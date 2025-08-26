SUPERMAN & LOIS Star Tyler Hoechlin Wants To Play The DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin has admitted that he's eager to play the DCU's Batman in DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold while sharing his take on Robert Pattinson's future as the Caped Crusader...

By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold
Source: Screen Rant

The Brave and the Bold appears no closer to happening now than it was when DC Studios announced the movie at the start of 2023. That's frustrated many fans, as have the delays which plagued Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II

Several actors, including Jensen Ackles and Brandon Sklenar, have expressed an interest in playing the DCU's Dark Knight. Filmmaker James Gunn, however, has repeatedly said that the role being cast is still a long way off from happening. 

We can now add another unexpected name to the list of Batman hopefuls, and it's someone who previously played one of the Caped Crusader's greatest allies (and occasional rivals): Superman. 

Appearing at this weekend's FAN EXPO Canada, Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin was asked for his take on the debate surrounding Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne potentially being folded into the same world as David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow. 

"Well, selfishly, I'm going to say no because I still want to play Batman," the actor said (via Screen Rant). "I think and I say that Rob did a fantastic, fantastic job and [with] Matt Reeves it was great. So I'm happy to let them keep doing their thing, and maybe leave the door open for maybe an additional whole new envisioning of Batman versus Superman."

Hoechlin first played Superman in Supergirl season 2, and what once looked like it would be a one-off appearance soon turned into a recurring role across the Arrowverse. Eventually, he took centre stage in Superman & Lois

Gunn is thought to have been instrumental in ensuring The CW series got a fourth and final season, and may well be open to enlisting Hoechlin for a role in the DCU. Whether he'd want him to don Batman's cape and cowl is another matter altogether. 

"Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally," the Superman director admitted in a recent interview. "And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman."

"So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts," Gunn confirmed, saying that the movie is still titled The Brave and the Bold "right now."

"Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be 'Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is," he continued. "But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman."

Who would you like to see play The Brave and the Bold's Batman?

James Gunn Addresses THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Delay And Why Critics Haven't Seen All Of PEACEMAKER Season 2
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/26/2025, 5:07 PM
User Comment Image

Really good Superman though...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 5:31 PM
@BlackStar25 - Yeah

Chris Reeve might always be my favorite but he’s a close second (I do like Corenswet but need to see more).

User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 8/26/2025, 5:45 PM
@BlackStar25 - For a CW type of show he was "really good"....that's about it.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/26/2025, 5:07 PM
How about no
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/26/2025, 5:08 PM
This "article" just a distraction, get back to the politics
User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 8/26/2025, 5:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - ?si=PwZ5YBaVxJAKcZRc
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/26/2025, 5:09 PM
next.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 8/26/2025, 5:12 PM
Even his agent is laughing at the idea of him playing Batman. He was a decent Clark Kent/Superman. And for a CW show, he was outstanding!
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/26/2025, 5:13 PM
Eh No! Im all for recasting TH in the DCU ...but not as Batman. Would be better suited playing a villain maybe.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 8/26/2025, 5:16 PM
I could see it.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/26/2025, 5:22 PM
I really don't think Superman and Batman actors are interchangeable.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2025, 5:24 PM
@MasterMix - Affleck did it! and boned Clark's mom in the process.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2025, 5:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - beat me to it
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2025, 5:23 PM
I believe Tyler's Superman on Superman & Lois, not on Supergirl or across the arrowverse, is the best iteration of the character since Christopher Reeve. That 4 season show nailed how Superman should be and the type of dad Clark should be.

Having said that, it's not even up for debate if he could play Batman. It will never happen since he was Supes already. Even if he wasn't ever Supes, it'd be a stretch putting him in Bruce Wayne's boots. He's got the look, but not the acting chops for a tent pole property on the big screen.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/26/2025, 5:27 PM
This is all well and good, but what CBM really wants to know, obviously, is what Hoechlin thinks about RFKjr and Trump, oh, and a bill in Florida that CBM still lies about three years later.

That's what's important to Josh Wilding and the writers at CBM.

User Comment Image
bcom
bcom - 8/26/2025, 5:39 PM
I met Tyler at a con last year in New Zealand. He was just casually walking the floor and chatting to people (our cons are pretty laid back and the celeb guests often say it's more a holiday than 'work' :-)). Honestly, this guy exuded natural charm. I could easily see him as Bruce Wayne and Batman.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2025, 5:41 PM
Anything is possible hollywoood has proved that to people Halley berry Catwoman got part as storm , Ben daredevil got part Batman , Pedro Mandalorian is reed , josh brolin played cable and thanos all in same year , anything is possible
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/26/2025, 5:43 PM
Did he mean Man-Bat?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 5:53 PM
Lol , funnily enough he was fan cast as Batman all the time before he was cast as Superman…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I do think he could pull off the brooding & stoic nature of the character as seen in Teen Wolf aswell as honestly the outgoing & charming public persona…

Also as we have seen in Superman & Lois , he certainly play a father figure & mentor too which will be key with this iteration having Damian and likely a Bat-Family around him.

However I think the possibility of him being the DCU Bruce Wayne/Batman is slim to none but by some miracle it does happen then I would be down to see him in that role!!.

