THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Ratings Reveal A Significant Drop In Viewership Compared To Season 1 Finale

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Ratings Reveal A Significant Drop In Viewership Compared To Season 1 Finale

The Last of Us' second season wrapped up on HBO this past weekend, and it seems interest in the finale was down considerably compared to the first batch of episodes. Find the latest ratings update here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: The Wrap (via GameFragger.com)

HBO shared a press release this weekend, touting a massive 37 million global viewers per episode of The Last of Us season 2.

However, on Sunday night, the divisive finale drew 3.7 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S. As The Wrap (via GameFragger.com) was first to note, The Last of Us' season 2 finale suffered a 55% drop from the 8.2 million cross-platform viewers who tuned into the previous finale.

Addressing that, the press release is quick to point out, "The audience will grow significantly due to low viewing levels over the Memorial Day holiday weekend." While that remains to be seen, this is still a significant drop in viewership from the season 1 finale.

While Memorial Day weekend admittedly didn't go in the show's favour, we'd be remiss not to point out that the season 1 finale had strong competition in 2023 when it went head-to-head with the Oscars. 

Season 2 also premiered to 5.3 million cross-platform viewers, so there's a noteworthy drop from premiere to finale. 

The Last of Us season 2 has proven to be surprisingly divisive. There was always a risk that viewers would walk away from the series in the wake of Joel's death, and that played out in the second of seven episodes. Other changes from the game have also divided opinions, including what many feel has been the watering down of Ellie's violent nature. 

Season 3 has already been confirmed and will shift focus to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby before the story presumably concludes with a fourth season (whether there's enough material in the game for that is hard to say). 

"There is another side to this story that we have yet to really delve into. And there’s no question that Abby is the hero of her story," The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin said this weekend. "Where we go next, all I can say is it will always be centering on somebody, whether it’s Ellie and Dina or whether it’s Abby."

"But really, if you want to boil it down, everything is under the cloud or sunlight of Joel — what Joel did to Abby and what Joel did for Ellie — and that will never change," he added. 

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Other announced new additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

In our The Last of Us season 2 review, we concluded with, "Pedro Pascal is a force to be reckoned with in The Last of Us, and with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced matching him beat for beat, season 2 is a powerful, rousing triumph that cements this series as the best video game adaptation ever."

What did you think about The Last of Us' season 2 finale?

THE LAST OF US Creators On Finale's Shocking Death, Controversial Cliffhanger, & Season 3 Plans - SPOILERS
Related:

THE LAST OF US Creators On Finale's Shocking Death, Controversial Cliffhanger, & Season 3 Plans - SPOILERS
THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Ends With A Bang As Ellie's Hunt For Abby Continues - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Ends With A Bang As Ellie's Hunt For Abby Continues - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/27/2025, 11:15 AM
Yea, because it sucked. Although the under the radar misogyny is great.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/27/2025, 11:19 AM
@PatientXero -

All the chicks tell me that.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/27/2025, 11:17 AM
If they were so worried about Memorial Day viewing, why didn’t they just hold off a week?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/27/2025, 11:17 AM

Without Joel, the show is much less. I liked it, but not near as much as season 1.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 11:37 AM
@DocSpock - I bailed after three episodes. I don't see the appeal. As far as "zombie" shows go, I thought it was terrible. Season 1 of Black Summer was better.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 11:18 AM
People are bigots?! What!? Shocking.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/27/2025, 11:23 AM
HBO continues this late trend of delivering a solid season 1 then utterly disappointing 2nd season and onwards.
HOTD, now TLOU. The writing for this season was atrocious.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 11:36 AM
@Typhoon20 - Season 2 of House of the Dragon was [frick]ing tedious as shit. What a waste.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/27/2025, 11:23 AM
Hahaha!

Good.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/27/2025, 11:29 AM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/27/2025, 11:30 AM
I wonder if others, like me, thought because of the heavy drama of the show I'm waiting till it ends and then watching it though.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/27/2025, 11:33 AM
Thanks neil
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 11:34 AM
Somebody tell Hollywood that Bella Ramsey is not talented.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/27/2025, 11:37 AM
What were viewing figures like in Gaza?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/27/2025, 11:38 AM
Bella is going to be a father?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder