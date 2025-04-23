CRYSTAL LAKE: Production Begins On FRIDAY THE 13TH Prequel Series Starring Linda Cardellini

CRYSTAL LAKE: Production Begins On FRIDAY THE 13TH Prequel Series Starring Linda Cardellini

Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has taken to social media to announce that pre-production is now underway on the Friday the 13th prequel series starring Linda Cardellini as Jason's mother...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 23, 2025
Source: Via FearHQ

After spending over 15 years lying dormant at the bottom of a lake due to complicated rights issues relating to the character, Jason Voorhees is finally set to return to terrorize a new group of teenage camp councillors.

But before Jason gets to don his signature hockey mask and machete combo, his mother will be on murder duty.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (Welcome to Derry) has now announced that production is underway on Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, which is set to star Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Scooby-Doo) as Jason's mother. This take on Pamela Voorhees is described as "a mother who had given up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son."

Fans have been waiting for something to be done with the Friday franchise for many years now, but the news that Crystal Lake would be a prequel series dampened excitement somewhat - as did a caveat that the show couldn't even feature an adult Jason or his signature hockey mask.

Fortunately, we would later learn that this part of the initial report was inaccurate.

Speaking to Fangoria in a 2023 interview, original showrunner Brad Fuller confirmed that they can basically utilize anything available to them "under the Friday the 13th umbrella."

“A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller’s lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella.” Fuller confirmed.

“The movie rights are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won’t be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry, uh, roost, we have access to anything and everything that Friday the 13th has done up until this point.”

Interestingly, Fuller also described the show as a "pre-remake-uel series," though he declined to elaborate.

Kane shared the following statement when he took over as showrunner.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask. Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

We're still not sure what to expect from Crystal Lake (a bunch of camp counsellors ignoring a young Jason until he drowns and his mother plots her revenge?), but at least we know that they can build towards the unstoppable masked maniac getting axe-y with a bunch of teens after paying a visit to his favourite sporting goods store.

We assume Jason will eventually show up should the series continue beyond a single season.

SINNERS Director Ryan Coogler Shares Open Letter Thanking Fans As Movie Passes $60 Million Worldwide
Floke
Floke - 4/23/2025, 12:31 PM
"Everything that can be Invented has been Invented"

Well... guess that finally came through for this industry.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2025, 12:40 PM
Attractive mother of Jason? So they're doing like a Bates Motel sort of thing.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/23/2025, 12:48 PM
@IAmAHoot - very true.

I didn’t have any good expectations of Bates Motel but they crushed it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/23/2025, 12:41 PM
she's an absolute beauty.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/23/2025, 12:44 PM
Only the Never Hike Alone has been a worthy successor of stories since the heyday of Jason movies. That crew should be brought on to take this franchise forward, like they already did.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/23/2025, 12:48 PM
Such an absolute babe
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/23/2025, 12:50 PM
Bates Motel gettin rebooted??
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/23/2025, 1:08 PM
Man, Linda can do know wrong so I trust the concept alot with her being Pamela.

There's something like a 20 year gap between her son drowning, her killing two counselors, and then the camp trying to reopen. That's alot of story to tell, not to mention, and admittedly my memory is hazy, but Jason originally wasn't some kind of undead monster, right? It was that he didn't actually drown and was living in the woods. So in theory the story could be about them foraging in the woods for years trying to survive
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/23/2025, 1:10 PM
Just here to say Linda Cardellini can get it. She and I have been a serious item ever since Cory should have dumped Topanga for her.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/23/2025, 1:11 PM
Great choice of thumbnail.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/23/2025, 1:12 PM
Eight-year-olds should not be watching Friday the 13th movies.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@RolandD - saw one of them when I was six no problems eight year olds find way play gta Friday thirteen is no different
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2025, 1:32 PM
Not sure how I feel about this series

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

