THE LAST OF US Shocker: Co-Creator Neil Druckmann & Writer Halley Gross Exit Series Ahead Of Season 3

In a surprising development, HBO's The Last of Us adaptation has lost its co-creator and writer, as Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross will not be a part of the creative team for season 3...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Via GameFragger.com

Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us video games and co-creator of the HBO series, has revealed that he will be exiting the show ahead of its third season.

The announcement was followed by the news that writer Halley Gross, who penned The Last of Us Part II video game alongside Druckmann, has also decided to step away.

Druckmann was heavily involved with the first two seasons of the survival horror drama series as a showrunner, writer and executive producer alongside co-creator Craig Mazin, but has now decided to end his involvement in order to dedicate “complete focus” to Naughty Dog and the developer's future video game projects (whether one of those projects will turn out to be a third The Last of Us game remains to be seen).

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann said in a statement. “With work completed on Season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on Season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons,” he added.

In a statement on his own, Mazin said: “It’s been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil’s work in video games, I’m beyond excited to play his next game. While he focuses on that, I’ll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of The Last of Us Part II to us, and we’re just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in.”

This development is sure to come as a surprise to fans of the acclaimed series. It's not clear how or if the creative direction of season 3 will be impacted by these departures, but Mazin is expected to continue the show by following the story mapped out in the second game.

“Abby is the hero of her story,” Mazin said in a recent interview. “Wherever we go next, we’ll always be centering on somebody, whether it’s Ellie and Dina, or Abby and Owen … [But] everything is under the cloud or sunlight of Joel — what Joel did to Abby and what Abby did to Joel.'”

Many believe that there is more to Druckmann and Gross' exists than their statements suggest, and if this is the case, more details are sure to come to light at a later date.

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/3/2025, 6:57 AM
Now, if only everyone else involved would do the same, that'd be great.
CplHicks
CplHicks - 7/3/2025, 6:58 AM
Now that Joel's gone, they're getting off the sinking ship.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/3/2025, 7:03 AM
Yeah, they've done enough.
TheLight
TheLight - 7/3/2025, 7:05 AM
"Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us video games and co-creator of the HBO series, has revealed that he will be exiting the show ahead of its third season"


User Comment Image



"The announcement was followed by the news that writer Halley Gross, who penned The Last of Us Part II video game alongside Druckmann, has also decided to step away."




User Comment Image







Still, not like it matters anyway.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/3/2025, 7:09 AM
Pity Druckmann didn't exit after the first game
RedSheep
RedSheep - 7/3/2025, 7:23 AM
I love the first game. I love the second game. Even the show, while it could be improved, is still pretty good. But that was an unforgivable way to end the season. It would've been okay if the break was only 6 months or so. But if they expect us to wait 2-3 years for the continuation, they have effectively killed the series before it had a chance to pay off.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/3/2025, 7:33 AM
Work on season 3 hasn't even really started yet? That sucks. Means another two year wait atleast probably. Good thing I already know what comes after the cliffhanger.

That said, I also don't like the cliffhanger or S2 that much. It was too much like the game, so maybe without Druckmann S3 will do more of it's own thing.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/3/2025, 7:37 AM
i never played the games and really liked pedro in this role. with him gone the potato isnt interesting enough to continue to watch it.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/3/2025, 7:42 AM
I'll be honest, this makes me a little more hopeful for next season.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/3/2025, 7:47 AM
Idk if I even wanna watch season 3….of course I will. Otherwise I can’t bitch at how bad it is
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/3/2025, 7:51 AM
Marvel, Disney and Kevin Feige should take notes.

They should all step aside and let their stupid universe rot to death.

Nolanite out

