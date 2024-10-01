DYNAMIC DUO: Animated Robins Origin Story Following Dick Grayson & Jason Todd In The Works At DC Studios

Here's some interesting news to kickstart October as it's being reported that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Picture Animation are developing an innovative new animated film titled Dynamic Duo, which will center on popular Batman disciples Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

As per a brief synopsis, the film follows "the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd aka the Robins. The duo call themselves the Dynamic Duo. They’re orphan thieves, best friends who share dreams of a better life, but their friendship will be tested by competing visions of a future out of which will come a new Dynamic Duo."

Arthur Mintz will be the director on the project, while Matthew Aldrich (Lightyear; Coco) scripted the feature. The animation will be done by a new studio called Swaybox, which is led by Mintz and wife Theresa Andersson.

Deadline notes that Swaybox uses a technology called “Momo Animation,” which described as a cross between CGI animation, practical elements of stop-motion, and live-action real-time performance. The result is long-form storytelling that is said to be visually breathtaking, dynamically expressive, and more human.

James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as producers for DC Studios, while Matt Reeves is onboard with his studio 6th & Idaho. Swaybox's Andersson and Michael Uslan are also attached in producing roles.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing his enthusiasm for the project, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho. This is something special."

Despite Reeves being involved, the film is not set in the same universe as The Batman and The Penguin. However, whether or not it takes place within the DC Universe, which launches later this year with Creature Commandos, remains to be seen as Gunn has yet to confirm, although we'd imagine some sort of clarification will be coming shortly.

Dynamic Duo is the latest in a long line of DC projects heading our way in 2024 and beyond, joining Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film, Creature Commandos, Peacemaker S2, Lanterns, Waller, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and an Untitled Blue Beetle series.

Check out the film's logo below: