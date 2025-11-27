A New Tony Stark Is Being Created In Marvel Comics, And It’s Not Going Well

In Marvel Comics, countless people have tried to replicate Tony Stark's Iron Man suit. Such efforts have led to the birth of many villains, and have served as the spark of plenty of misadventures. It's such a pivotal plot point for the Armored Avenger that, for a few years, it was a centerpiece in the MCU, as a number of individuals raced to have their own version of the billionaire's tech, including Obadiah Stane, Justin Hammer and Ivan Vanko.

So, yes, the concept of a villain recreating Iron Man is well-trodden territory. Yet, rarely, if ever, have we seen someone in the Marvel Universe attempt to create a brand-new Tony Stark... until now. The House of Ideas is now exploring the question: What if a villain tried to create their own Tony? Ultimately, as it turns out, the armor is not the most dangerous weapon—its inventor is. This concept is the focus of a story that will kick off in 2026's Iron Man #1, written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Carmen Carnero.

Marvel recently published a preview of the issue. It features what seems to be an abbreviated version of Iron Man's origin, as a man in a cave crafts a suit of armor to aid in his escape. Unfortunately, as he makes his way out, he encounters Madame Masque, who quickly takes him down to the ground. The man begs for his life, stating that he built an arc reactor like she had asked. Madame Masque then shoots him, and ominously states:

"A.I.M. doesn't need another armor. We want another Tony Stark."

As the House of Ideas revealed, the villain is looking to create her own version of the hero. But why? Speaking at NYCC 2025 (via PopVerse), where the ook was announced, writer Joshua Williamson explained the following regarding the situation:

"Our tagline for this book is that Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe. The armor is now what Tony built in that cave. Tony built Tony. He went in as a jerk, and he came out as a hero... and I was also wondering, what would happen if Tony went into that cave again? And someone else who's thinking that is Madame Masque."

Going by the pages released as part of the preview, Masque's process to achieve her own Stark is not going well at all (you know, due to her having to shoot her apparent test subject). It's a fascinating take on the Iron Man mythology, which also provides an interesting twist on the concept of people being after his tech.

Another major player in this new storyline will be Melinda May, who debuted on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television series (played by Ming-Na Wen), and was ultimately introduced in Marvel Comics in 2015. The character is expected to have a complicated relationship with ol' Shellhead. Williamson delved into the dynamic between her and Stark, explaining that May does not trust the hero due to her perceptive nature allowing her to see beyond his shell:

"Melinda May has made her presence known in the Iron Man world for a bit now, and I didn't want to change that. She's an awesome Marvel character, a great new addition to Tony's supporting cast, and fun to write. I love how she is not impressed with Tony. She doesn't care how smart he is, or clever, or how many times he's saved the world. She sees right through all of that. She sees what a lot of other people see... that Tony is dangerous and she needs to keep an eye on him. And that might just result in her suiting up in her own kind of armor."

Iron Man #1 is slated to be released January 28, 2026.

What do you think about Madame Masque working toward creating a new Tony Stark? Share your thoughts down in the comments!