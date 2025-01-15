SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Ending Features A Big Retcon And Leaves Fans Fuming - SPOILERS

SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Ending Features A Big Retcon And Leaves Fans Fuming - SPOILERS

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally revealed its ending and, presented in the form of a comic book-inspired cutscene, it addresses the criticisms head-on with a significant retcon...

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Early trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pointed to it being a far cry from the game fans wanted and expected from Batman: Arkham series developers Rocksteady. 

However, when it was finally released, not only were the gameplay and live service elements widely criticised but it was the story that proved most controversial. It turned out a game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Task Force X killing the Justice League. That meant the Arkham Batman died brutally at the hands of Harley Quinn, for example.

The game's final ending has now been revealed in the form of a comic book-inspired animatic narrated by Harley Quinn. It's revealed that the Justice League heroes killed by the villains were all clones, with the real Batman returning to take down Brainiac. 

The bombs implanted in the heads of the Suicide Squad are disabled, Brainiac is delivered to Amanda Waller, and the team gets to fight another day.

This is a major retcon many feel has rendered the whole concept of the game pointless. The Justice League being "clones all along" doesn't feel overly original and one of the biggest complaints is that Rocksteady didn't even wrap things up with a proper 3D cutscene. 

Still, this means the Arkham Batman is still out there somewhere, even if he did technically die in Batman: Arkham Knight's closing moments. It's currently unclear what Rocksteady has planned next after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bombed. 

Check out the final cutscene below.

From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.

Play as the Suicide Squad, (Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark), as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. 

Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it. Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available to buy on all major platforms.

Rocksteady Rumored To Be Working On A New BATMAN Game After SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Flopped
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/15/2025, 8:00 AM
"It's revealed that the Justice League heroes killed by the villains were all clones"

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 8:02 AM
didnt play it. bad reviews.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/15/2025, 8:09 AM
I can't believe they spent 9 years on this. They could've developed an entire new Batman trilogy in that time and made soooooooo much more $$$.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 1/15/2025, 8:50 AM
@TheJok3r - Could have developed an entirely new Batman trilogy??? How about developing a goddamned SUPERMAN game for a change? Or Green Lantern Corps. Or The Flash. The last DC hero who needs more games is Batman.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/15/2025, 9:07 AM
@TheJok3r - or a TMNT game or Justice League game
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/15/2025, 9:11 AM
@TDKRnry88 - The fact that one of the most enduring video game characters of all time is Sonic, there's no reason they can't make a good Flash game.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 1/15/2025, 9:30 AM
@soberchimera - Completely agreed.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/15/2025, 10:50 AM
@TDKRnry88 - As much as I would love to see games for these characters, the unfortunate reality is that these characters don't generate the income required to support an AAA game. If Superman later this year proves to be a major box office hit, then I expect a game to get green lit.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/15/2025, 11:31 AM
@TDKRnry88 - rumor is they did try to do a superman game, and when they presented their ideas the powers that be said no.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 8:10 AM
Sweet Baby Inc: Kill the Videogame Industry
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/15/2025, 8:39 AM
@IronMan616 - "WESTERN GAME INDUSTRY" asian companies are doing God's work on making the gaming community alive.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 8:41 AM
@IronMan616 - I'd argue corporate greed is killing AAA games more than some big bad consulting company that people like to cry about.

But there are plenty of amazing games that aren't made by these big studios that are amazing
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 1/15/2025, 9:29 AM
@IronMan616 - Too bad no one at WB Games/Rocksteady told SBI to go kick rocks...
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/15/2025, 9:30 AM
@IronMan616 - ?si=P535prUupk28nlkB
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 10:02 AM
@GodHercules20 - Dude, that was the funniest thing I have seen all week. If they had this cutscene in the game, I'd buy it! LOL
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 10:04 AM
@TDKRnry88 - I hope future game developers tell SBI to go kick rocks. My only fear right now is that EA didn't and SBI or someone of their ilk is going to eff up the upcoming Iron Man game.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 10:04 AM
@Gabimaru - yes they are.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/15/2025, 10:05 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - true
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/15/2025, 8:10 AM
"It turned out a game called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featured Task Force X killing the Justice League." Such a condescending take, when obviously the biggest problem with the story was that it was set in the same universe of the Arkham games and completely tarnished it.

"even if he did technically die in Batman: Arkham Knight's closing moments" ...no he didn't. It's been confirmed long before this trash game that he survived that explosion.

