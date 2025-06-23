New Concept Art For Unmade BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT Sequel Features Damian Wayne As Batman, Huntress, And More

Batman: Arkham Knight ended by killing Bruce Wayne. It brought Rocksteady's incredible trilogy to a close, and despite the Caped Crusader's death, rumours have persisted that a follow-up might be in the works.

Of course, the less said about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the better.

It was back in 2021 when we first shared concept art from a scrapped Arkham Knight follow-up, revealing that Bruce would have returned as a much older Batman (if you need a reminder, you can find it below).

The game's lead was going to be an adult Damian Wayne, kitted out in a Batsuit with many similarities to the "Batman Beyond" costume. We don't know exactly why it didn't happen or whether it could be resurrected down the line, but it appears this title didn't get past the early development/concept art stage.

Lessening the blow somewhat is that "Project Sabbath" wasn't being developed by Rocksteady; instead, Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the team behind the Batman: Arkham Origins spin-off, was working on the unmade game. The project was likely scrapped so the studio could focus on the poorly received Gotham Knights.

This latest leaked concept art was shared by artist Rodrigue Pralier. His designs include a youthful-looking Damian, a grizzled and bearded Bruce, and various designs for Killer Croc and Huntress.

The Batman: Arkham series began with Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, setting a new standard for superhero games and following the title hero as he confronts iconic villains like the Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy while uncovering a sinister plot within the walls of Arkham Asylum.

The sequel, Arkham City, followed in 2009 and expanded the world by placing Batman in a larger, open-world Gotham district, pitting him against villains like Hugo Strange, the Penguin, and Two-Face. Finally, Arkham Knight wrapped the series up in 2015 with a massive open-world Gotham, introducing the titular villain, the Arkham Knight, later revealed to be Jason Todd.

Check out this newly revealed concept art for the untitled Batman game in the X post below.