HEATED RIVALRY Star Hudson Williams Gets Seal Of Approval To Play NIGHTWING From Comic Book Writer

It was way back in 2017 that Warner Bros. announced plans for The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay to helm a live-action Nightwing movie. We never did find out how it was set to link up with Zack Snyder's plans for the DCEU (he killed Dick Grayson off-screen), but excitement among fans was high.

However, as time passed, it was apparent that the project had fallen by the wayside at Warner Bros. Flops like Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984 would have done little to help matters, and Dick's story ended up playing out in the so-so Titans TV series that started life as a DC Universe streaming app exclusive.

DC fans are hopeful that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has plans to cast the former Robin. Now, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has been given the seal of approval from Nightwing: Year One comic book co-writer Scott Beatty.

"James, I think you should give Hudson your active consideration when casting the new DC film universe’s Dick Grayson," he wrote in a recent blog post. "And I would be more than okay if you adapted Nightwing: Year One as the former Boy Wonder’s feature film debut."

In Nightwing: Year One, since being cut loose by Batman, Dick Grayson is Robin no more. Unsure of what to do and where to turn, he seeks solace from familiar sources-including Superman, Batgirl, and Deadman. Unable to avoid fighting crime, Grayson begins a new odyssey, donning a new uniform and gaining a new heroic identity.

The furore surrounding Hudson's possible casting began when he shared the photo below on social media last month. As noted, the Canadian actor is best known for playing Shane Hollander in the Crave original television series, Heated Rivalry, which has taken off in a big way after being streamed on HBO Max.

Beyond that, the 25-year-old has only a handful of credits to his name, including Allegiance and Tracker.

In The Brave and the Bold, Batman will reportedly take his son, Damian Wayne, under his wing as Robin. We'd bet on the Dark Knight having had sidekicks before then, and the DCU's Dick Grayson may make his debut alongside other members of the Bat-Family in that movie.

With any luck, we'll eventually pay a visit to Blüdhaven, Nightwing's home after he left Gotham City behind. In fact, Gunn has previously confirmed he and Peter Safran are creating a world map for the DCU, so Dick's home must be somewhere on that.