@JoshWilding Google is your friend, use it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 8:11 AM
Top that marvel
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/15/2025, 8:16 AM
19 seconds of the cutscene was enough for me.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/15/2025, 8:23 AM
What fans are fuming? Nobody played this game.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 8:27 AM
Didn't robin still die along with all of Metropolis? And Wonder Woman? Arkhamverse is cooked. Reboot it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/15/2025, 8:29 AM
So fans were angry when they unceremoniously killed Batman and are now angry that he didn't die after all because it was his clone?
Okay dokey. Must be Wednesday.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/15/2025, 8:32 AM
@ObserverIO - lol, yeahup!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/15/2025, 9:01 AM
@ObserverIO - I guess because the whole story was basically the "just a dream" scenario?

No one is fuming over this game. It wasn't good and most people dismissed it long ago to care about some new ending cut-scene.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 9:48 AM
@ObserverIO - I didn't mind thek killing Batman, just that they brought him back from the dead so they could kill him off again.

And now I'm mad because it's the worst possible retcon. Saying this was an alternate universe would've made much more sense.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 8:37 AM
Crap game is crap, no surprise here

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 1/15/2025, 8:53 AM
Unoriginal retcon but at least it's better than the stupid ideas from the main game actually sticking permanently. If they wanted to actually kill the Justice League it should've been a fully Elseworlds title with no connection to the Arkham games whatsoever, they obviously knew how badly people would take that version of Batman dying like that (even before Kevin Conroy sadly passed away)

Why is it The Suicide Squad seem so hard to adapt? Two movies and only one of them was good, with the other being a colossal pile of shit. Then a videogame - developed by the studio who arguably revolutised superhero games with the Arkham series - which also ended up being a [frick]ing mess.

The concept of a team of supervillains being recruited into a black ops team by a shady government organisation who treat them completely expendably, to the point that they have literal bombs in their heads to end them if they get out of line, is genuinely such a creative concept but more often than not it's squandered, usually because whoever's in charge of the adaptation goes out of their way to try and forcibly incorporate whatever stupid trend is currently popular - whether that's the first movie version getting the edgelord Hot Topic Die Antwoord treatment, or the game getting all the dumb microtransaction Overwatch Fortnite schtick. They need to stop [frick]ing around with gimmicks.
Fenalin
Fenalin - 1/15/2025, 8:55 AM
There were fun moments in this game, but I would agree it was pretty flawed. Story was fine to me, I did enjoy playing these villains. Played with King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Harley mostly. I just was hoping for more of the Arkham, or Spider-Man 1&2 kind of feel. Character control was just so loose. Traversal felt bad.

For those gamers who are looking for something new, Path of Exile 2 is a lot of fun! ;)
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 9:00 AM
@Fenalin - I have heart really good things. My friends describe it as what Diablo 4 should have been

Plus all the fun news about fake gamer Elon Musk makes it sound more appealing
AnEye
AnEye - 1/15/2025, 9:16 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Lol he was always full of shit about being a gamer. Even more hilarious is the people who believed him about Elden Ring & his Quake leaderboards. He scared to admit he was MID with the gaming scene.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/15/2025, 9:11 AM
Gotta love these over-exaggerated takes from X users who claim this was the "worst DC video game ever made".

Clearly they never played Aquaman Battle for Atlantis, Batman Dark Tomorrow, Batman Beyond Return of the Joker or Superman 64.

Not saying the game is great because it is ok, but no where near the worst.

Also to people bitching about how they ended it, why when you clearly stopped playing it? Obviously funding was pulled these past three seasons of the game and you're shocked they didn't spend time or money on a 3D rendered cutscene? LOL STFU please.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 1/15/2025, 9:24 AM
I was going to play this bc it’s free on PS Plus and I was curious about the story but now that feels pointless
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/15/2025, 9:37 AM
Just continue with Arkham games but without tank battles
Super12
Super12 - 1/15/2025, 9:43 AM
How the suits in charge didn't have the foresight to see this is just beyond me. You spent 9 years creating a game that kills the hero that your entire company's reputation is standing on. You thought that was a good idea. Inexcusable.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 9:46 AM
That's some top tier damage control. They should've gone with alternate universe though.

The ending set up the multiverse, meaning the JL stays dead (controversial as it is, they should've stayed committed to it) and Arkham's legacy isn't tainted.
Order66
Order66 - 1/15/2025, 9:50 AM
Thank god. Now we can accept this game as canon to Arkham. Killing Batman was a joke and stupid.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/15/2025, 10:10 AM
I’m sure all 200 people in this world who played this game probably quit before the end anyway.
kazuma
kazuma - 1/15/2025, 10:39 AM
This game does so much good and so much bad at the same time.

The combat/movement is great... But not for these characters.

The world design, and general love towards DC is fantastic... but why ruin the Arkham verse.

Characters look and act great... but again. Why ruin it by killing them?

I really don't understand wtf they were thinking with this game.
