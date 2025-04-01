Carrie Coon Didn't Voice Proxima Midnight In AVENGERS: ENDGAME Due To A Financial Dispute With Marvel

The Black Order didn't bring a great deal to the table in Avengers: Infinity War, though they did prove themselves a suitably formidable set of opponents for Earth's Mightiest Heroes while Thanos was busy collecting the Infinity Stones.

The group returned as Variants in Avengers: Endgame but were glorified extra during the movie's epic final battle; Promxima Midnight, for example, didn't even have a single speaking line in the sequel.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The White Lotus star Carrie Coon voiced the villain so why wasn't she part of what was, for quite some time, the highest grossing movie ever released? According to her husband, Tracy Letts, it all came down to money.

"I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one," he explained on Ringer Movies' The Big Picture podcast. "And she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.'

"She said, 'Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it.' And they said, 'You should feel fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.' So she declined. But I think they put her in it anyway," he continued. "We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren’t going to do that."

It sounds like there's no love lost between Marvel Studios and Coon, though she didn't close the door on returning as a different character back in 2020.

"Yes, that is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs," she revealed at the time. "Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely."

"It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. [Laughs] You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely," Coon concluded.

As the actor was wasted in Avengers: Infinity War for the most part, it would be no bad thing for her to get another shot at another character. However, if Letts' comments are any indication, that's not something she's eager to do, and she doesn't sound like a fan of the genre beyond the potential financial security it offers.

Who do you think Coon could play in the MCU after her brief stint as Proxima Midnight?