THE LAST OF US Season 2 Review: "Pedro Pascal Is A Force To Be Reckoned With [In] Powerful, Rousing Triumph"

The Last of Us season 1 faithfully adapted the Naughty Dog game of the same name, albeit with a few major improvements and a handful of noteworthy omissions (the finale sorely missed the flooded tunnel scene, for example). Ultimately, it was a video game adaptation done right, and the show deserved every bit of the acclaim it received. Season 2 has a much bigger story to tell, and by approaching it almost exactly like The Last of Us Part II, the result is another phenomenal 7 episodes of storytelling sure to satisfy hardcore gamers and regular viewers alike.

Those of you familiar with the games will know where this is heading, but to keep things spoiler-free, we’ll just say season 2 involves a significant evolution in Joel and Ellie’s relationship, a thrilling revenge mission, and plenty of compelling new characters. Perhaps most welcome is a greater focus on the infected, both in terms of how they’re portrayed and the amount of screentime they receive. Anyone who felt the first batch of episodes was lacking will surely be overjoyed by what’s delivered here, with the intensity dialled up a notch to make the stakes feel higher and more terrifying than ever before. Their continued evolution is astounding, and there are moments guaranteed to leave you reeling.

The Last of Us hasn’t sacrificed its deeper themes to prioritise action, though, and continues to be thought-provoking and oftentimes heartbreaking. Generational trauma is a big theme this season, as is the idea of revenge. Where does it end, and can the vicious circle ever close if it continues unabated? By tackling these issues, the series remains one of the best character dramas on television and engages the viewer with the sort of hard-hitting material many similar shows in the genre might shy away from.

As someone who has played the games multiple times and knows where this story is going, it’s hard to say how those only familiar with Joel and Ellie through TV might respond to certain plot beats and, more importantly, the way this season is structured. On the one hand, it feels like a complete arc, but on the other, gamers will be acutely aware that they’re getting just half the story. In that sense, it feels a little like Squid Game 2; a satisfying, superb watch, albeit one that will surely be all the more enjoyable once season 3 comes along and delivers the rest.

The Last of Us Part II played out in a very specific way, meaning showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to adhere to that, lest they risk the story completely unravelling. What they achieve in that respect is magnificent; without compromising what made the game work so well, they deliver a steller viewing experience that in and of itself more than makes up for the fact there’s still an awful lot of ground to cover. Still, season 3 is in the works and with production set to start this summer, the wait shouldn’t be anywhere near as long as it was for season 2.

Pedro Pascal is a powerhouse in The Last of Us season 2. One episode, which ranks up there alongside the Bill and Frank-led "Long, Long Time," sees him deliver an acting masterclass with a performance that’s soulful, beautiful, and, for those watching, fascinatingly conflicting. His work is so impressive and makes you feel such a wide range of emotions that it’s hard to think of many other actors capable of delivering anything this utterly sublime.

For the second time, Bella Ramsey also proves they were well-cast as Ellie with a new, more mature approach to the character that sees the actor shine both during the small moments and the much bigger ones. Ellie goes to some challenging places this season, and Ramsey’s outstanding approach to this arc simply cannot be faulted.

Gabriel Luna, Young Mazino, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O'Hara are all excellent, and while the jury is out on Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, what we see from her here is a strong indication that the talented actor will do right by a character who is every bit as complex as Joel and Ellie. The season’s scene-stealer, however, is Isabela Merced. She’s on a fantastic run between this, Alien: Romulus, and Superman, and not only matches Ramsey in every scene they share but makes Dina one of this show’s most likeable, enthralling leads. The character is a delight to spend time with, and Merced carries the weight of this story alongside her co-star with apparent ease. Is it too soon to demand a Dina spin-off?