Pratt said. “I think he’s great. I think he’s funny. I like him. I love him.”

Pratt’s family ties connect him directly to the Kennedys. His wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, is the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver—making Robert F. Kennedy Jr. part of the extended family network Pratt has come to know over the years.

Although Kennedy has been a polarizing figure, particularly after backing Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run following his own exit from the race, Pratt said he doesn’t allow politics to interfere with their personal relationship. He explained that when they spend time together, it’s usually around lighthearted activities like playing cards, enjoying meals, or spending time with loved ones—not debating policies or controversial claims.

“Politics is a nasty business,” Pratt reflected. “I’ve seen how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are. When I’m with Bobby, I’m not picking his brain about controversies. I just assume most of those things aren’t true, and I wish him well.”

The actor also touched on the broader climate of division in U.S. politics. He stressed that Americans should not allow partisanship to make them blind to progress. “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to,” he told Maher.

While some of Pratt’s fellow Marvel stars publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the election, Pratt himself refrained from making an endorsement. In an essay for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper leading up to the 2024 election, Pratt wrote that he was trying to understand the political moment through the eyes of people across the spectrum. He urged Americans to prioritize unity after the election, writing that “our civic duty is to accept the results and focus instead on showing up for each other.”

Pratt’s comments shed light on his philosophy of keeping political discourse separate from personal connections, especially within family circles. For him, the emphasis seems to be on shared experiences, laughter, and compassion rather than heated debates.