Has SUPERMAN Saved The DC Brand? PEACEMAKER Season 2 Viewership Rises Significantly From Season 1

Peacemaker season 1 received glowing reviews when it premiered on HBO Max in 2022. However, The Suicide Squad spin-off seemed like it was targeted more at hardcore DC fans than general audiences.

With season 2 following three years later (and in the wake of several bad DC Comics adaptations), it wouldn't have been too surprising to learn that interest in Peacemaker had waned. Instead, it's increased by almost 25%, something we have to believe Superman deserves much of the credit for.

The Man of Steel's reboot was well-reviewed and has grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, helping to restore faith in the DC brand. Throw in the fact that James Gunn has been hyping Peacemaker season 2 as a Superman follow-up, and it's easy to see why the John Cena-led series has benefited.

According to Samba TV, a company that tracks viewership across television and streaming, is reporting that, "Season two of [Peacemaker] blasted onto [HBO Max] with 22% more US households tuning in over its first four days than the season one finale in 2022."

That's an impressive result, and one which appears to bode well for DC Studios and the DCU moving forward. Next year will be a big test for Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran as they look to keep this momentum going with Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface. Gunn oversaw those, but didn't write or direct any of them.

Back to Peacemaker, and its importance to the wider DCU remains to be seen. If nothing else, it's established that the Multiverse still exists (even so, we wouldn't bank on any DCU/DCEU crossovers being in the works).

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.