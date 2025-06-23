New Concept Art For Unmade BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT Sequel Features Damian Wayne As Batman, Huntress, And More

Warner Bros. Games Montreal was developing a follow-up to Batman: Arkham Knight before shifting focus to Gotham Knights, and we now have concept art showcasing Damian Wayne, Old Man Bruce Wayne, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman: Arkham

Batman: Arkham Knight ended by killing Bruce Wayne. It brought Rocksteady's incredible trilogy to a close, and despite the Caped Crusader's death, rumours have persisted that a follow-up might be in the works.

Of course, the less said about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the better. 

It was back in 2021 when we first shared concept art from a scrapped Arkham Knight follow-up, revealing that Bruce would have returned as a much older Batman (if you need a reminder, you can find it below).

The game's lead was going to be an adult Damian Wayne, kitted out in a Batsuit with many similarities to the "Batman Beyond" costume. We don't know exactly why it didn't happen or whether it could be resurrected down the line, but it appears this title didn't get past the early development/concept art stage.

Lessening the blow somewhat is that "Project Sabbath" wasn't being developed by Rocksteady; instead, Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the team behind the Batman: Arkham Origins spin-off, was working on the unmade game. The project was likely scrapped so the studio could focus on the poorly received Gotham Knights

This latest leaked concept art was shared by artist Rodrigue Pralier. His designs include a youthful-looking Damian, a grizzled and bearded Bruce, and various designs for Killer Croc and Huntress.

The Batman: Arkham series began with Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, setting a new standard for superhero games and following the title hero as he confronts iconic villains like the Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy while uncovering a sinister plot within the walls of Arkham Asylum.

The sequel, Arkham City, followed in 2009 and expanded the world by placing Batman in a larger, open-world Gotham district, pitting him against villains like Hugo Strange, the Penguin, and Two-Face. Finally, Arkham Knight wrapped the series up in 2015 with a massive open-world Gotham, introducing the titular villain, the Arkham Knight, later revealed to be Jason Todd. 

Check out this newly revealed concept art for the untitled Batman game in the X post below.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2025, 4:37 PM
I can't believe it's been 10 years since we got a proper Batman game. WB is truly the worst thing to happen to DC.
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/23/2025, 5:06 PM
@TheJok3r - ...we did get Arkham Shadow last year, even if that's VR.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2025, 4:45 PM
did they really just Brie Larson the Huntress?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2025, 4:50 PM
@harryba11zack - damn! and they had to give her Broad shoulders like a motherphucker
User Comment Image
Justaguy1949
Justaguy1949 - 6/23/2025, 4:46 PM
He was going to be Batman AND Huntress? That’s madness
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/23/2025, 6:55 PM
@Justaguy1949 - And more!
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/23/2025, 4:51 PM
OMG DOLLMAKER?! Wow they picked someone who is even darker than Professor Pyg. This game really wanted to be veryyyyy Dark. Sad that they never made this game :(
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/23/2025, 4:55 PM
Gotham knights was so ass. I wasted 80 buddas on that. Arkham origins was underrated. It was my 2nd favorite next to Arkham city
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 6/23/2025, 6:53 PM
@MyCoolYoung - if they would have done Gotham Knights in the style and world of the Arkham games, it would have been so much better, I hate the mechanics in GK. On the flip of that, if they would have made SSKTJL not a part of the Arkham games I think they could have done well at what they were doing. My biggest gripes with SSKTJL is that it’s related to Arkham and it’s one of those crappy pay to play kind of games.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/23/2025, 6:58 PM
@JonAwesome - Man, I genuinely tried to get into suicide Squad and couldn't. I just didn't understand what they were going for with that game.

Deatb To all pay-to-play games.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/23/2025, 5:16 PM
You sure this isnt supposed to be terry mcguinness? Thats the batman beyond bat symbol. And the timeline with old man bruce would fit him terry better than damien. I guess damien should have been given a unique bat symbol vs just using terry's
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/23/2025, 5:23 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks -
It was always supposed to be Damian. It’s based on his Batman Version which appeared in an issue written by Grant Morrison.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 6/23/2025, 6:52 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - ok so they just put damien in terry's suit. Cause damiens batsuit was basically a trenchcoat, right?
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/24/2025, 12:27 AM
@CaptainFlapjaks -
Ahhhh yes you’re right sorry my bad^^
He had a black coat and the background was on fire on the cover. But i think atleast the world and setting was inspired by it. The ideas seemed extremely crazy and unique: female Black Mask, Two Face(Ying Yang Design),…
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/23/2025, 5:18 PM
This could've been cool
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 5:38 PM
10 years later and Arkham Knight stull holds up beautifully. Damn shame they didn't followup with a Batman Beyond game.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 6/23/2025, 9:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it still looks better than a lot of games now! It’s my comfort game! Love it!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2025, 2:13 AM
@JonAwesome - True that!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 5:45 PM
Gaming is in the doldrums for years now
dracula
dracula - 6/23/2025, 5:46 PM
Wonder would this be Helena Wayne or Helena Bertenelli
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/23/2025, 7:06 PM
And instead we got Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League…

