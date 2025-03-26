Marvel Studios Confirms AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Is Now In Production With An Epic Cast Reveal Video

This is a developing story...keep checking back here for updates!

Marvel Studios has announced that Avengers: Doomsday is officially in production. At 11am ET/8am PT, a video hit the studio's YouTube and social media accounts with a single director's chair featuring Chris Hemsworth's name on the back.

From there, the camera has slowly panned across (roughly every 15 minutes or so) to also reveal Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Letitia Wright's names.

Thor, the Invisible Woman, Captain America, Bucky, and Black Panther are all confirmed for the highly anticipated 2026 release, though we're pretty sure Marvel Studios is just having fun by making us wait.

With the video still live as we write this, the expectation is that more names will be revealed in due course.

This is a pretty unique way to build hype for the movie, but it's arguably the biggest MCU release to come our way since Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 (at least until Avengers: Secret Wars begins shooting either later this year or early 2026).

You may also have noticed that the Avengers: Doomsday has received a small update with regard to the font being used for "Doomsday." Not the most exciting revelation, we know.

"Well, we love the genre," Anthony Russo recently said of what brought him and Joe back to the MCU. "Some people wrote it off as a less comprehensive form of storytelling that’s more for children. But we think of it as relevant for adults, if it is treated with maturity and complexity. That’s really all it is — a commitment to storytelling."

It was put to the filmmakers that the MCU has rapidly expanded since they helmed Endgame (with mixed fortunes), prompting Anthony to respond, "Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue. But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about. There needs to be more of a central narrative."

"That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back," he added.

Part of their master plan is bringing Robert Downey Jr. back, not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story," he teased. "But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.