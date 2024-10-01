DYNAMIC DUO: Animated Robins Origin Story Following Dick Grayson & Jason Todd In The Works At DC Studios

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Picture Animation have announced their first project, a new film called Dynamic Duos that'll following popular Batman sidekicks Dick Grayson and Jason Todd!

News
By RohanPatel - Oct 01, 2024 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Here's some interesting news to kickstart October as it's being reported that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Picture Animation are developing an innovative new animated film titled Dynamic Duo, which will center on popular Batman disciples Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.  

As per a brief synopsis, the film follows "the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd aka the Robins. The duo call themselves the Dynamic Duo. They’re orphan thieves, best friends who share dreams of a better life, but their friendship will be tested by competing visions of a future out of which will come a new Dynamic Duo."

Arthur Mintz will be the director on the project, while Matthew Aldrich (LightyearCoco) scripted the feature. The animation will be done by a new studio called Swaybox, which is led by Mintz and wife Theresa Andersson. 

Deadline notes that Swaybox uses a technology called “Momo Animation,” which described as a cross between CGI animation, practical elements of stop-motion, and live-action real-time performance. The result is long-form storytelling that is said to be visually breathtaking, dynamically expressive, and more human.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as producers for DC Studios, while Matt Reeves is onboard with his studio 6th & Idaho. Swaybox's Andersson and Michael Uslan are also attached in producing roles. 

DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing his enthusiasm for the project, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho. This is something special."

Despite Reeves being involved, the film is not set in the same universe as The Batman and The Penguin. However, whether or not it takes place within the DC Universe, which launches later this year with Creature Commandos, remains to be seen as Gunn has yet to confirm, although we'd imagine some sort of clarification will be coming shortly.

Dynamic Duo is the latest in a long line of DC projects heading our way in 2024 and beyond, joining Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film, Creature Commandos, Peacemaker S2, Lanterns, Waller, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and an Untitled Blue Beetle series.   

Check out the film's logo below:

asherman93
asherman93 - 10/1/2024, 7:02 PM
Huh. Not actually a bad idea for a film - buddy cop dynamics are pretty tried-and-tested formulas that facilitate decent characterization moments.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/1/2024, 7:02 PM
Could see this being either a prequel to TBATB or set after Caped Crusader.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 7:04 PM
@MCUKnight11 - likely it’s own continuity I feel
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 10/1/2024, 7:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - well guess we gotta look out for who he gets to voice the roles. If he gets traditional voice actors, then its not. If we get familiar young names it might be set in the dcu
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 7:15 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - maybe but even then , I don’t think it particularly matters since he could recast

We are getting Damian with the movie so the actors we get for the rest of whatever Bat Family we see in that would be older I think
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 10/1/2024, 7:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the demo reel for the swaybox studios is interesting. They got a unique style to them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 7:23 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - yeah

I like them giving new studios a shot like this and their style

Hope it turns out well!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/1/2024, 7:05 PM
"James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as producers for DC Studios, while Matt Reeves is onboard with his studio 6th & Idaho"

Interesting!

In a better alternate universe, The Batman should have instead been a Red Hood origin story in the Nolanverse. If that were the case DC would be MUCH farther along in the development of a shared universe that is not the embarassment it has been.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/1/2024, 7:06 PM
The description of the animation sounds a lot to the productions of Laika. (Carolina, Kubo and the Two Strings etc)

And going by that summary of Dick and Jason it sounds like it'll be an Elseworlds story set within it's own animated universe with zero ties with Matt Reeves' own Elseworlds and the DCU, because I don't recall their canon origins being like them being close since before they crossed paths with Bruce/Batman.

I'll keep an open mind to this for being an Elseworlds and decide to invest on it when a teaser drops.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/1/2024, 7:09 PM
Orphan thieves is kind of cliche. But I am all for more interesting animation projects and the Robins getting spotlight. The blend with puppetry could be really cool.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/1/2024, 7:13 PM
Looks like a really cool and unique animation style.

https://x.com/discussingfilm/status/1841253855054446915?s=46&t=hsTyFCxBEMCT7CLZTvcAog

I’m in.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/1/2024, 7:17 PM
@regularmovieguy - that's crazy!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 7:16 PM
Hmmmm…

The premise seems interesting and reminds me of the recent take on some of the Robins they had in The Caped Crusader show (which Reeves also helped produce) where they were all orphans under the care of Leslie Tompkins.

User Comment Image

The innovative approach to bring this to life has me most intrigued as it can go either way so fingers crossed as of now!!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/1/2024, 7:18 PM
And this is why Pattinson will never be DCU Batman. Two robins who already exist. Damien is next. Pattinson wouldn't work. Let's put it to bed please. Keep Cobain Bruce to elseworlds. And I say that as someone who enjoys Cobain Bruce for what it brings to that world.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 7:26 PM
Here is an extended version of that reel aswell with more of their work

https://www.swayboxstudios.com/reel

