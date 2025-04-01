Carrie Coon Didn't Voice Proxima Midnight In AVENGERS: ENDGAME Due To A Financial Dispute With Marvel

Carrie Coon (Fargo) voiced Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War but didn't return for Avengers: Endgame. Now, the actor's husband, Tracy Letts, has explained her absence from the 2019 blockbuster.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

The Black Order didn't bring a great deal to the table in Avengers: Infinity War, though they did prove themselves a suitably formidable set of opponents for Earth's Mightiest Heroes while Thanos was busy collecting the Infinity Stones. 

The group returned as Variants in Avengers: Endgame but were glorified extra during the movie's epic final battle; Promxima Midnight, for example, didn't even have a single speaking line in the sequel. 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The White Lotus star Carrie Coon voiced the villain so why wasn't she part of what was, for quite some time, the highest grossing movie ever released? According to her husband, Tracy Letts, it all came down to money. 

"I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one," he explained on Ringer Movies' The Big Picture podcast. "And she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.'

"She said, 'Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it.' And they said, 'You should feel fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.' So she declined. But I think they put her in it anyway," he continued. "We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren’t going to do that."

It sounds like there's no love lost between Marvel Studios and Coon, though she didn't close the door on returning as a different character back in 2020.

"Yes, that is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs," she revealed at the time. "Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely."

"It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. [Laughs] You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely," Coon concluded. 

As the actor was wasted in Avengers: Infinity War for the most part, it would be no bad thing for her to get another shot at another character. However, if Letts' comments are any indication, that's not something she's eager to do, and she doesn't sound like a fan of the genre beyond the potential financial security it offers.

Who do you think Coon could play in the MCU after her brief stint as Proxima Midnight?

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 10:43 AM
So she was paid to do a role and when the film did well she wanted more compensation beyond her contract? Sounds like she needs a better legal team if she was expecting some form of bonus or gross percentage
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/1/2025, 10:57 AM
@Wahhvacado - I don't know man, its sounds like they paid her for 1, she fulfilled her contract then they approached her for the 2nd and she asked for more due to IW success and they said

User Comment Image

I feel her request was fair as all actors would do the same. 👀
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 11:03 AM
@JurassicClunge - Yeah I can see her words being read in two different ways. I don't think it would be an unacceptable ask for more money for recordings in End Game but also curious on the ratio of lines she would have had in each.

Minor character so no real loss was felt of her not talking to Wanda and Black Widow as she is shredded into pieces
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 4/1/2025, 11:20 AM
@Wahhvacado - The shredding occured in Infinity War, where she did speak.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 11:21 AM
@WADEZILLA13 - Damn I need some caffeine, you are completely right!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 10:46 AM
Come on now. Take the easy money and be in one of the biggest movies of all time. Again. She is the Jimmy Butler of the MCU.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/1/2025, 10:53 AM
Let’s see, argue for more money from the first film or make more money doing a second film??
I get why but she was in no way an integral part of the reason why the first film was so successful and really her voice is replaceable for a cgi character. So let’s just burn bridges.
User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/1/2025, 11:30 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I think you misread the article. She wasn’t trying to make more money from the FIRST film. After the success of that, she asked for more money to return for the second. As most actors would
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/1/2025, 10:53 AM
Haha! She's not Crispin Glover, Mr. Letts. They can show the fully CGI fictionally designed character in the movie without Carrie Coon's voice being lent or motion capture being provided given it shared no likeness. She only appeared for a few split seconds at any rate.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/1/2025, 11:08 AM
@IAmAHoot - and I'm still not even sure about Glover's case, was he the reason for the sucess of the first Back to the Future? Not really IMO. He was a likable character but not in any way the reason the first one was such a success. Given that we know that Michael J Fox was paid 250k for the first one and that Glover wanted 1M for the sequel I'm not sure his demands were as reasonable as he's portraying them as. Sometimes actors have insane demands for salaries, not just in film, and make life around them a living hell.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 4/1/2025, 10:55 AM
Didn’t these movies film back to back? Something about this story doesn’t add up.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/1/2025, 11:16 AM
@TiberiousOmega - Voice work is often done later in production
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2025, 11:01 AM
They can't pay her another million bucks but they'll give RDJ a backend deal. The same idiots who think 250m is the norm for a movie budget
Blergh
Blergh - 4/1/2025, 11:03 AM
Excuse me? This doesn't make her look good in any shape or form. She had a voice over part in a movie that did not feature her as a lead character or supporting character but rather a minor supporting part. So unless she didn't get paid less than the average per line I have zero sympathy.

If YOU are the reason a movie makes this money it's fair to recieve a bonus or a share. But she was not on anyones radar.

Kind of a sh*t take, tbh. But bridges are easier burnt than built
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 11:10 AM

Oh boo furcking hoo.

This won't do this moron any favors.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/1/2025, 11:15 AM
Why would she get paid more for less dialogue. It's not like they cut her part in Endgame down...

Main character syndrome
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 11:18 AM
"As the actor was wasted in Avengers: Infinity War for the most part, "

Define wasted
I thought she brought great voice to the character
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/1/2025, 11:31 AM
A lot of people in the comments do not seem to have read this article properly

