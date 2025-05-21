THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Clips And Stills Tease An Intense Confrontation - SPOILERS

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Finale Clips And Stills Tease An Intense Confrontation - SPOILERS

HBO has released two clips and some new promo stills for this Sunday's season 2 finale of The Last of Us. Will we get to see Ellie confront Abby in this episode?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Season 2 of The Last of Us concludes next Sunday, and HBO has now shared a series of new promo stills and two clips teasing what's to come in what promises to be an eventful and intense episode.

Spoilers for previous episodes and (potentially) the finale follow.

The penultimate episode, "The Price," consisted of a series of flashbacks to Joel and Ellie's life in Jackson prior to the former's death at the hands of Abby. We learned that Ellie did speak to Joel on his porch the night of the New Year's Eve dance, telling him that she would "like to try" to forgive him for his murderous actions in Salt Lake City back in the season 1 finale.

We are now building to a face-off between Ellie and Abby, but will we see it this Sunday? Without giving too much away for anyone who hasn't played the video game, there will be a confrontation - but viewers should probably manage their expectations!

Whatever happens in next week's episode, there's no way it will cover the remaining events of the video game, and showrunner Craig Mazin believes a fourth season may be required to complete the story.

“I think there’s a decent chance Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different,” Mazin, who is also a director and writer on the show, told Collider. “The thing about Joel’s death is that it’s so impactful. It’s such a narrative nuclear bomb that it’s hard to wander away from it. We can’t really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story."

“I’m not sure that will be necessarily true for Season 3. I think we’ll have a little more room there. But certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the likely outcome.” 

Check out the images and clips at the links below.

New cast members for season 2 include Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Abby, Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming took place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

What did you think of this week's episode of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

THE LAST OF US Showrunner Confirms Latest Episode Will Change How Series Ends; Season 2 Finale Promo Released
Related:

THE LAST OF US Showrunner Confirms Latest Episode Will Change How Series Ends; Season 2 Finale Promo Released
THE LAST OF US Season 2's Latest Episode Features A Big Cameo And Interesting Changes To The Game - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Season 2's Latest Episode Features A Big Cameo And Interesting Changes To The Game - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/21/2025, 7:54 AM
I still can’t believe the season is only 7 episodes. I swear I remember reading that it would be 10 episodes either way, last episode was pretty damn good. I wonder if that’s the last we’ll see of Joel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/21/2025, 7:55 AM
The Last of Us. Season Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score is now 39% with 5,000+ Ratings

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/21/2025, 8:01 AM
@AllsGood - Shit... I better stop watching it immediately.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/21/2025, 8:12 AM
@MarkCassidy - I haven't watched it yet. I'm just treating it like all other movies and shows.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2025, 8:13 AM
@AllsGood -
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/21/2025, 8:44 AM
@AllsGood -
At its core the main appeal of The Last of Us is Joel and Ellie's dynamic. You remove that and the foundation of why people like it disappears.

The games removed this dynamic and it was met with the same visceral reaction, not helped by the writing quality declining also. A revenge story-line that also contradicts the fundamental mechanics of the game itself.

You also need to factor in that Ellie's actress simply is not as popular as Joel's actress to most the general audience.

The show also did not need to take the same path as the games, other adaptations have used the source material as a framework and then branched off to tell compelling story-lines. With The Last of Us Part 2 killing the franchise as a whole, it would have made more sense to branch off and tell their own story.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/21/2025, 8:37 AM
Still haven’t started season 2. I blame playing the game to completion. Hard to care as much when you have already been through it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder